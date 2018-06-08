90210 in real life: Scenes from Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — There are actual hills here, but let's face it, most tourists never go near them.

The action is in the flats, in the heart of the downtown and the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, home to some of the ritziest, glitziest and most expensive stores in the world, with names like Cartier, Vera Wang and Rolex.

During August, Beverly Hills is turning its downtown into a party. It's highly unlikely you'll see movie stars, but you will find street festivals, live music, art and other festivities on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It's called BOLD, which stands for Beverly Hills Open Late Days.

In the summer, the city of Beverly Hills puts on the BOLDBH event, which keeps Rodeo Drive stores open late on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Jefferson Graham

The event kicked off last week with a street festival, complete with a fireworks display over the Prada store on Rodeo, and will conclude with another street fest on August 25, when most of the downtown streets will be pedestrian only. This weekend, Beverly Hills will feature a Selfie station, an art walk on Friday and live music for all three nights.

Ask Julian Gold, the mayor of Beverly Hills, about what to do in Beverly Hills, and naturally shopping tops his list. "There is a snobbery about buying something on Rodeo Drive," he says. "You could buy it on the Internet, but it's not the same. As a tourist, if I go somewhere, I like to bring something back that says I was there. And when you say you bought it on Rodeo Drive, it means something."

James Anderson, the owner of the West store in Beverly Hills, displaying a $20 trinket made partially from horse hair.

Jefferson Graham

Gold insists that going out to lunch and dinner won't cost you any more in Beverly Hills than elsewhere. James Anderton who runs the West store of cowboy and cowgirl type western fare, admits that he has high end buckles, boots and leather selling for as much as $20,000. "But we also have bracelets for $20," he says.

Still, after the sales job, the mayor admits that the best thing to do in Beverly Hills costs nothing -- people watching.

"I like to sit down with a cup of coffee and watch the people go by," he says. "They could be tourists, they could be locals, they could be rap stars. This is a great way to spend an afternoon."

Or an evening, during BOLD.

We brought our USA TODAY cameras to the first evening of BOLD and roamed the streets for other shots as well, including the iconic and really large palm trees, the stars of the silver screen--the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and the iconic City Hall. See the slideshow above for our 60 plus photos of Beverly Hills.

How to get an up-close look at the Hollywood sign

Photo tour: Graffiti steals the show in L.A.'s Arts District

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com