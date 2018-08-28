Families saving for college continue to invest in 529 plans. Total assets in these tax-advantaged investment plans grew by 9.1% in 2014.

Question: I read your article about helping grandkids with college. I kept wanting to ask: Yes, but don't all these things – a Coverdell education savings account, a 529 plan, Roth IRAs, Series EE and Series I U.S. Savings Bonds – ultimately get counted against them if they apply for financial aid and have money accrued for college in any of these “buckets?”

I can afford to do these things for my grandchildren but shouldn't I wait to see how they do with scholarships and/or financial aid (based on their personal or their parents' ability to pay) and then gift them money after they receive their financial aid decision?

Answer: To answer your question, we turned to Mark Kantrowitz, the publisher and vice president of research at Savingforcollege.com. Here’s what he had to say:

Money in a parent-owned 529 plan has a small impact on eligibility for need-based financial aid, reducing aid eligibility by at most 5.64 percent of the asset value. That's the same treatment as other parent assets.

Nevertheless, it is still worthwhile to save for college. For every $10,000 in a parent-owned 529 plan, the reduction in aid is at most $564, leaving the family with at least $9,436 more to pay for college costs than if the family hadn't saved. This money provides the family with flexibility in college choice, allowing the student to enroll in a more expensive college than they otherwise would have. It can also reduce student loan debt at graduation.

The consideration of assets on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) may be eliminated in the future. The PROSPER Act, which was introduced in the House to reauthorize the Higher Education Act of 1965, would do just that. The justification is that most families who have sufficient assets to impact eligibility for need-based aid have sufficient income to eliminate aid eligibility even if assets are ignored.

Section 529 college savings plans also offer significant tax benefits. Earnings accumulate in a 529 plan on a tax-deferred basis and are entirely tax-free if used to pay for qualified higher education expenses. In addition, 34 states, plus Washington, D.C., provide a state income tax deduction or tax credit on contributions to the state's 529 plan. (In six states, the state income tax deduction is for contributions to any state's 529 plan.) Section 529 plans also provide five-year gift tax averaging, which is a useful estate planning tool.

Moreover, a family's greatest asset is time. If you start saving from birth, about a third of the college savings goal will come from earnings. If you wait until the child enters high school, less than 10 percent of the goal will come from earnings, and you'll have to contribute six times as much money per month to achieve the same college savings goal. Note also that the earnings compound faster because of the tax-free benefits of investments within a 529 plan.

Suppose a grandparent starts contributing $250 a month to a parent-owned 529 plan from birth through age 17. Assuming a 6 percent average annual return on investment, the 529 plan will accumulate $88,749, of which $51,000 is from contributions. After the 5.64 percent reduction in eligibility for need-based financial aid, the family is still left with $83,744. That is much more than the $51,000 in contributions from the grandparent. If the grandparent were to save the money in a taxable account earning an average of 6 percent over the same time period, they would be left with $83,087 after paying 15 percent long-term capital gains. This assumes that there are no short-term capital gains or interest and dividends associated with the investment. Thus, this example demonstrates that the best-case scenario for a grandparent saving in a taxable account is worse than the worst-case scenario for a grandparent contributing to a parent-owned 529 plan.

Less than 0.3 percent of college students receive enough scholarships and grants to cover all college costs. If the grandchild doesn't need the 529 plan money because they won a generous scholarship, the family can always take a nonqualified distribution from the 529 plan. The earnings portion of a nonqualified distribution is subject to ordinary income taxes at the beneficiary's rate. The 10 percent additional tax penalty is waived up to the amount of the scholarship received by the student. So, the family will be no worse off than if they had saved in a taxable account.

A grandparent can choose to wait until after the grandchild graduates from college to give them a graduation gift to pay down their student loan debt. This won't affect the grandchild's eligibility for need-based financial aid, since it occurs after the child graduates from college. But it also won't benefit from the tax and estate-planning benefits of contributions to a 529 college savings plan.

Gifts to the student while the student is enrolled in college can significantly reduce the student's eligibility for need-based aid. They are considered "cash support," a form of untaxed income to the student. Untaxed income reduces aid eligibility by as much as half of the gift amount. Some colleges will even treat it as a "resource" which reduces aid eligibility on a dollar-for-dollar basis. If one were to give a gift to the family to help pay for college costs, it would be better to give the gift to the student's parents, which is not reported as untaxed income on the FAFSA, or to contribute it to a parent-owned 529 plan. One can continue to contribute to a 529 plan even after the student is enrolled in college.

Research has shown that students who have a 529 plan are more likely to enroll in and graduate from college. Having such a plan creates an expectation that the student will be going to college and also influences academic decisions and academic performance.

