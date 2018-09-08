Tips and tricks all travelers should know
01 / 30
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
02 / 30
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
03 / 30
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
04 / 30
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
05 / 30
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
06 / 30
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
07 / 30
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
08 / 30
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
09 / 30
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
10 / 30
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
11 / 30
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
12 / 30
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
13 / 30
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
14 / 30
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
15 / 30
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
16 / 30
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
17 / 30
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
18 / 30
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
19 / 30
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
20 / 30
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
21 / 30
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
22 / 30
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
23 / 30
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
24 / 30
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
25 / 30
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
26 / 30
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
27 / 30
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
28 / 30
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
29 / 30
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
30 / 30
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Fuel is expensive, but the tricks travelers use to find the cheapest gas have remained constant for years. They include favorite apps such as GasBuddy, plus common-sense strategies like avoiding service stations on busy highways.

But as energy prices edged higher this summer, many motorists wondered: Is that it? Are there any new ways to fill up for less?

As a matter of fact, there are.

For example, did you know the day of the week may determine whether you get the cheapest gas? Now, more than ever, grocery store memberships and payment methods are also important to shave a few pennies, or dollars, off your rising fuel bill.

This is no trivial matter if you're on the road. A new consumer survey by Market Force Information, a retail consulting firm, found 73 percent of respondents said gas prices determine where they stop along the highway or continue to a cheaper location.

The cleanest gas station restroom in every state (2018)
01 / 50
GasBuddy, which tracks petrol prices across the country, also takes reviews of gas station facilities, and produces an annual list of which brands rate the highest for cleanliness. In Alabama, it's MAPCO.
02 / 50
Alaska: Tesoro
03 / 50
Arizona: QuikTrip
04 / 50
Arkansas: Kum & Go
05 / 50
California: Quik Stop
06 / 50
Colorado: Kum & Go
07 / 50
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms
08 / 50
Delaware: Wawa
09 / 50
Florida: Wawa
10 / 50
Georgia: QuikTrip
11 / 50
Hawaii: Shell
12 / 50
Idaho: Chevron
13 / 50
Illinois: Kelley's Market
14 / 50
Indiana: Casey's General Store
15 / 50
Iowa: Cenex
16 / 50
Kansas: QuikTrip
17 / 50
Kentucky: Pilot
18 / 50
Louisiana: RaceTrac
19 / 50
Maine: Irving
20 / 50
Maryland: Wawa
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms
22 / 50
Michigan: Holiday
23 / 50
Minnesota: Kwik Trip
24 / 50
Mississippi: Marathon
25 / 50
Missouri: QuikTrip
26 / 50
Montana: Cenex
27 / 50
Nebraska: Kum & Go
28 / 50
Nevada: Maverik
29 / 50
New Hampshire: Irving
30 / 50
New Jersey: Wawa
31 / 50
New Mexico: Chevron
32 / 50
New York: 7-Eleven
33 / 50
North Carolina: QuikTrip
34 / 50
North Dakota: Casey's General Store
35 / 50
Ohio: Sheetz
36 / 50
Oklahoma : QuikTrip
37 / 50
Oregon: Chevron
38 / 50
Pennsylvania : Wawa
39 / 50
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms
40 / 50
South Carolina: QuikTrip
41 / 50
South Dakota: Sinclair
42 / 50
Tennessee: Weigel's
43 / 50
Texas: Buc-ee's
44 / 50
Utah: Maverik
45 / 50
Vermont: Mobil
46 / 50
Virginia: Wawa
47 / 50
Washington: Mobil
48 / 50
West Virginia: Sheetz
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip
50 / 50
Wyoming: Maverik

Timing is everything for gas prices

You probably already know that gas prices rise and fall based on demand. GasBuddy publishes a historical chart that updates every day on its site so that you can see the fluctuating rates. This summer, during the height of driving season, gas prices hovered near $3 a gallon.

But did you know gas prices vary by day even at a single location? Maybe you've seen the varying prices on the gas station billboards as you drive by. I know I have. Experts say you can time your gas purchases to take advantage of these swings. 

"Many gas stations raise their prices on Thursday afternoons in anticipation of long weekend road trips," says Marc Diana, CEO of MoneyTips, a financial advice site. "Beat the rush and save money by heading out earlier in the week instead.

