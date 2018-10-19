SAN FRANCISCO – All the thefts were brazen, quick and lucrative. And – so far – not deadly.

Typically operating in groups of five or six, the hooded individuals burst into the Apple Stores, cut cables tethering iPhones and iPads, and within seconds were gone netting tens of thousands in hot tech merchandise.

Although this recent rash of thefts across California may slow – state attorney general Xavier Becerra announced in September the arrest of 17 individuals connected to $1 million in Apple store robberies across 19 counties – they're indicative of a growing problem facing national retailers as the holiday shopping season nears.

Experts in the field known as loss prevention say a combination of factors has given rise to a new level of threat to merchandise, employees and, alarmingly, customers, as organized gangs display more aggression during robberies than in years past.

Security footage shows thieves rushing into a San Francisco Bay Area Apple store and grabbing devices on display while staff and customers looked on.

Santa Rosa, California, Police

While to date none of these Apple robberies has resulted in significant injuries or deaths, with store workers and shoppers largely relegated to being stunned bystanders, the potential for an altercation gone bad looms large.

In 2017, there were 424 violent deaths in retail locations, according to The D&D Daily, a retail publication that monitors loss prevention. In the first quarter of 2018, there has been a 12 percent increase over the same time last year in violent deaths, half of them customers.

While most of those are at convenience stores and pharmacies, "big box retails from Walmart on down are making what they're calling 'store safeness' a priority," says Gus Downing, publisher of The D&D Daily. "But no one has enough money to guarantee total security."

The prospect of a customer being hurt is "a retailer’s worst nightmare,” says Robert Moraca, vice president of loss prevention for the National Retail Federation. “There is a new level of aggressiveness, which a quarter of our members say has increased in the past year."

Nothing draws crowds to an Apple store like the iPhone X does.

Apple

Retailers report witnessing thieves yelling at customers to get on the ground, punching store employees and occasionally using mace. Two security guards at different Walmart stores were killed by thieves recently, says Moraca, who attributes this escalation to "a lot of cultural factors.”

Among them: the ease with which one can unload stolen goods through online platforms or by sending them overseas; jail overcrowding resulting in a loosening of criminal penalties for those stealing less than $1,000 in goods; police department financial strains cutting into officer ranks; and even the opioid crisis fueling desperation among cash-poor addicts.

What’s also at issue is the pressure brick-and-mortar retailers feel to create open-air floor plans to entice consumers – a style exemplified by Apple’s sleek stores where goods are readily on display – who have the option of shopping safely online.

Considering that retailers are expected to earn $1.1 trillion in holiday sales this year, according to Deloitte, a 5 percent increase over last year. Given that potential haul, it is unlikely stores will consider measures that could deter impulse-shopping buyers.

“If you put up too much friction by securing your items, your sales plummet,” says Walter E. Palmer, practice leader at Epic Integrated Risk Solutions, the loss prevention advisory arm of Epic Insurance.

Palmer says that while many grab-and-run thefts such as the ones at the California Apple Stores are perpetrated by gangs working for organized crime rings, the nation's drug addiction epidemic has driven up the number of individuals willing to steal to fund a fix.

“It all adds up to a bad recipe for stores,” he says, noting that his retail clients are eager to ways to keep the shopping experience safe without driving consumers away with heavy-handed security practices. “(Retailers) are not cavalier about this issue by any means, but it’s a difficult situation.”

All retailers feeling the pain

Apple is by no means alone in grappling with theft, although its pricey wares consistently make those retail locations the nation's highest grossing, around $5,000 per square foot, almost double that of Tiffany’s.

According to a 2017 National Retail Federation survey of 63 retailers of varying sizes, 95 percent reported suffering from organized retail crime. Beyond electronics, hot items include designer clothing, razors and blades, designer handbags and various over the counter drugs.

Lululemon Athletica shares saw a great gain on Friday after the company announced that its most recent quarterly results Thursday afternoon.

Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com

Retailers largely see such losses as part of the cost of doing business. For every $1 billion in sales, retailers lose $726,000. With U.S. retail sales at $5 trillion last year, that’s around $36 billion lost to crime and other fraud.

Top cities for retail crime typically have large ports where such goods arrive, and can also easily exit. They include top-seeded Los Angeles, followed by New York, Houston and Miami, the survey says.

Opioid plague a factor

Richard Hollinger, professor emeritus at the University of Florida who has been studying retail crime for three decades, says grab-and-run crimes have been around forever. But the growth of organized gangs and the surge in opioid use means that today’s criminals have the potential to be far more violent.

“Retailers are loathe to send staff after criminals, and in fact the attitude mostly is if they’ve hit the door, let them go, because they could be high or have a weapon,” says Hollinger.

