DENVER — A suspect in a road rage shooting followed a vehicle occupied by a mother and her three children for several blocks before shooting the woman and two of the children point-blank in a suburban Denver office parking lot, killing one of the children, police say.

According to Westminster police records, the victims in the Thursday shooting were a 41-year-old woman and two boys, ages 13 and 8.

A third boy, age 12, was not shot. He exited the car and fled the scene, police said.

More: Texas road rage incident caught on video turns into racist tirade

More: Man repeatedly rams SUV. Then, jumps on roof in road rage incident captured on video

The 13-year-old was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The mother and 8-year-old were in critical condition.

Police have not identified the victims. The family released a statement asking for privacy.

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dental clinic, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

David Zalubowski, AP

A fourth person, John Gale, 40, was also shot while sitting in his vehicle with his daughter, according to police.

Police say Jeremy John Webster, 23, was arrested later Thursday without incident in Castle Rock. Webster acknowledged shooting four people in a parking lot and told officers he “has mental health issues,” according to a search warrant, which did not specify his mental status.

“Jeremy stated that he has mental health issues and just (started) a new prescribed medication today,” Westminster Police Detective Matt Calhoon wrote in the warrant. “Jeremy admitted that he used his Glock 19 handgun to shoot the above people and that he secured the firearm in the trunk of his vehicle after the shooting.”

This Friday, June 15, 2018, booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Jeremy Webster, who is the suspect in the shooting at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver. Webster is been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempt to commit a felony in a Colorado shooting.

AP

He was being held at the Adams County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Webster reportedly got into a road rage altercation with the woman in Westminster, a suburb of Denver, and then followed Bigelow's vehicle to the Cedarwood Square office complex, police say.

There, Webster and the woman got into an argument, and Webster pulled out a handgun and shot the woman multiple times, police say. He then shot her 13-year-old son and 8-year-old son multiple times.

Police say Webster was then seen briefly walking toward his car when he then walked back up to the 13-year-old boy and shot him again while he was on the ground.

Webster then reportedly made eye contact with Gale, who was sitting in his pickup truck in the parking lot with his 9-year-old daughter. According to police, Webster fired multiple rounds into Gale's truck, striking him in the arms.

Gale was able to put his truck in reverse and speed out of the parking lot. His daughter was not injured.

Police say Webster then fled the scene.

Webster faces charges for first-degree murder after deliberation with intent, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit a class one felony.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com