"You can also wait for prices to fall, as they usually do after periods of high demand. But that kind of maneuvering can be counterproductive, say veteran travelers such as Darius Nabors, who works for a university in Charlottesville, Virginia. Nabors spent more than a year exploring America's national parks. On longer drives, he sometimes had to wait an extra 20 to 30 miles to save 10 cents a gallon on gas. It also meant he had to plan ahead so he didn't run out of fuel.

"Quite frequently I wanted to spend less time looking for gas and more time driving so that I could get to my next location and spend time in a national park," he says.

In other words, don't obsess about timing gas prices – you could waste valuable vacation time.

Membership has its privileges
 
Warehouse clubs are another often overlooked source of gas price savings. Gas stations operated by BJ's, Costco and Sam's Club offer savings of several cents per gallon. And unlike some of the merchandise in the stores, which have to be purchased in bulk, you can buy as little or much fuel as you like.

"In my experience, Costco is typically up to 10 cents per gallon cheaper, plus they pay you a percentage back on all of your purchases at the end of the year, including gas," says Jeff White, a financial analyst for FitSmallBusiness.com. "It's one of the best gas deals in the country, and if you can take advantage of it, then you should."

I'm a big fan of Costco, too. So is everyone else in my neighborhood. The lines at its gas station are often so long that they disrupt traffic. The ARCO station across the street gets a fraction of the business. It might have something to do with those pesky debit-card fees.

There's just one problem. Warehouse clubs are not roadside attractions. If you're on a long road trip, you need to look long and hard to find one. The distance you drive to find a Sam's Club may not always be worth it.

