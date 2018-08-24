Sen. John McCain, who has battled a deadly form of brain cancer for more than a year, is ending medical treatment, his office said in a statement Friday. 

The six-term senator from Arizona and 2008 Republican presidential nominee has been battling the cancer, known as glioblastoma, from his home near Sedona since December. His family and a team of caregivers have cared for McCain, 81, ever since. 

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious," the statement said. " In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival.

"But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

From his home, McCain has continued his Senate duties as much as he could, from his family home in northern Arizona, 2,200 miles away from Washington, D.C. There, he occasionally weighed in on policy and media reports via Twitter, issued official written statements as he deems necessary and receives staff briefings.

However, McCain could not cast Senate votes by proxy or in absentia.

The senator's wife, Cindy, expressed her gratitude for those who have helped in her husband's treatment. They have been married for 37 years. 

"I love my husband with all of my heart," she wrote on Twitter. "God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey." 

McCain's daughter, Meghan, also thanked supporters for the "love and generosity" they have shown her family over the past year. 

"We could not have made it this far without you — you've given us strength to carry on."

Family and friends have visited McCain and his wife Cindy at their Arizona home, including former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, and other friends and associates who have worked on his various campaigns. 

McCain's 82nd birthday is on Aug. 29. 

Photos: John McCain through the years
01 / 41
Sen. John McCain poses at the Republic Media building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
02 / 41
U.S. Sen. John McCain at his office in Phoenix on Monday, April 6, 2015.
03 / 41
This is an undated file photo of Sen. John McCain, lying injured as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. It was among 4,000 photos and documents given to a U.S. delegation by Hanoi. McCain was a U.S. Navy pilot downed in Vietnam in 1967.
04 / 41
John McCain is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., public relations officer, March 14, 1973, to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after the POW was released.
05 / 41
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, a POW for over five years, waves to well-wishers on March 18, 1973, after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.
06 / 41
Then-U.S. Navy Commander John McCain, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits an orphanage that cares for youngsters fathered by American G.I.s in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. McCain, a son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW.
07 / 41
Then-U.S. Navy Commander John McCain, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American G.I.s. McCain, son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW.
08 / 41
Then-U.S. Rep. John McCain holds a photo of a marker in Hanoi, Vietnam, at Truc Bach Lake where he parachuted after being shot down as a Navy pilot in the Vietnam War. McCain, who was a POW for 5½ years in Hanoi, was in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 18, 1985, en route to Hanoi to visit this site.
09 / 41
John McCain speaks to an audience in Encanto Park in Phoenix on Oct. 18, 1986.
10 / 41
As John McCain looks on (left), Vice President George H. W. Bush is greeted by Evan Mecham during a visit to Phoenix in October 1986.
11 / 41
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., center right, huddles with Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., to discuss strategy at the conclusion of the daily members meeting in the Mansfield room near the Senate floor in Washington on March 26, 2001.
12 / 41
Sen. John McCain addresses the media at Swift Aviation at Sky Harbor International Airport on May 5, 2008.
13 / 41
Sen. John McCain and President George Bush shake hands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at the end of the president's brief visit to the Valley on May 27, 2008.
14 / 41
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles as he appears with former first lady Nancy Reagan Tuesday, March 25, 2008, in Bel Air, Calif. Reagan endorsed McCain for president as the Arizona senator continued to collect the backing of leading Republicans who might help him win over critical conservative voters.
15 / 41
Republican presidential nominee U.S. Sen. John McCain concedes victory on stage during the election night rally at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa on Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix.
16 / 41
Republican presidential nominee John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, bask in the celebration at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul on Sept. 4, 2008.
17 / 41
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (R) (D-Ill.) and Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) shake hands after the first of three presidential debates before the 2008 election on Sept. 26, 2008.
18 / 41
Then-President-elect Barack Obama applauds Arizona Sen. John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate, during a bipartisan dinner in McCain's honor on Jan. 19, 2009, in Washington, D.C., on the night before Obama's inauguration as 44th U.S. president.
19 / 41
Arizona Sen. John McCain talks with host David Letterman in this 2008 Late Show appearance.
20 / 41
Sen. John McCain and former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin make a campaign appearance on March 26, 2010, at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona.
21 / 41
Sen. John McCain gets his own apron after talking to employees at the Home Depot Rapid Deployment Center in Tolleson, to campaign and tour the new facility on July 30, 2010.
22 / 41
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy cast their ballots at Madison Camelview Elementary School in Phoenix on Aug. 24, 2010.
23 / 41
U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife, Cindy McCain celebrates his win in the GOP primary race, on Aug. 24, 2010, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. Sen. McCain defeated former Rep. J.D. Hayworth.
24 / 41
U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) speaks as Sen. Joseph Lieberman (ID-Conn.) (center) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) (left) listen during a news conference about the crisis in Syria on May 11, 2011, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
25 / 41
Former presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) (R) announced that he is endorsing Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney during a town hall meeting at Central High School January 4, 2012, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
26 / 41
Sen. John McCain celebrates a goal by the Phoenix Coyotes as they host the Nashville Predators in the first period of Game 2 of the second round playoff series Sunday, April 29, 2012, in Glendale.
27 / 41
Senator John McCain speaks during a gathering of supporters for presidential candidate Mitt Romney Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix.
28 / 41
Sen. John McCain holds a town hall with West Valley residents at Peoria City Hall, on Aug. 23, 2012.
29 / 41
From left, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. sit on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013, before President Barack Obama's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress.
30 / 41
Sen. John McCain speaks with those gathered at a town hall meeting at the Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center in Phoenix on March 24, 2013.
31 / 41
Sen. John McCain visits U.S. troops at a missile site in Turkey on May 27, 2013. McCain quietly slipped into Syria for a meeting with rebels.
32 / 41
Jack (from left), Renee, Cindy and John McCain are pictured at Jack and Renee's weekend wedding in San Francisco in summer 2013.
33 / 41
Sen. John McCain laughs during an exchange with Secretary of State John F. Kerry. The two spoke during a 2013 U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing about the authorization of use of force in Syria.
34 / 41
Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake address members of the media at McCain's Phoenix office on May 28, 2014, following the release of a report stating by the Veterans Affairs that at least 1,700 veterans at the medical center were not registered on the proper waiting list, putting them at risk in the convoluted scheduling process.
35 / 41
Sen. John McCain hugs Mitt Romney during a rally for John McCain's re-election campaign at Dobson High School on Dec. 12, 2015 in Mesa.
36 / 41
Sen. John McCain with his wife Cindy gives a victory speech to his supporters during his campaign party at Heard Museum, Steele Auditorium in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2016.
37 / 41
U.S. Sen. John McCain reacts at The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University on Aug. 15, 2016.
38 / 41
Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning his sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Nov. 8. Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
39 / 41
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, for a meeting on the revised Republican health-care bill which has been under attack from within the party.
40 / 41
Sen. John McCain listens to former FBI director James Comey at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russia's interference in last year's presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials on June 8, 2017, in Washington.
41 / 41
Sen. John McCain receives the Liberty Medal from Chair of the National Constitution Center's Board of Trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2017. The honor is given annually to an individual who displays courage and conviction while striving to secure liberty for people worldwide
