Rosie O'Donnell, along with more than 50 Broadway musicians, protested outside the White House on Monday night, the 22nd consecutive day of demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

With shirts that read "Now Showing Truth," O'Donnell and the band of protesters sang songs — including "America, The Beautiful," with the director encouraging the crowd to join in — and urged attendees to take an active role in the future of the country.

"The message to the people is to use your voice, stand up against treason and stop fascism before it takes over the United States." O'Donnell said.

More: Trump jokes about not acting 'presidential' during Florida rally

Opinion: Donald Trump's reckless tweeting may be foolish, but it isn't obstruction of justice

She added, "We're gonna keep coming until he's out. We hope to give you a nice little show, and remind you your voice is important. Let the president know we're alive, awake and woke."

At one point during the event, the crowd chanted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell addresses a protest against President Donald Trump in front of the White House on Monday night.

Nicholas Kamm/Associated Press

Later, O'Donnell invited attendees to come to the stage to voice their concerns with Trump and his administration.

Kristin Mink, 33, of Silver Spring, Maryland, who attended the protest with her child on her hip, encouraged people to vote.

"I think it's time for a brand new day," said Mink, who drew attention last month for confronting EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a D.C. restaurant, demanding him to resign. "The Republicans, they want to win the elections by making fewer people vote."

Mink's words were met with boos of agreement.

Another anti-Trump protester, Michael Martin, 72, of Stanton, Virginia, labeled the president and his administration as dangerous to the country.

"I think the country's in trouble and Trump is a danger to us," Martin told USA TODAY. "I suggest we get out and vote this year and try to get enough Democrats in Congress to block his policy."

Not everybody was out Monday night to protest against Trump.

Suzzanne Monk, 46, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, a supporter of the president and his policies, said she believes children who are separated from their parents are being kidnapped by people who are not their real parents.

"I want to protect the children. I would prefer to do that in their country of origin," Monk said.

She also suggested that the children take a DNA test to find out who their real parents are.

Theron Andries, 18, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, criticized the protesters and suggested they learn more about Trump's policies rather than rely on media coverage.

"Trump has given no real reason for himself to be impeached " Andries said. "Do some actual research, don't just trust news sources. ... Do research for yourself."

According to The Associated Press, Monday's event was organized by Seth Rudestky and James Wesley, host and producer of Sirius XM’s “On Broadway."

The protests began following Trump's July 16 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com