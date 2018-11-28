WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller began November with a public lull in his Russia investigation to avoid influencing the midterm election, but a flurry of recent activity suggests more indictments and revelations are likely in the coming weeks.

The special counsel is probing whether anyone from President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to try to sway the election and whether there was any obstruction of justice.

Here are some developments to watch.

What has Paul Manafort told investigators?

More details could emerge as early as Friday to explain what Paul Manafort has told investigators and why his plea agreement with Mueller collapsed.

Mueller dropped a bombshell Monday in a court filing that voided the plea deal by arguing that Manafort had lied repeatedly to investigators. Mueller didn't specify the lies, but said he would file a detailed description before Manafort is sentenced.

Manafort denied lying, but both sides said there was no longer any reason to postpone sentencing.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson has a hearing Friday to get an update on the case and to set sentencing.

Manafort pleaded guilty in September to obstructing justice and conspiracy with a pro-Russian faction in Ukraine.

Manafort also faces sentencing Feb. 8 in U.S. District Court in Virginia, after jury found him guilty of bank and tax charges in August.

Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, has been a key figure in the probe because he attended a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Russians.

After the plea agreement blew up came revelations that Manafort has been sharing information with Trump about Mueller’s investigation, according to The New York Times.

Manafort's continued cooperation with Trump sparked speculation that he might be hoping for a presidential pardon. Trump said Wednesday that he's never discussed pardoning Manafort, but that it's "not off the table."

“It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table," he told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview. 'Why would I take it off the table?”

What did Michael Flynn provide?

Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18 after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia during the presidential transition.

Flynn also had a joint defense agreement with Trump, but he dropped it when he pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller.

Flynn's sentencing could shed light on what information he provided investigators. The former Army lieutenant general was a campaign surrogate who gave a speech at the Republican National Convention calling for the jailing of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But prosecutors haven't revealed details of his cooperation. U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan has a pre-sentencing report on Flynn, but it isn't public.

What does Rick Gates know?

Rick Gates, who worked for Manafort, has already testified against his former boss about their criminal business dealings. But Gates' sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled yet, could shed light on whether he's also provided information about possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russians.

Prosecutors said Nov. 14 that Gates "continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations," so they asked again to postpone his sentencing. Another hearing is scheduled Jan. 15 before Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Gates, who served as deputy campaign chairman for Trump and then as head of Trump's inaugural committee, has been cooperating with prosecutors since pleading guilty in February to conspiracy and lying to the FBI.

Gates testified at Manafort's trial in August that he assisted in filing false tax returns, failed to disclose foreign bank accounts and provided phony documents to banks to acquire millions of dollars in loans.

Roger Stone awaits possible indictment

Roger Stone, a pugnacious Republican political operative since the Nixon administration, has said he could be indicted after being mentioned without being named in the indictment of Russian hackers. But Stone has repeatedly denied doing anything illegal.

Mueller has already charged Russian military intelligence offices with hacking Democratic computers to obtain the emails. Prosecutors have been scrutinizing whether Stone or his associates had advance notice of the email dump.

The July indictment of Russian military officers said Guccifer 2.0 “wrote to a person who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump” on or about Aug. 15, 2016, asking if the person found “anyt(h)ing interesting in the docs I posted?”

Stone has said he thinks he is the unnamed person in the indictment, but that the contact was benign.

Jerome Corsi fears possible indictment

Jerome Corsi, a conservative peddler of conspiracy theories and a Stone associate, also expects a possible indictment after he rejected a plea deal Monday with Mueller by saying he didn't intentionally lie to investigators.

Corsi told NBC News Monday that he initially told investigators that he had no communication with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange ahead of its release of Democratic emails. But he changed his testimony after being confronted with a collection of his own emails from 2016.

Corsi had said in a livestream Nov. 12 that he expects to be indicted and that he expects to die in prison.

Mueller seeks info from Stone associates

Mueller also sought testimony from other associates of Roger Stone, including Randy Credico and Andrew Miller.

NBC News reported Nov. 14 that six days before WikiLeaks began releasing Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails, Stone had a text exchange with Credico, a radio host, that said big news was pending.

Credico testified before the Mueller grand jury in September accompanied by his therapy dog Bianca. Credico said he has known Stone for 16 years and “is a very close friend” of Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks.

But Credico denied in a CNN interview the day of the court appearance that he was Stone’s intermediary with Assange.

Miller, who worked for Stone during the campaign, has refused to testify and is fighting a contempt citation in federal appeals court. Oral arguments were held Nov. 8 and a decision could come any time.

What will be in Mueller's final report?

Mueller will file a confidential report when he has completed his investigation about his conclusions, including why he charged some people and not others. There is no deadline to finish the probe that has run 18 months.

As a prelude to that anticipated report, Trump provided written answers Nov. 20 to questions that Mueller submitted. Trump said he thought the probe would end soon, though the special counsel's office has not given a timeline for when the probe will wrap up.

It's not clear how much of Mueller's report will become public. Depending on when the report is released, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker could decide what – if anything – to provide Congress from the report. Whitaker was sharply critical of Mueller's probe before joining the Justice Department a year ago.

But if Whitaker withholds some or all of the report, Democrats who reclaim control of the House in January could investigate what happened and why.

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017. Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017. Mueller arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on April 21, 2016. He had been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests. James Comey talks with Mueller before he was officially sworn in as FBI director on Sept. 4, 2013. Mueller jokes with CIA Director John Brennan during his farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, 2013, in Washington. President Barack Obama, followed by Mueller, right, and his choice for Mueller's successor, Comey, left, walks toward the podium in the Rose Garden on June 21, 2013. Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 19, 2013, where he confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance. Mueller is sworn in on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2013, prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. Mueller and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listen to statements at a Senate Intelligence Committee open hearing on worldwide threats on Jan. 31, 2012. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Mueller and National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the terror threat to the U.S. Clapper speaks with Mueller during the launch of the strategy to combat transnational organized crime at the White House on July 25, 2011. Mueller speaks at a conference on domestic terrorism on Oct. 6, 2010. Obama speaks with Mueller during a meeting at FBI headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2009. Mueller is welcomed on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2009, by Sen. Arlen Specter, ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, prior to testifying before the committee's oversight hearing regarding the FBI. Mueller and Sen. Patrick Leahy chat ahead of Mueller's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17, 2008, on Capitol Hill. Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2008, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on world threats. Mueller prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2007, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI. Mueller answers questions from the media in Charlotte, N.C., on April 24, 2006. CIA Director Porter Goss, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Mueller testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on April 27, 2005. Mueller and Attorney General John Ashcroft exit a press briefing at the Department of Justice on Oct. 29, 2001. Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2001. President George W. Bush names Mueller the new director of the FBI at a Rose Garden ceremony on July 5, 2001.

