Roseanne Barr took to Twitter late Saturday night to dispel rumors she suffered a heart attack.

"I'm fine," Barr, 66, tweeted to her followers after concerns about her health went viral Saturday night.

"The Conners" will proceed without Roseanne Barr, at Golden Globes in January.

She followed that up with a tweet elaborating that she was the victim of a prank. "I've had no medical issues," she wrote. "I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing."

A man claiming to Barr's assistant called in while radio host Lee Stranahan was doing a live segment on Periscope and alleged that the star had suffered a heart attack and was being rushed to the emergency room. Barr's fans quickly took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery. But within a few hours of the news spreading, Barr took to Twitter herself to reassure her fans that she was OK.

Stranahan tweeted that the call came from Barr's phone. When he called back, he said, it went to her voice mail. He later tweeted that he spoke to her and she's "totally fine."

Barr has been a pop culture and political fixture since the reboot of her hit ABC show "Roseanne" was cancelled in May following a racist comment Barr made on Twitter. A spinoff tilted "The Conners" and focusing more on the ensemble fictional Midwest family, premiered in October with Roseanne’s namesake character killed off by an opiate overdose.

The real life Barr has been open in the past about her health difficulties. Earlier this year, she opened up about a misdiagnosis that led her to believe she was going blind due to macular degeneration and glaucoma.

Despite Barr's denials, supporters are still offering their thoughts and prayers to the comedian on social media.

