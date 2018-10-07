DETROIT — In the backseat of a small gray car on Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids, a 3-year-old boy fidgeted with a toy as he gazed into the eyes of his smiling father, Ever Reyes Mejia.

The three-year-old son (no name was given) of Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, looks at his dad with a smile while being buckled into a car seat after his reunification with his dad after being separated for three months. The reunion happened inside the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. They were being taken to an undisclosed location for more father and son bonding after their long separation.

Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

In early May, the 30-year-old father had been separated from his son at a federal detention center in Texas after the pair had crossed the southern border of the United States.

An immigrant from Honduras, Mejia wondered if he would ever see his son again.

After more than two months of forced separation by U.S. officials, Meija's son and two other immigrant boys ages 3 and 4 were finally reunited with their parents Tuesday afternoon inside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Grand Rapids.

Shortly after 1 p.m., three young children previously in the care of Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids were scooped out of a car by women who carried them and whisked through a back door garage of the ICE office that quickly closed after they were taken in.

It was an emotional reunion for the families, who were reunified after a federal judge ordered that all children under the age of 5 who had been separated from their parents or guardians at the U.S. border under the "zero tolerance" immigration policy be reunited with their parents by Tuesday.

There is still uncertainty for several other separated immigrant children who were brought to Michigan, advocates say. One of the parent's of one of the children under the age of 5 has already been deported, the ACLU said.

There were eight immigrant children under the age of 5 who were separated from their parents and taken to Michigan, where they were put under the care of Bethany Christian Services, a foster care agency. Out of the eight, three, including Mejia's son, were reunited with their fathers, all from Honduras, at the ICE office Tuesday. The status of four others is uncertain, said American Civil Liberties Union Michigan attorney Abril Valdes.

A messy reunion

Tucked by volunteers in the backseat of a Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mejia's boy and his father were to be driven to a temporary home as their asylum cases are processed

Mejia and his wife, who fled Central America later, said they were escaping gang violence in Honduras. They didn't speak to the media that had gathered outside the ICE office in Grand Rapids, where the reunification took place.

ALERT: 2 or 3 separated immigrant kids under the age of 5 have just arrived at the ICE office in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Bethany Christian Services carries them through back garage door. pic.twitter.com/5CWVSkjeSY — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) July 10, 2018

Prior to the reunification, three fathers, including Mejia, were transferred from out of state to Calhoun County jail in Michigan over the weekend. But for the four others, "their parents have not been transferred here with no timeline of when reunification is going to happen."

"The parents feel distraught," Valdes said of the effects of separation. "They feel this is inhumane. ... They weren't expecting this."

Tuesday's reunifications came after a chaotic 24 hours with little information beforehand being released by federal agencies and Bethany Christian Services about the transfer of the parents and children. Even by 9 a.m. Tuesday, Valdes was not informed by Bethany Christian Services or federal agencies about where and when they would be reunified.

Valdes met with the families after the three reunifications inside the ICE office in Grand Rapids. Journalists were not allowed inside the ICE building.

"They were very grateful they were able to reunify with their kids," Valdes said.

Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras starts to put his three-year-old son (no name was given) into a car shortly after his reunification with him after being separated from him for three months. The reunion happened inside the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. They were being taken to an undisclosed location for more father and son bonding after their long separation.

Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

Contradicting information

Morgan Greenberg, a spokeswoman with Lambert, Edwards, and Associates, the public relations company hired by Bethany Christian Services, did not comment on Tuesday's developments but emailed a FAQ that read in part:

"We will not rest until every separated child in our care in reunified with their family. More than one-third of the separated children in our care have already been reunified with family. We are working nonstop with HHS (Health and Human Services) on reunification efforts."

ALERT: Ever Mejia, 30, of Honduras was just reunited in Michigan with his son, 3. US immigration agents had separated them in May in Texas, taking his son 1,000 miles away to Michigan. Now in car outside ICE office in Grand Rapids: pic.twitter.com/JHAgLbOX4x — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) July 10, 2018

The emailed FAQ said all of their separated immigrant children under the age of 5 "have been reunited with their parents or have travel arrangements for reunification."

But Valdes said that since a parent of one of the children under the age of 5 was deported, that child may have to be put in long-term foster care.

An attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center was also at the ICE office. They group was legally representing the separated children.

The other two boys reunited Tuesday may be taken to stay with family in New Jersey and Texas.

Greenberg, the Bethany spokesman, did not say how many separated immigrant children Bethany has. Previously, Bethany officials told the Detroit Free Press they had 50 or 58 separated immigrant children, meaning those who were separated since early May as a result of the new "zero tolerance" policy.

Mejia and his wife "feel like this is the cruelest thing that has every happened to them, that this is the cruelest thing that anyone could do to a parent, to take their child away."

During his separation, the wife of Mejia attempted to talk with him by phone, but "the child is just a shell of himself. He's just not talking, not the spunky 3-year-old he normally is."

An employee from Bethany Christian Services rushes with one of three immigrant children in through a garage to get inside the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. They three kids were soon to be reunited with their dads from Central America who were waiting inside to see them. One of the fathers Ever Reyes Mejia of Honduras hadn't seen his three-year-old son up until this point for three months.

Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

In the backseat of the car Tuesday, Mejia's son appeared more content, but the toll of the past two months taken on him and others children may be seen long term.

Valdes said: "The trauma that has been inflicted on these children is permanent."

Follow Niraj Warikoo on Twitter: @nwarikoo

