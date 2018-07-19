The Russian foreign ministry announced a #FreeMariaButina campaign Thursday to win freedom for a Russian woman arrested and charged in the U.S. with illegally acting as an agent of the Russian government.
A tweet by the foreign ministry called on supporters to add a photo of Butina to their Twitter avatar.
Butina, a 29-year-old Russian citizen, was arrested and charged Wednesday with infiltrating American political organizations, including the National Rifle Association.
A federal magistrate in Washington, D.C., ordered Butina held without bond, pending trial, where she will face two felony charges.
The judge agreed with prosecutors that Butina was a flight risk.
