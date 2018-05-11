An outbreak of severe weather is forecast late Monday and early Tuesday in the South. On this map, the orange and yellow areas are most at risk.

Severe thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain across the southeastern U.S. could impact voter turnout in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to an AccuWeather analysis.

Over 5 million Americans are in the path of severe weather overnight, the Storm Prediction Center said, with storms possibly rattling the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday. Portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas were also under a tornado watch late Monday, meaning conditions were ripe for tornadoes to form.

Weather causes nearly 20 percent of the change in voter turnout on average, according to AccuWeather data scientist and meteorologist Tim Loftus.

Those 65 and older, 18- to 24-year-olds and African-Americans are among the most sensitive to severe weather conditions, Loftus said.

People in Tennessee on Tuesday may face wind damage and power outages caused by thunderstorms, the remains of which are expected to push through the eastern parts of the state in the morning. Memphis and Nashville could both see severe weather Monday night, said the Storm Prediction Center.

Showers and thunderstorms in Florida's Panhandle, meanwhile, may prevent people from walking to polling stations or waiting outside to vote. Throughout the state, Loftus said the muggy conditions expected Tuesday have been associated with lower voter turnout in the past.

Higher humidity has also led to lower voter turnout in Mississippi, where sticky air is expected to remain in the state's southernmost areas on Tuesday. Although northern and central parts of the state can expect lower humidity, residents could be dealing with storm damage and outages.

To the north in New York, rain and wind gusts as high as 50 mph Tuesday could also deter voters, Loftus said. Before the storm progresses with the day, warmer-than-average early-morning temperatures may be more favorable for voting, as higher lows correspond with more voting in the state.

On Monday night, tornadoes were spotted on the ground in Louisiana with damage reported near Natchez, Natchitoches and Marthaville, the Weather Channel said.

The Storm Prediction Center said a weather system moving out of eastern Arkansas late Monday will spread into the Southeast during the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Strong winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible.

In addition to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys into early Tuesday.

