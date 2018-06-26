Sen. Rand Paul is suing his neighbor-turned-attacker for medical costs and attorney fees for when he was tackled while mowing his lawn last year.

The civil suit, filed in Warren Circuit Court on Friday, asks Rene Boucher to reimburse all costs associated with the attack, which broke five of the Kentucky Republican's ribs and bruised his lungs, according to Boucher's attorney. It also asks for a permanent no-contact order.

"Dr. Boucher issued a sincere and heartfelt apology at the sentencing," attorney Matt Baker said. "Apparently that apology has not and will not be accepted. Instead, the senator has decided to file this lawsuit."

Boucher, 58, was sentenced June 15 to 30 days in jail, one year of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, according to Tim Horty of the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Indianapolis.

Boucher was already ordered not to make contact with Paul or his family and he also paid a $10,000 fine.

“The first phase of this matter, the criminal action, resulted in Dr. Boucher pleading

guilty to felony assault," Paul's attorney Thomas Kerrick said in a statement. "This next phase, the civil action, will determine the financial responsibility owed to the victim.”

Paul's spokeswoman did not comment on the matter.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Rene Boucher, center, appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. Boucher, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor, is set to be sentenced in federal court Friday, June 15, 2018, for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

Austin Anthony, AP

Boucher, a retired doctor, assaulted Paul last year while the senator was mowing his lawn.

Boucher said he saw Paul stack brush and sticks onto a pile in between the two men's homes in Bowling Green. According to court documents, Boucher "lost his temper" and tackled the senator. The retired doctor said he "had enough."

Federal prosecutors were pushing for a 21-month sentence while Boucher's attorney wanted probation. The maximum sentence could have been 10 years, according to federal law.

“We believe the original 21-month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said at the time.

Boucher, a Democrat, has denied that the dispute was fueled by political differences with Paul, a Republican.

