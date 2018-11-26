WASHINGTON – The Senate is poised to vote as early as Wednesday on a proposal to force the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen – a horrific conflict that has become increasingly controversial in the wake of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder inside a Saudi consulate last month.

Before the Senate takes up that measure, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will deliver a classified briefing on Wednesday to senators on Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi’s murder. That closed-door briefing could turn contentious, with lawmakers demanding the Trump administration take more aggressive action against Saudi Arabia for its role in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Many lawmakers believe that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s murder, although the Saudi government has denied that and President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the CIA reported conclusions that the crown prince was involved. The administration has sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals it says were involved in Khashoggi’s killing, but Trump said last week that he does not want to mete out any additional punishment.

Pompeo and Mattis can expect fierce pushback on that position, and their answers to lawmakers could determine the fate of the Yemen war resolution.

“There’s got to be a price to pay for what has happened,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said unless the two Cabinet secretaries spell out a more forceful response to Khashoggi’s death, he may vote in favor of ending U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen – a step he has opposed in the past.

“This injustice has occurred,” the Tennessee Republican said, “and so far, the administration doesn’t appear to” be prepared to respond adequately.

The vote – which is expected to be close – presents a key test of lawmakers’ willingness to counter Trump on a major foreign policy matter.

Supporters say the measure is a vital step toward Congress reasserting its authority on matters of war after years of ceding such decisions to the president. It would also rebuke Saudi Arabia for its conduct in Yemen – which has sparked what UN officials say is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and led to thousands of civilian deaths.

“This unauthorized, unconstitutional war … is not something we ought to be fighting,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. Lee introduced the Yemen resolution with liberal Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut.

“This is not an ally that deserves this kind of military intervention, especially because there’s been no connection between the safety of the American people and our involvement in this war,” Lee added.

Opponents of the war powers resolution say the Trump administration has the legal authority to support the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen – citing previous use-of-force authorizations that Congress approved in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others have also argued the U.S. needs to be involved in Yemen to counter Iran, which is supporting the Houthi rebels in that country.

"I think it puts our alliances in jeopardy," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. said. He also argued that the U.S. role, which involves providing logistical assistance, munitions, and intelligence to the Saudi coalition, did not rise to the level of being engaged in warfare.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is pushing for the U.S. to end all military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The Senate is expected to vote on his resolution, also sponsored by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., this week.

Patrick Semansky, AP

The war in Yemen is a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as the two regimes battle for influence in the region. In addition to the death toll, the conflict has put millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation – increasing pressure on the Trump administration to wind down its involvement.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has stopped refueling Saudi jets and pressed both sides to negotiate an end to the conflict. But critics in Congress say those steps are not enough, and Khashoggi's murder has galvanized opponents to press for a complete U.S. withdraw.

“It has exposed the Saudi government to be a brutal, despotic regime which will do anything to anybody to maintain its influence and power,” Sanders told USA TODAY. Sanders said Khashoggi’s death has won him additional “yes” votes on the Yemen resolution, though he declined to say how many or identify the lawmakers.

The last time the Senate voted to halt the U.S. military role in Yemen, in March, the measure was defeated by a vote of 44-to-55. At the time, the crown prince was at the White House meeting with Trump as part of a public-relations blitz by the 33-year-old crown prince across the country. Today, the Saudis face a more hostile political climate, with bipartisan anger over Khashoggi’s murder, deep skepticism of the crown prince’s denials, and growing unease over Yemen.

Even if the Lee-Sanders measure passes the Senate, it’s unlikely to clear the House, where the GOP majority recently blocked debate over a similar measure. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., co-sponsor of the House proposal, said a strong vote in the Senate would ramp up pressure on the Republican leadership to allow a vote, though he conceded it’s would be an uphill fight.

“If that doesn’t happen, we will in the next Congress be in a better position to move it forward,” Pocan said, noting that Democrats will have the majority come January. “We’re just on the cusp of doing the right thing,” he added.

