WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump blamed the central bank for a stock market selloff Wednesday that was among the worst of his presidency.

"The Fed has gone crazy,” Trump told reporters in Pennsylvania, where he is holding a campaign rally.

The Dow fell more than 800 points Wednesday, the worst single-day decline since a 1,000-point drop on Feb. 8.

Trump frequently touts growth in the stock market as a measure of the economy. But as markets tumbled, the White House embraced a broader view of growth.

“The fundamentals and future of the U.S. economy remain incredibly strong," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "President Trump’s economic policies are the reasons for these historic successes and they have created a solid base for continued growth.”

