FBI agent Peter P. Strzok arrives for a full committee meeting on "Deposition of Peter P. Strzok " at the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill June 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — FBI agent Peter Strzok, whose disparaging text messages about President Donald Trump prompted his removal from the ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, is to give public testimony Thursday at a joint meeting of House committees.

The public hearing comes in the wake of an 11-hour, closed session last week with members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

Angered by lawmakers' selective leaks of that meeting, Strzok's lawyer has called for the full transcript of that testimony to be released before Thursday's session. Strzok was subpoenaed earlier this week to testify publicly.

"More than anyone, Special Agent Strzok wants to testify publicly and attempt to have the unfiltered truth be heard," attorney Aitan Goelman said in a written statement Friday. "Members of Congress have made this as difficult as possible--first demanding a secretive hearing and then selectively leaking and misrepresenting his words--but Pete will continue to play by the rules and act with integrity."

The attorney said that it may be "almost impossible" for his client to get a fair hearing, because lawmakers have "already shown disdain for the truth and obvious political bias."

Nevertheless, Goelman said Strzok has agreed to appear Thursday.

Some Republican lawmakers have joined Trump in citing Strzok's anti-Trump text exchanges with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page as alleged evidence that the Russia investigation — led by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller — is biased against the president.

