9-11-01: A date we will never forget

17 years out from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the nation comes together Tuesday to mourn and remember a day that changed history. The country watched in horror as hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attack killed 2,996 people, making it the deadliest foreign attack ever on U.S. soil, while another 10,000 first responders and others who were in the World Trade Center area have been diagnosed with cancer. Each anniversary brings a resurgence of memories from that fateful day, but the heartbreaking visuals are particularly striking. Here are 12 of the most memorable photos from the Sept. 11 attacks.

Florence takes aim at Carolinas

Hurricane Florence, which surged from a Category 1 to a Category 4 hurricane in just 13 hours, could further intensify to Cat 5 status Tuesday as it moves closer to the Carolinas. In South Carolina alone, more than 1 million residents and tourists have been ordered to evacuate from eight coastal areas, with Gov. Henry McMaster vowing that state officials "are not going to gamble" with people's lives.Schools and county offices in 26 of the state's 46 counties will be closed, while 177 health-care facilities, including 19 hospitals, also are being evacuated. The National Hurricane Center warns that a Category 4 hurricane could bring "catastrophic damage" and that such storms will snap or uproot most trees and knock out power in some areas for weeks or months. Some portions of the Carolinas could see as much as 30 to 40 inches of rain from Florence, the National Weather Service added. Such rainfall would lead to river flooding that "could last for days or weeks."

Hurricane Florence from ISS

Bob Woodward's controversial White House book hits stores

Today is the day readers can get a copy of Bob Woodward’s controversial and highly talked about book, "Fear." Thanks to the leaking of many of the juiciest details, the book, being published Tuesday by Simon and Schuster, is already the number one bestseller in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. The title refers to the word President Donald Trump once told the journalist described "real power." But Woodward had other possibilities: "Crazytown," a quote he attributes to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, or "Zoo Without Walls,” the phrase that Kelly's predecessor, Reince Priebus, used to describe the Trump administration. All the names suggest the portrait Woodward paints of a White House in chaos, led by an erratic president whose own top aides maneuver to prevent him from taking steps they worry could be catastrophic.

Public vigil for rapper Mac Miller

Thousands of fans are expected to honor and celebrate Mac Miller's life at a public vigil Tuesday after the rapper, 26, was found dead at his Los Angeles home last week. An autopsy was completed on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, but an official cause of death won't be released until toxicology results come back. Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, had reportedly struggled with substance abuse. Nightfall Records, a recording label based in Pittsburgh, will host the vigil beginning at 5 p.m. ET at Frick Park.

Google set for European Union showdown over data privacy

Google is going to the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday with France’s data privacy regulator over an order to remove search results worldwide upon request. The dispute pits data privacy concerns against the public’s right to know, while also raising thorny questions about how to enforce differing legal jurisdictions when it comes to the borderless internet The two sides will be seeking clarification on a 2015 decision by the French regulator requiring Google to remove results for all its search engines on request, and not just on European country sites like google.fr. The court’s ruling is expected within months.

