President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembarking from Air Force One in Paris.

Michel Euler, AP

PARIS - President Donald Trump landed in Paris Friday night with a special gift for French counterpart Emmanuel Macron – a tweet criticizing Macron over his suggestion for a new European military.

For good measure, Trump threw in another attack on NATO, claiming the European military alliance doesn't pay enough for mutual defense.

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia," Trump tweeted right before Air Force One landed in Paris.

"Very insulting," Trump added, "but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!"

The two presidents are scheduled to meet Saturday morning at the French president’s official residence, Élysée Palace, in Paris.

Some 60 world leaders, including Trump, will be in Paris this week for events to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Trump's "American First" foreign policy has drawn criticism from Macron and other European leaders who say he is undermining long-standing western alliances like NATO.

For example, Macron criticized Trump's recent decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a 1987 arms control deal designed to prohibit Russia from developing mid-range missiles capable of reaching Western European cities.

In an interview with Europe 1 radio earlier this week, Macron talked about creating a “true, European army,” because “we have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America.”

He cited Trump's decision on the INF: “When I see President Trump announcing that he's quitting a major disarmament treaty which was formed after the 1980s Euro-missile crisis that hit Europe, who is the main victim? Europe and its security.”

