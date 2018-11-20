WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is facing pressure from Congress to punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who died Oct. 2 inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

So far, the administration has taken two steps: 

• The State Department has barred 21 Saudi nationals accused of involvement in Khashoggi's death from traveling to the U.S.

• The Treasury Department has sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals, including Saud Al-Qahtani, a former senior adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sanctions froze any U.S.-held assets of the 17 Saudis and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

Afp Afp 1a701l A Dip Usa Dc
President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on March 20, 2018.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Critics say those steps are woefully inadequate, saying the White House has targeted underlings who are already in jail in Saudi Arabia.  

The administration could take a broad range of tougher steps. Here are five options:

• Suspend future U.S. arms sales to the Saudi government.

• End U.S. military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

• Push for the ouster of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman or press for him to relinquish some of his power.

• Press Saudi Arabia to improve its human-rights record and call for the release of political prisoners.

• Cease high-level diplomatic contact with the Saudi government. 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com