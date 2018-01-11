Welcome to November! The Halloween candy hangover is real, so is that final push to Election Day and the realization that it's time to start thinking about holiday shopping. We're Emily Brown and Ashley Shaffer, wrapping up this week's Short List. But before flying through today's news, you might want to dust off your hazmat suit. A new study found that airplanes are pretty disgusting. Basically, don't touch anything.

Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles fell Thursday on vault and balance beam. She even went out of bounds on her floor exercise. But she still won, and made history as she did it. Biles is the first woman to win four all-around World Gymnastics Championship titles. Her huge advantage in difficulty carried her to the title (but she's kind of upset about it). The victory extended her winning streak, which began at the U.S. championships in 2013 and includes the Rio Olympics. Thursday's competition was far from her best — turns out the G.O.A.T. is human, after all.

Dog lovers, skip this one.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is pushing forward with invasive and ultimately fatal experiments on dogs as part of the VA's medical research program, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY. The procedures are controversial, for sure, but the VA says the studies could produce discoveries that may help veterans suffering from spinal cord or breathing problems. Also controversial: who approved the continuation of experiments. There's a lot of finger-pointing, and the outcome will affect whether the research receives agency funding.

Midterm countdown: 5 days

These ‘badass' female candidates are showing strength after decades of being told how to look, sound and act.

Democrats say President Trump's targeting of migrants will push their voters to the polls, helping their party win control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Oprah Winfrey says if you don't vote, you are 'dishonoring your family.'

A newsy game of Q&A:

The most wonderful time of the year — for shopping

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping. Or, you know, treat yourself. Whether you're working through your gift list or just window shopping all the deals and discounts retailers are offering this season, we can help. Ready to shop? Here are the best deals you can get before Black Friday. There's a catch: The best online bargains are still likely to be found on Black Friday and other big sales days. What's worse? Wait till then, and the tablet, laptop or TV you want most may be gone.

