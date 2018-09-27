Looking for an escape from what feels like a never-ending news cycle? Here are some stories guaranteed to distract you.

A video shot by Taiyo Masuda shows a New Zealand fur seal slapping a kayaker with an octopus on September 22 near Kaikoura, New Zealand.

Screen grab of a video shot on a GoPro HERO7 by Instagram user @taiyomasuda showing Instagram user @barekiwi being hit with the octopus

The seal slap heard 'round the world

Taiyo Masuda, a 23-year-old filmmaker, was on a kayaking trip off the coast of New Zealand when he captured something incredible: a seal slapping a person in the face with an octopus.

A seal slaps a man in the face with an octopus. The best headline you'll see today. pic.twitter.com/6C2nST9Wix — Matt Colville (@mattcolville) September 26, 2018

So was this the seal equivalent of telling humans to "get off my lawn?" Do seals just really hate kayaks? Rochelle Constantine, an associate professor at School of Biological Sciences at the University of Auckland, said what happened is the seal was likely trying to eat the octopus as a meal, tossing it in hopes of ripping off a tentacle. The human recipient of the slap just happened to be in the way.

"We instantly started laughing so (hard), we were talking about this all week," said Masuda.

Ready for M&M's that taste like Nutella?

Packaging for hazelnut spread flavored M&M's.

Mars, Incorporated

Not only will M&M's introduce a new flavor featuring hazelnut spread (basically Nutella) as the yummy center, but also a brand new chocolate bar with mini-M&M's inside. The chocolate bars will launch in December in five flavors: peanut, milk chocolate, crispy, almond and crispy mint.

This teen survived 49 days adrift at sea

Surviving on fish and water he strained through his clothing, Aldi Novel Adilang was stuck in the middle of the ocean on a wooden fishing trap for seven weeks. Adilang was working on a fish trap used in Indonesia called a rompong which use lamps to attract fish. The ropes anchoring the trap to the sea bed snapped, sending it adrift with Adilang on board. He was rescued by a Panamanian-flagged vessel off Guam last month, about 1,200 miles from his original location. "I thought I will never meet my parents again, so I just prayed every day," he said.

Add some of these shows and movies to your Netflix queue

Halloween is approaching, which means your Netflix queue is about to get spookier. Flicks such as "The Shining" and "The Devil's Advocate" make their debut on October 1, with several bonus scary movies and TV shows arriving throughout the rest of the month. Also, if you're a fan of Marvel Comics, season three of "Marvel's Daredevil" lands October 19.

Season 6 of Fortnite is here!

This is everything you need to know about Season 6 of "Fortnite," titled Darkness Rises. Now it's time to dance.

