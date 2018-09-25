A look at European discounter Ryanair
01 / 14
Two attendants of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair caress camel "Ernie" standing in front of a Ryanair plane on March 29, 2011 at the airport in Bremen, Germany. The Irish airline started flights from Bremen to the new destination Marrakech in Morocco.
02 / 14
This file photo from May 25, 2004, shows an employee of the airport in Hahn. Germany, guiding a Ryanair plane.
03 / 14
Passengers at Dublin Airport pass a row of Ryanair ads highlighting recent service improvements in this Sept. 21, 2014, photo.
04 / 14
Passengers board a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport on Sept. 18, 2014.
05 / 14
This file photo from Jan. 19, 2014, shows a Ryanair plane flying in front of a rainbow over Rome.
06 / 14
This file photo from Sept. 21, 2014 shows passengers as they exit a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport.
07 / 14
This file photo from May 24, 2011, shows fliers queuing at a Ryanair check-in desk at the Dublin airport in Ireland.
08 / 14
This file photo from Dec. 1, 2008, shows a Ryanair jet takes off from Belfast City Airport. in Northern Ireland.
09 / 14
Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair (left) and Ray Conner, CEO of The Boeing Company, hold a press conference announcing the first sales of Boeing's new 737 Max 200 to Ryanair on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York.
10 / 14
This file photo from Oct. 11, 2014, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 taking off from the Lille-Lesquin airport in northern France.
11 / 14
Ryanair planes seen at an airport in southern France on Sept. 28, 2010.
12 / 14
This Oct. 17, 2010, aerial view shows Ryanair planes at the Marseille-Provence airport in Marignane, France.
13 / 14
This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, Ryanair Boeing 737s at the Marseille-Provence airport in Marignane, southern France.
14 / 14
This file photo from Sept. 1, 2010 shows a Ryanair plane at the Barcelona airport.

LONDON (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair has cancelled 190 flights scheduled for Friday because of strikes by cabin crew in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

The flights represent some 8 percent of the 2,400 originally scheduled. The airline said in a statement Tuesday that all affected customers have received emails or text messages informing them of the cancellation.

Some 30,000 customers are likely to be affected out of 450,000 set to travel.

TODAY IN THE SKYOoops! Ryanair apologizes after compensation checks bounce

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs has apologized to customers affected by strikes "which we have done our utmost to avoid."

Ryanair canceled hundreds of flights last year due to problems with pilot scheduling, and strikes have led to more cancellations this summer. The budget airline and pilots have wrangled over working conditions, base transfers and annual leave.

TODAY IN THE SKYEurope's 30 biggest airlines: Which is No. 1?

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')
01 / 32
What are Europe’s biggest airlines? We decided to take a look. There are several data sets that could be used to rank them. Among the options: revenue, fleet size, passengers flown and carrying capacity. We opted to for the latter, going with a ranking based on “available seat miles" (ASMs). ASMs are a standard industry measure that calculates an airline’s carrying capacity by multiplying its number of available seats by the number of miles they fly. With the help of trade publication Airline Weekly, which analyzed of Diio Mi data, we came up with rankings for Europe’s 30-biggest airlines as measured by ASMs for the 12-month period running from July 2017 through June 2018. At the top was German carrier Lufthansa, followed by British Airways and Ryanair.
02 / 32
No. 30: LOT Polish Airlines (11.9 billion ASMs)
03 / 32
No. 29: Brussels Airlines (12.9 billion ASMs)
04 / 32
No. 28 Jet2.com (14.6 billion ASMs)
05 / 32
No. 27 S7 Airlines (16.7 billion ASMs)
06 / 32
No. 26: Austrian Airlines (16.9 billion ASMs)
07 / 32
No. 25: Aer Lingus (17.6 billion ASMs)
08 / 32
No. 24: Thomas Cook (18.1 billion ASMs)
09 / 32
No. 23: Air Europa (19.7 billion)
10 / 32
No. 22 Pegasus Airlines (20.01 billion ASMs)
11 / 32
No. 21: Eurowings (20.46 billion ASMs)
12 / 32
No. 20: Condor (20.51 billion ASMs)
13 / 32
No. 20: Vueling Airlines (22.7 billion ASMs)
14 / 32
No. 18: Finnair (25.45 billion ASMs)
15 / 32
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
16 / 32
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
17 / 32
No. 16: TAP Air Portugal (28.7 billion ASMs)
18 / 32
No. 51: Virgin Atlantic (29.1 billion ASMs)
19 / 32
No. 14: Alitalia (29.4 billion ASMs)
20 / 32
No. 13: Wizz Air (30.3 billion ASMs)
21 / 32
No. 12: SAS (30.62 billion ASMs)
22 / 32
No. 11: Swiss International Air Lines (30.64 billion ASMs)
23 / 32
No. 10: Iberia (39.4 billion ASMs)
24 / 32
No. 9: Norwegian Air (49 billion ASMs)
25 / 32
No. 8: EasyJet (63.4 billion)
26 / 32
No. 7: KLM (71.9 billion)
27 / 32
No. 6; Aeroflot (78.7 billion ASMs)
28 / 32
No. 5: Air France (103.5 billion ASMs)
29 / 32
No. 4: Turkish Airlines (108.2 billion ASMs)
30 / 32
No. 3: Ryanair (110 billion ASMs)
31 / 32
No. 2: British Airways (114.7 billion ASMs)
32 / 32
No. 1: Lufthansa (120.5 billion ASMs)