National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads
01 / 79
The Acadia All-American Road runs 40 miles along the Maine coastline. Here, a view of Schooner Head.
02 / 79
Sunrise over Bar Harbor, seen from the Acadia All-American Road.
03 / 79
Sunset over Hulls Cove, seen from the Acadia All-American Road.
04 / 79
Of its 3,500-plus miles, Alaska’s Marine Highway includes many miles of waterways, easily traveled by ferry.
05 / 79
Taking in the views along Alaska’s Marine Highway.
06 / 79
The Beartooth Highway is nearly 69 miles in Montana - stunning scenery included.
07 / 79
The Blue Ridge Parkway runs 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina. Here, a view from the parkway.
08 / 79
Mabry Mill near Meadows of Dan, Virginia is the most photographed landmark on the Blue Ridge Parkway (Milepost 169).
09 / 79
Even our four-legged friends appreciate the beauty found along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
10 / 79
Another way to travel the Blue Ridge Parkway.
11 / 79
There's nothing like the views along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
12 / 79
The Chinook Scenic Byway runs 85 miles through Washington with spectacular views, like this of Mount Rainier from the Crystal Mountain Summit.
13 / 79
In Virginia, the Colonial Parkway is 23 miles long.
14 / 79
The Colonial Parkway in Virginia travels from the Yorktown Battlefield to Jamestown Island.
15 / 79
Jamestown is also along the Colonial Parkway.
16 / 79
Don’t be surprised if you run into this guy along the 180-mile Creole Nature Trail, known as Louisiana’s Outback.
17 / 79
Each day’s sunset tempts travelers to stop for a bit along the Creole Nature Trail.
18 / 79
The Creole Nature Trail calls for exploration.
19 / 79
A full-frame fisheye lens helps to provide a unique view of the Florida Keys Scenic Highway as it bisects the Atlantic Ocean, left, and the Gulf of Mexico on the right in the Lower Keys near Big Pine Key, Florida.
20 / 79
Traffic rolls on the Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon, Florida, in the Florida Keys. The span is the longest of 42 bridges over water that help to comprise the 106-mile Florida Keys Scenic Highway, the only All-American Road in Florida. The span on the right is historic and no longer used for traffic.
21 / 79
The 25-mile George Washington Memorial Parkway travels through Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. Here, in Virginia traveling towards Reagan National Airport and beyond, Mount Vernon.
22 / 79
The Bucktown Village Store, where Harriet Tubman had her first public act of defiance, is found along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, 125 miles through Maryland and Pennsylvania.
23 / 79
This footbridge, near Poplar Neck, is where Harriet Tubman helped her parents escape slavery.
24 / 79
Long Wharf, which is found along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, is where slave ships once arrived.
25 / 79
The Hells Canyon Scenic Byway traverses 218 miles through Oregon.
26 / 79
The landscape along Oregon’s Hells Canyon Scenic Byway varies greatly along its 218 miles.
27 / 79
Fall hues adorn some of 70 miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway in Oregon.
28 / 79
Multnomah Falls is a popular stop to stretch the legs when traveling the Historic Columbia River Highway.
29 / 79
The Historic National Road rambles just over 820 miles through Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Here, the view of the road from the Historic Summit Inn in Farmington, Pennsylvania.
30 / 79
An historic tollhouse found along the Historic National Road.
31 / 79
An historic site along the Historic National Road. The National Road Interpretive Center is found in Vandalia, Illinois
32 / 79
This mile marker along Route 40 in Ohio’s Licking County shows the distance from the National Road's start in Cumberland, Maryland.
33 / 79
: Drivers along the Historic National Road will find beautiful rolling hills and quaint towns as Route 40 passes through Licking County, Ohio.
34 / 79
The grandaddy of all road trip destinations, and “The Mother Road,” Historic Route 66 is the longest of the All American Roads. Here, the Gay Parita gas station in Ash Grove, Missouri.
35 / 79
Historic Route 66 is the longest of the All American Roads at more than 1,360 miles and travels through Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and California. Here, Cuba, Missouri.
36 / 79
Neon signs can be found all along Historic Route 66.
37 / 79
Who can pass up a vintage car on Historic Route 66?
38 / 79
The International Selkirk Loop travels nearly 150 miles through Idaho, Washington and even over the Canadian Border into British Columbia.
39 / 79
Stop and take in the beauty that is easily found along the International Selkirk Loop.
40 / 79
The 234-mile-long scenic byway begins along the Hudson River in Waterford, NY, where the Eire and Champlain Canals meet. The driving path continues north through New York State to the Canadian boarder at Rouses Point. Here, red cannons overlooking the Hudson River.
41 / 79
Travel New York’s Lakes to Locks Passage by bike, foot, boat, or car - or ferry, like this one in Port Kent.
42 / 79
Travel New York’s Lakes to Locks Passage by bike, foot, car - or kayak, like here, passing by the Bluff Point Lighthouse on Historic Valcour Island.
43 / 79
At just 4.5 miles, the Las Vegas Strip is the shortest of all of the All American Roads, but is it ever full of life!
44 / 79
The 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway winds through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
45 / 79
This Double Arch Bridge is found in Tennessee along the Natchez Trace Parkway.
46 / 79
A part of Minnesota’s 154-mile North Shore Scenic Drive skirts along Lake Superior.
47 / 79
Travel more than 200 miles through Idaho when you road trip along the Northwest Passage Scenic Byway.
48 / 79
Rivers and mountains dominate the scenery along the Northwest Passage Scenic Byway in Idaho.
49 / 79
Rivers and mountains dominate the scenery along the Northwest Passage Scenic Byway.
50 / 79
The Heceta Head Lighthouse, as seen along the 363-mile Pacific Coast Scenic Byway.
51 / 79
The stunning Oregon Coast as seen along the Pacific Coast Scenic Byway.
52 / 79
The Pistol River State Park is found along the Pacific Coast Scenic Byway in Oregon.
53 / 79
Though just a little over seven miles in length, the scenery along Arizona’s Red Rock Scenic Byway is simply stunning. Here, the view from the byway headed south towards Sedona on State Route 179.
54 / 79
Red Rock Scenic Byway traveling north to Sedona.
55 / 79
California’s Route 1 runs 72 miles along the Big Sur Coast Highway, with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. Be aware, however, that portions of the road are closed due to a mudslide.
56 / 79
The Bixby Bridge crosses a gorge along Route 1 - Big Sur Coast Highway.
57 / 79
Another view of the Bixby Bridge, and the Pacific Ocean.
58 / 79
: The 57 miles that runs along the Pacific Ocean in California’s San Luis Obispo County is also known as the SLO CAL Pacific Coast Highway.
59 / 79
Flowers bloom beside the Pacific Ocean at Ragged Point along the San Simeon Coastline in San Luis Obispo County.
60 / 79
Bicyclists hug the Pacific Ocean along the San Luis Obispo North Coast Byway, or SLO CAL Pacific Coast Highway.
61 / 79
The 229-mile-long San Juan Skyway travels through some of the most beautiful spots found in Colorado, like the Last Dollar Ranch.
62 / 79
Traveling along the San Juan Skyway with the Mt. Sneffels Range in the distance.
63 / 79
Scenic Byway 12 travels 124 miles through Utah’s stunning landscapes. Here, the byway at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.
64 / 79
Utah’s Scenic Byway 12, just outside Bryce Canyon National Park.
65 / 79
The Selma to Montgomery Byway, also known as Alabama Highway 80, spans 54 miles between Selma and Montgomery, Alabama.
66 / 79
Dexter Avenue, where the the Selma to Montgomery March ended.
67 / 79
The iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
68 / 79
Alaska’s Seward Highway traverses 127 miles through The Land of the Midnight Sun, with spectacular views of the Chugach Mountains.
69 / 79
Here, a scenic pull off at Chugach National Forest, along the Seward Highway.
70 / 79
Another All-American Road in Colorado is the Trail Ridge Road, or Beaver Meadow Road, with terrific spots to pull over along its 48 miles to take a longer look, like this one at the Alpine Visitor Center at Trail Ridge.
71 / 79
Trail Ridge Road/Beaver Meadow Road winds 48 miles through the Colorado mountains and hillsides.
72 / 79
A stunning look at Crater Lake, as seen from the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, which runs 499 miles between California and Oregon.
73 / 79
Sunrise at Crater Lake National Park, found along the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway.
74 / 79
Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway goes to the birds in California’s Lower Klamath Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
75 / 79
Lassen Peak, as seen from the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway.
76 / 79
Fern Cave at Lava Beds National Monument is a fun stop along the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway in California.
77 / 79
Detroit’s Woodward Avenue (M-1) is also known as the Automotive Heritage Trail - the Motor City is, after all, the start of the USA's automobile heritage. What better place to road trip than along the 27 miles of Woodward Avenue?
78 / 79
Another way to travel along Woodward Avenue in Detroit is aboard the QLine
79 / 79
It’s game time on Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Choose the right credit card to find the cheapest gas
 
