LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John's International and a lawyer for deposed Chairman John Schnatter dismissed a Forbes report describing a "toxic" work environment at the headquarters of the Louisville-based pizza giant.

The business news organization reported Thursday that problems at Papa John's extend well beyond the founder's public relations gaffes. Last week Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board after Forbes reported that he had used a racial epithet in a conference call with a Minneapolis-based public relations firm.

"Based on interviews with 37 current and former Papa John’s employees, including numerous executives and board members, Schnatter’s alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements,'' Forbes reported.

The company said it already was looking into issues raised in the story.

“A special committee of the board of directors, comprised solely of independent directors, has retained an outside firm to oversee an audit and investigation of the culture at the company and to make recommendations for whatever changes may be necessary,'' Papa John's International said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously. If anything is found to be wrong, we are determined to take appropriate action."

Schnatter’s lawyer, Patricia Glaser, also discounted the report.

“The story contains numerous inaccuracies and misrepresentations,'' Glaser said in a prepared statement. "It’s easy to make false statements when one hides behind the cloak of anonymity.”

Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie, who was blamed for failing to intervene as workplace decorum deteriorated, also addressed the report Thursday.

“Frankly, it’s hard to read,” Ritchie told the company's roughly 22,000 employees in an internal memo the Louisville Courier Journal obtained. “To be clear, I do not permit, condone or tolerate any form of harassment or sexism in the workplace or at work-related functions. ...

“I’m personally offended by the actions of Mr. Schnatter as depicted in the story, and it is clear to me that his departure from the company gives us the opportunity to make sure that our culture is aligned with the right values.” Ritchie wrote.

Glaser criticized the company’s actions to date as excessive and premature, claiming the board and the special committee had “repeatedly acted without an investigation of the facts and contrary to their fiduciary duties to the shareholders. It’s a perfect example of ready, shoot, aim.”

Danette Rhoads, senior director of human resources at Papa John’s until she left in 2015 to join another company, said she was never a victim of sexual harassment but that she is “not surprised by the allegations” in the Forbes account.

She got along with Schnatter in her dozen years with the company, she said.

But “he is not a very warm individual, and if he doesn’t like you, it is not very comfortable,” Rhoads said.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, who clashed with Schnatter during his time as a university trustee, said Schnatter’s claim of a rush to judgment echoes his own treatment and that of former U of L athletic director Tom Jurich.

“Isn’t it ironic that pizza boy is claiming that his board ousted him without an investigation?” Pitino said via text message to the Courier Journal. “Wonder what he thought when he booted Tom (and) me.”

Pitino and Jurich were forced out in October after a string of scandals that included providing strippers and prostitutes for players and recruits, which resulted in the university vacating its 2013 national NCAA basketball championship.

In a separate scandal, the university was implicated in an ongoing FBI investigation of bribery in recruiting.

Follow Tim Sullivan and Andrew Wolfson on Twitter: @TimSullivan714 and @adwolfson

