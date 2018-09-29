636597545509934783-0524ZZ-0240GD.jpg
Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20 years old on April 22, 2018. The park opened on Earth Day in 1998.
Disney

It's true that Rafiki's Planet Watch is closing on Oct. 20 – but only temporarily.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World confirmed to USA TODAY Saturday that the attraction, part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, is anticipated to reopen for guests in Spring 2019.

Some of the attraction's most popular features include the Conservation Station, petting zoo and an outdoor discovery trail.

During the temporary closure, the area will remain open only for cast members working on Disney’s animal-care team.

It is still unclear as to why the closure is happening as well as exactly when Rafiki's Planet Watch is expected to reopen.

Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20
01 / 14
Disney World’s fourth gate, Disney‘s Animal Kingdom, will mark its 20th anniversary on April 22. It’s no coincidence that the conservation-focused park’s birthday falls on Earth Day.
02 / 14
To commemorate the occasion, a new version of its bird show that will incorporate characters from the Pixar movie, "Up." Live, exotic birds will still be the focus, but “Up! A Great Bird Adventure” will add Russell, the plucky 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who hitched a ride in the film’s balloon-tethered house, and his talking, squirrel-obsessed dog, Dug, to the presentation.
03 / 14
Kicking off May 25, the DinoLand U.S.A. area of the park, which features the time-traveling Dinosaur ride, will welcome Donald Duck, Launchpad McQuack, Daisy Duck, and other characters for Donald's Dino-Bash.
04 / 14
Dinosaurs come back to life in DINOSAUR, a heart-pounding adventure in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Aboard time-traveling vehicles, guests are whisked back 65 million years on a lurching, twisting journey to save the last dinosaur from extinction. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
05 / 14
There will also be conservation presentations and animal enrichment programs throughout the park. And animal experts will be on hand at the Animal Kingdom’s upscale, adventurous restaurant, Tiffins, for a series of themed dinner talks.
06 / 14
Expedition Everest thrills adventurers as it lurches forward and backward through the icy peaks of the Himalayas. But at night, the majestic mountain challenges trekkers to an evening ride revealing breathtaking views of Disney's Animal Kingdom canopied by starlight. (Courtney Di Stasio, photographer)
07 / 14
Each evening, the popular Kilimanjaro Safaris daytime experience is artfully bathed in the glow of sunset with special lighting allowing guests to explore this Disney's Animal Kingdom attraction well into the night. During the expedition, guests can now encounter the nighttime behavior of the wildlife and better tune in to the unique vocalization of the animals. (Todd Anderson, photographer)
08 / 14
Disney's Animal Kingdom's iconic Tree of Life will undergo extraordinary ÒawakeningsÓ throughout each evening as the animal spirits are brought to life by magical fireflies that reveal colorful stories of wonder and enchantment. Projections of nature scenes take on a magical quality as they appear to dramatically emanate from within the Tree of Life. (David Roark, photographer)
09 / 14
At sundown, Kali River Rapids at Disney's Animal Kingdom will reveal more mysterious twists and turns throughout the rainforest with dramatic and drenching fun. This river rapid ride takes guests on a wild ride and tells a story about the important role conservation plays in preserving natural habitats. (David Roark, photographer)
10 / 14
Rivers of Light is an all-new nighttime show at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Rich in symbolism and storytelling, the elaborate theatrical production takes guests on a breathtaking emotional journey -- a visual mix of water, fire, nature and light all choreographed to an original musical score. Rivers of Light will be performed on select nights. (David Roark, photographer)
11 / 14
Festival of the Lion King, the popular, high-energy live musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom combines music, puppetry and pageantry inspired by Disney's animated film classic, "The Lion King." Performed inside the Harambe Theatre, this Broadway-style show is an exciting retelling of the film and immerses the audience in theatrics and classic songs. Disney's Animal Kingdom is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Ryan Wendler, photographer)
12 / 14
Disney
13 / 14
Floating mountains grace the sky while exotic plants fill the colorful landscape on Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Pandora brings a variety of experiences to the park, including the family friendly Na'vi River Journey attraction, the thrilling Flight of Passage attraction, as well as new food, beverage and merchandise locations. Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (David Roark, photographer)
14 / 14
Pictured: A scene from Avatar Flight of Passage, a 3-D thrilling adventure on Pandora Ð The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Avatar Flight of Passage offers guests the chance to connect with an avatar and soar on a banshee over Pandora. The journey begins in the queue, as guests get a peek inside a high-tech research lab to view an avatar still in its growth state inside an amnio tank. The room features charts and screens that show just how humans will "connect" with a fully developed avatar for their upcoming flight on a banshee. (Disney Handout)
