WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is facing pressure from Congress to punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who died Oct. 2 inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

So far, the administration has taken two steps:

• The State Department has barred 21 Saudi nationals accused of involvement in Khashoggi's death from traveling to the U.S.

• The Treasury Department has sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals, including Saud Al-Qahtani, a former senior adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sanctions froze any U.S.-held assets of the 17 Saudis and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on March 20, 2018.

Critics say those steps are woefully inadequate, saying the White House has targeted underlings who are already in jail in Saudi Arabia.

The administration could take a broad range of tougher steps. Here are five options:

• Suspend future U.S. arms sales to the Saudi government.

• End U.S. military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

• Push for the ouster of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman or press for him to relinquish some of his power.

• Press Saudi Arabia to improve its human-rights record and call for the release of political prisoners.

• Cease high-level diplomatic contact with the Saudi government.

