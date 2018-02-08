Police lights

DETROIT — Journalists from a Detroit radio and TV station were attacked Thursday while on assignment on the city's west side, according to news reports.

Reporter Mike Campbell of WWJ-AM, reporter Nia Harden of WXYZ-TV and photojournalist Mike Krotche of WXYZ-TV are safe, according to the media outlets. But their company vehicles, which displayed the logos of their stations, were damaged.

At about 6 a.m. ET, Campbell was in the middle of a live report on a crash that killed a pedestrian when a suspect came up to the station's car and struck the windshield and driver’s-side window with a baton, WWJ reported.

"My truck just got hit by a bat and I'm sorry, guys, I've gotta go," Campbell said while reporting live.

The man then approached Harden and Krotche, according to the WXYZ report. He mashed the windshield and damaged the side mirror of their live-news truck.

"I had put the windows up because I had started my report and I saw the man," Campbell said as part of the radio station's report of the crime. "But he seemed to be just walking by in front of the truck. He was saying stuff, but I put the windows up because I didn't want our listeners to hear his foul words.

"And then he apparently, just, something angered him, he turned around and attacked the news truck," Campbell said. He also apparently smashed other vehicles as he walked away.

Both media outlets reported that the man, whose name has not been released, is in police custody.

