WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump had a confrontational exchange with White House reporters Wednesday during a news conference to discuss the results of Tuesday's election.

Trump refused to answer a follow-up question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who persisted in his attempt to ask the president about the Russia investigation. Trump spoke loudly over Acosta and demanded he hand over the microphone.

"That's enough," Trump said repeatedly as Acosta continued to try and ask his question.

When a White House aide attempted to take the mic from him, Acosta yanked it back.

"On the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may .,, ?" Acosta said before Trump interrupted him, saying, "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it's a hoax."

Trump stepped away from the lectern for a moment before returning to the microphone.

"I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," the president said, shaking a finger at Acosta. "You are a rude, terrible person."

The president repeated that Acosta was a "very rude person," adding, "the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible," referring to his White House press secretary.

"You shouldn't treat people that way," he admonished.

Trump then called on NBC News reporter Peter Alexander who tried to come to Acosta's defense as a "diligent reporter."

Trump then turned his ire on Alexander.

"Well, I'm not a big fan of yours either," he said. "You aren't best."