A serious injury or, worse, death of a staffer or customer “would be a game changer, but at the same time, because retailers are concerned about optics they can’t lock everything down. Shopping remains a tactile, visual experience.”

An Apple store on Sept. 20 in China.

Apple

USA TODAY contacted a range of retailers such as Walmart and CVS to seek comment about retail crime.

Most either declined to comment, citing security reasons, or offered variations of Lululemon’s statement: “We take crime very seriously and are following our protocol for responding to these incidents and cooperating with local authorities.”

Those authorities are busy. USA TODAY reached out to about two dozen police departments across California, where nearly a quarter of its 200 stores are located, and found that more than half the Apple stores in California made at least one call about a theft or robbery in the past year.

Between October 2017 and 2018, the Los Angeles Police Department received 532 calls for service about theft from the six Apple stores it covers, according to records.

Of those 532 calls, 40 were classified as grand thefts, meaning 7.5 percent resulted in losses of $950 or more.

Apple is paying some local authorities to be stationed outside its store doors.

In one typical arrangement, officers sign up at the station house and are paid by the police department, and Apple then reimburses the department, says Margo Rohrbacher, public information officer with the Central Marin Police Department just north of San Francisco. She says the department is scheduling officers out through the end of the year.

The area’s local Apple store in Corte Madera has been hit twice in recent months, mostly recently in August when five hoodie-wearing youths were caught on camera grabbing small electronics from display tables. In mere seconds they stole $24,000 worth of goods and disappeared into waiting cars.

“We hear that people come up to the officers and say they’re happy to see them there, it makes them feel more comfortable,” says Rohrbacher.

Paying for protection

Apple has taken that approach in other store locations plagued by theft. (A company spokesman declined to comment citing “matters of security.”)

After three thefts in four days at the Roseville, California, Apple location, officers began working security every day from open to close, says public information officer Rob Baquera. There have been no thefts since the officers started their overtime shifts in September, Baquera told USA TODAY.

In this Dec. 10, 2014 photo, a van sits inside the glass entrance of a Neiman-Marcus store on North Michigan Avenue, in Chicago. At least a dozen "crash-and-grab" burglaries, in which gangs drive stolen cars directly into retail businesses, has shop owners nervous and police stumped in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

Brian Jackson, AP

Fresno also has an ongoing contract with Apple, where an officer with a patrol car is stationed at the store from open to close after a July theft totaled $27,000 in losses, said public information officer Lt. Mark Hudson.

Adding such security comes at a price. For example, Apple has collectively paid the Roseville and Fresno police departments, which both have ongoing contracts, about $148,000 from March to October, USA TODAY calculated based on supplemental law enforcement services rates listed online, records and interviews.

Apple is hardly alone in paying for customer peace of mind. In Berkeley, Apple used to pay for police to patrol its store as did Lululemon, the popular athletic wear brand, says public information officer Byron White.

“Shoplifting is something that happens throughout the city,” White said. “It’s not just unique to Apple. It’s just Apple gets a lot more publicity.”

Retail robbery do's and don'ts

So what can be done to stop or mitigate the impact of this rash of thefts that seem to be growing in frequency?

Loss prevention experts say that retailers are experimenting with a range of options including video surveillance systems that flag security of behavior that’s deemed suspicious, such as an individual not moving for an extended period of time perhaps because he or she is serving as lookout.

There are also in-house training programs aimed at helping store employees learn “verbal judo,” says Moraca, in order to de-escalate aggressive situations.

And when it comes specifically to electronics such as smartphones and tablets, one solution, if a time-consuming one, would be to take the time to connect each display gadget to a cloud service such as iCloud, which then would allow each device to be shut down after it is stolen.

“But that would involve a whole level of systems administrations dedicated just to getting these display devices on and then off the cloud,” says security expert Ralph Echemendia, also known as The Ethical Hacker. “But it’s not clear a company like Apple would want to invest in that, since the loss of the items themselves is just a drop in the bucket for them.”

Indeed, whether it’s yoga workout pants or razor blades or even TVs and smartphones, while theft does bite into the bottom line the losses so far seem to remain in the realm of what large retailers such as Apple, CVS and others are willing to live with.

What would change that calculus, however, is any incident that sees an employee or customer injured or worse during a robbery. And for the moment, loss prevention specialists say that’s a reality retailers prefer not to contemplate.

“It’s the classic dilemma of retail,” says Hollinger, a longtime advisor to members of the National Retail Federation. “You don’t want your stores to be just display areas where goods are locked down. But if something happens to someone (during a robbery), it can become a really bad public relations issue for you, and quickly.”

