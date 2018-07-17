President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) leave the stage together at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland.

WASHINGTON – Members of Congress, aroused by President Donald Trump’s solicitous comments beside Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, considered a range of options Tuesday, from resolutions supporting the intelligence community to censuring Trump.

Monday, Trump declined to denounce Russian interference in the 2016 election during his joint appearance with the Russian leader. Instead, he leaned toward believing Putin’s denials of meddling rather than accepting the unanimous conclusion of his own intelligence community.

Republican leaders in Congress distanced themselves Tuesday from Trump’s remarks. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., acknowledged that Russia interfered in the election, but he tempered his remarks by saying the meddling did not affect the outcome. He dismissed a question about whether Trump’s comments rose to the level of treason.

“We passed tough sanctions on Russia so that we can hold them accountable,” Ryan said. “I understand the desire and the need to have good relations. That’s perfectly reasonable, but Russia is a menacing government.”

Here’s a rundown of options floated by lawmakers:

Resolutions

A resolution could provide a rebuke in the form of a nonbinding statement approved by the House or Senate. Before last week's NATO summit, during which Trump chided members for not spending enough, both chambers passed resolutions affirming support for the trans-Atlantic alliance founded as a buffer against the Soviet Union.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican, told CNN Monday night that the Senate could approve a resolution affirming its support for the intelligence communities’ assessment of Russian election interference.

"I do want to make sure that the intelligence community knows we support them,” Cornyn said. “I think that's an important message."

Hearings

The top Senate Democrat, New York’s Charles Schumer, called Monday for greater oversight by Congress. He said Republican leaders should call on the U.S. national security team that accompanied Trump to Helsinki to testify on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a member of both the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, called for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter during Trump's private meeting with Putin. "This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf," she tweeted.

I’m calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump’s meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately. This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) July 17, 2018

Sanctions

Sanctions imposed in 2014 for Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, bolstered again last year after its meddling in the 2016 election, could be beefed up further to sap the country’s economy. Congress targeted Russia’s oil industry, financial institutions and government-owned businesses.

In April, Trump’s administration ratcheted up pressure on Russia, sanctioning 38 people and companies close to Putin.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement that more sanctions should be forthcoming unless Putin cooperates in helping prosecute 12 Russian army officers who were indicted last week for allegedly hacking Democratic political organizations and releasing troves of stolen files in 2016. The charges by special counsel Robert Mueller were the first to allege directly that the Russian government sought to influence the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, responding to questions during his weekly news conference, said Congress has options for pushing back against Russia. He specifically highlighted legislation by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that mandates “severe sanctions” if Russia meddles in the next election.

“There’s a possibility that we may well take up legislation related to this,” McConnell said. “In the meantime, I think the Russians need to know there are a lot of us who fully understand what happened in 2016 and it really better not happen again in 2018.”

Other legislative possibilities are being discussed, as well.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., offered legislation requiring the State Department to consider in the next 90 days whether Russia should be listed as a state sponsor of terror. Meanwhile, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said he would introduce a measure Wednesday intended to end Germany’s dependence on Russian natural gas and make it easier for NATO allies to buy natural gas from the U.S.

“It’s time for our NATO allies to divest themselves and diversify their energy opportunities,” Barrasso said.

Expulsions

After Britain accused Russia of poisoning ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in March, the United States booted out 60 Russians and closed the government's consulate in Seattle. "This action is a response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon in the United Kingdom," White House spokesman Raj Shah said.

Since then, a British woman has died from coming into contact with Novichok, a Cold War-era nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. Russian officials denied any role in the attack.

Censure

A censure would put Congress on the record essentially scolding Trump but not removing him from office.

In 1834, the Senate censured President Andrew Jackson for failing to turn over a document. That marked the first and only time it has taken the action against a president, according to the Senate’s website, and it was later expunged.

Andrew Jackson

Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif, called Monday for the House and Senate to censure Trump for his “egregious comments.”

“We must take immediate action to defend and strengthen our election system while we can still prevent damage to future elections," Peters said.

While Republicans hold both chambers, his proposal has little chance of succeeding.

