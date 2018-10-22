Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero who volunteered with the Freedom Riders and who led the marchers who were attacked by Alabama state troopers on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965, invoked his sacrifices and struggles in an appeal Monday to get people out to vote in the midterm elections. 

"I have been beaten, my skull fractured, and arrested more than forty times so that each and every person has the right to register and vote," Lewis said in a tweet. "Friends of my gave their lives. Do your part. Get out there and vote like you’ve never voted before. #vote #goodtrouble" 

The images of peaceful protesters like Lewis being assaulted by angry white mobs and policemen enforcing Jim Crow laws helped bring about the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

"Good trouble" has become something of a catchphrase for Lewis, who stirred up plenty of trouble for a just cause as one of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders, an illustrious group that included Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis was one of the keynote speakers at the famous March on Washington in 1963 where King gave his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.

The Georgia Democrat's plea to get out and vote comes amid a controversy in his state over alleged voter suppression. Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor, has been accused by his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams of disproportionately rejecting new voter registration applications from African Americans. 

"I think there is a deliberate, systematic effort on the part of people in the state of Georgia to prevent some people from participating in the democratic process," Lewis told the Orlando Sentinel last week. 

"It’s very frustrating to me," Lewis said. "It’s unreal."

At a get out the vote rally in North Carolina on Friday, Lewis said that the midterm election is "an opportunity to change America and set our country on the right path," according to the Fayetteville Observer

"There are forces in Washington today trying to take us back. We’ve come too far. We’re not going back. We’re going forward," Lewis said. 

Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon
John Lewis is pulled off a stool during a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in Nashvillle, Tenn., in the 1960s.
Civil rights leaders Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and James Farmer hold a news conference on May 23, 1961, in Montgomery, Ala., to announce that the Freedom Rides will continue.
A group including Lewis, second from right, tries to see Tennessee Gov. Buford Ellington in Nashville on Sept. 8, 1961. They sought reinstatement of 14 Freedom Riders dismissed from Tennessee A&I State University after their convictions on breach of peace charges in Jackson, Miss. The group waited outside the office of the governor, but he left his office by a side door.
Leaders of the March on Washington are shown with Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill., during a visit to the Capitol on Aug. 28, 1963. From left: Whitney Young, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Roy Wilkins, Walter Reuther and Lewis.
The six leaders of the nation's largest civil rights organizations meet in New York's Roosevelt Hotel on July 2, 1963, to discuss plans for their march on Washington, D.C. From left: Lewis, Whitney Young, A. Philip Randolph, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., James Farmer and Roy Wilkins.
A police officer points his stick at Lewis, left, one of the leaders of the civil rights demonstrators at Morrison's Cafeteria on West End Avenue in Nashville, Tenn., on April 29, 1964.
Lewis speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., on June 23, 1964, where he called on President Johnson to protect summer volunteers in Mississippi.
From left: Lewis, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Andrew Young lead a procession behind the casket of Jimmy Lee Jackson during a funeral service at Marion, Ala., on March 1, 1965.
In this March 7, 1965, file photo, Lewis is forced to the ground as state troopers break up the demonstration on what has become known as Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on March 17, 1965. From left: the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas Sr., and Lewis.
Front row from left: The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Coretta Scott King, President Bill Clinton and Lewis walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 5, 2000, in Selma, Ala., to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Front row from left: Lewis, Rep. Artur Davis, D-Ala., the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. C.T. Vivian join hundreds of marchers as they cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2004, the 39th anniversary of the civil rights march.
Lewis, center, walks with fellow members of Congress in Selma, Ala., on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 40th anniversary of the march on March 6, 2005. From left are Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Lewis; Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Rep. Arthur Davis, D-Ala., and Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn.
From left: Rep. Artur Davis, D-Ala., the Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Lewis and Bill Clinton pray before the induction ceremony at the National Voting Rights Museum Hall of Fame following a march to the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the Bloody Sunday anniversary on March 4, 2007, in Selma, Ala.
Jessie Jackson, third from left, flanked by Lewis, left, and California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, right, lead the procession across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the observance of the 43rd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday bridge crossing in Selma, Ala., on March 9, 2008.
Lewis describes the events of Bloody Sunday during a visit to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 2010, marking the 45th anniversary of the march.
Lewis, center, walks arm-in-arm with Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., left, and Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., right, prior to addressing fellow members of the Faith & Politics Institute gathered on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 6, 2011, marking the 46th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Lewis is greeted by a well-wisher prior to the 47th re-creation of the Bloody Sunday civil rights march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 4, 2012.
Vice President Biden leads a group across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 3, 2013, to commemorate the 48th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. From left are Selma Mayor George Evans, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Biden, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Lewis.
The cover of "March: Book One," the first installment in Rep. John Lewis' planned trilogy of graphic novels about his experiences in the civil rights movement. A comic book about Martin Luther King Jr. helped bring Lewis into the civil rights movement.
The cover of "March: Book Two," Lewis' second graphic novel in a planned trilogy detailing his experiences in the civil rights movement.
Lewis, left, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala., right, stand with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California as they talk about a photograph from Bloody Sunday in Selma, Ala., with Amelia Boynton Robinson in Washington on Jan. 20, 2015. Robinson was beaten during Bloody Sunday, a scene depicted in the movie "Selma," and she attended the State of the Union Address as a guest of Sewell.