IN PHOTOS: Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline
01 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
02 / 43
In this file photo from Sept. 1, 2010, a Ryanair plane takes off from Barcelona's airport.
03 / 43
This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France.
04 / 43
In this file photo from Aug. 2, 2017, shows Ryanair's outspoken CEO Michael O'Leary.
05 / 43
This file photo from May 24, 2011, shows a check-in queue at the Ryanair desk in Dublin.
06 / 43
Ryanair is known for its lack of frills and for-fee extras. Here is a "Ryanair specials" in-flight handout from 2006.
07 / 43
A pilot waves as a Ryanair plane arrives at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Oct. 27, 2015.
08 / 43
In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, shows a Ryanair jet in from of one from German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt.
09 / 43
Ryanair airplanes stand at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
10 / 43
A Ryanair aircraft takes off from Lille Airport in France on Aug. 25, 2017.
11 / 43
A Ryanair plane is parked at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
12 / 43
Passengers at Dublin Airport pass a row of Ryanair ads highlighting recent service improvements in this Sept. 21, 2014, photo.
13 / 43
In this file photo from June 6, 2016, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 preparing to land at Barcelona's airport.
14 / 43
Staff leave Ryanair headquarters in Dublin on Sept. 21, 2017.
15 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
16 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
17 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
18 / 43
This file photo from Jan. 19, 201, shows a Ryanair plane flying in front of a rainbow over Rome.
19 / 43
In this file photo from May 25, 2004, shows an airport employee giving signs to Ryanair plane at Germany's Hahn ariport.
20 / 43
Two attendants of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair pet a camel in front of a Ryanair plane on March 29, 2011, at the airport in Bremen, Germany. The airline started flights that day from Bremen to a new destination in Morocco.
21 / 43
In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France.
22 / 43
In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France.
23 / 43
In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2014, shows passengers as they exit a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport.
24 / 43
A Ryanair aircraft is painted in the Cable & Wireless logos in this photo from 2005.
25 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
26 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
27 / 43
Ryanair jets at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
28 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
29 / 43
Fliers queue at a Ryanair customer service desk at Stanstead Airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017.
30 / 43
A Ryanair plane passes a Lufthansa aircraft at the Frankfurt airport in Germany on March 28, 2017.
31 / 43
Fliers disembark a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Frankfurt on March 28, 2017.
32 / 43
This photo from May 10, 2007, shows Ryanair planes at Dublin airport.
33 / 43
Ryanair headquarters near the Dublin Airport as seen on Sept. 28, 2017.
34 / 43
The Ryanair annual report is shown in this photo from Sept. 21, 2017.
35 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
36 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
37 / 43
Ryanair Boeing 737s at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
38 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
39 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
40 / 43
Ryanair's outspokean CEO, Michael O'Leary, addresses a press conference in Madrid on Aug. 24, 2017.
41 / 43
Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair (left) and Ray Conner, CEO at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, hold a press conference announcing the first sales of Boeing's new 737 Max 200 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York.
42 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 lands at the Luton airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017.
43 / 43
This file photo from Oct. 11, 2014, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 taking off from France's Lille-Lesquin airport.
AFP 523378027 I FIN TRN TRL LLG FRA BO
This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT, AFP/Getty Images
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com