As White already hinted, the right card can help you save, too. I'm no advocate of gaming credit cards, but if you have a choice between a card that will offer a discount and one that won't, it's a no-brainer.

"If you're going to pay for gas, you might as well use a credit card that gives you cash back for those gas purchases," says Janet Alvarez, an editor for Wise Bread, a personal finance site. "Some cash back credit cards offer as much as 3 percent back on gas. Other cards offer reward points that you can redeem for gas purchases."

Of course, you should only use a credit card if you are paying the full balance each month, she adds. Otherwise, no amount of cash back will make up for the interest you're paying on the debt.

You don't need a credit card or a membership card for a discount. My Safeway card offers up to 20 cents off the regular price of gas, and it also lets me accumulate "points,"  which I try to avoid. I'm shopping for groceries, not gambling. Still, the Safeway card costs nothing, and the discounts are real.

Gas prices will probably ease as the summer driving season comes to a close. But you can save even more money by buying at the right time and place and by using the right card. See you on the road.

Even more ways to find the cheapest gas

• Ask a local: Although it may seem like an awkward question, residents know how to find the cheapest gas. Marilyn Nenninger, a retired executive assistant from St. Louis, says local insights can save several dollars or more per tank. "Gas prices can vary anywhere from 10 to 20 cents per gallon from one municipality to the next," she says. "It's almost always more expensive close to an Interstate or major highway or thoroughfare."

• Find a better app: Joel Holland, an avid RVer who runs Harvest Hosts, a network of hosts for recreational vehicles, likes iExit Interstate Exit Guide, which automatically finds you and the direction you are traveling, and then shows you upcoming exit distances, along with what gas stations are available and the price at each. "I've saved hundreds of dollars using this app to find the perfect exit," he says.

• Find cheap gas gift cards: That's the advice of Florida-based road-tripper Shaun Spellman. He shops for discounted gas gift cards on eBay or Gift Card Granny, which can save him between 7 and 10 percent. "We know we'll be spending the money regardless, and it doesn't take much effort to buy a gift card," he says.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com