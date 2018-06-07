Dear Pete: I am 75 and my wife is 65 (second marriage for each of us). I enjoy my work but would like to be able to retire and have that choice. I earn between $300,000-$400,000 in commission-only sales. We have adequate insurance to cover our debts in case of my death. We have about $400,000 in debt (mostly in a home-equity loan with mostly interest-only monthly payments). Our assets are mostly in stocks and income-producing real estate and total about $2 million.

So what is our problem? We have never kept a budget — ever. We need about $15,000 a month before taxes just to maintain our lifestyle. We really do not know what our actual expenses are, and it is solely up to me to cover those expenses. It concerns me greatly that, if my health were to deteriorate and I could not work, we could not maintain our lifestyle without selling off assets. Neither my wife nor I are very frugal. We need help and do not know where to start. My wife does not seem too concerned as long as I continue to provide sufficient funds to maintain her and my lifestyle. Any suggestions about where to start? — Bob in Raleigh, North Carolina

Bob: I fear you’ve fallen for the great American retirement lie that you will be able to retire when you have a lot of money. Two million dollars — supplemented by roughly $400,000 per year in work income — is a lot of money by most standards. Yet, as you’ve learned, it’s not enough.

I can help you solve the problem, but you’re going to feel like I’m beating you up in the process. Sorry.

Let’s begin with the positives. You are really good at making money. That’s a skill. Unfortunately, that skill can often be misconstrued for being good with money. The more money a person earns, the more likely they are to confuse the two concepts and become overconfident in their financial health.

But career success and financial success are very different. Financial success isn’t a number. It’s not an income level or an asset level. Financial success is self-control. Look no further than what you are currently seeking after earning millions of dollars over the course of your career. You’re not seeking more money. You’re seeking self-control.

You can achieve that self-control, but it will be difficult. It will require you to take inventory of what’s really important to you. But be aware that re-evaluation can be especially difficult when another person is involved who has their own thoughts about self-control. And the difference in ages can exacerbate these different views. It will help if you are both in agreement on this going forward.

Now, to some numbers.

First, choose a retirement date. I recommend the date be about two years away, based on the information you provided.

You need a target to aim at. Once you’ve selected the date, determine a sustainable level of annual income. Based on the numbers you provided, you should be able to generate at least $100,000 per year off of your assets and Social Security. Consult a local financial planner to verify my prediction.

Now the really hard part. It’s weaning time.

Over the next two years, you must wean yourself off of your need for $400,000 of income per year. Do it right and you will complete your wean on your retirement date. You could try and do it cold-turkey right now, but I don’t like your chances for success.

If you don’t know where to start, grab your bank statement, a calculator and four different color markers. With the first color, circle the beginning balance and ending balance for the given month. Did you have a surplus (spent less than you made) or a shortage (spent more than you made)? Take note. Going forward, you must show a surplus, at an increasing level, each month over the next 24 months.

Now grab another color and circle your deposits (presumably your income) and add them up. This total will eventually go down once you retire. But your commitment to monthly surpluses will make the decrease palatable.

Next, circle your recurring monthly bills (not one-time purchases) with the third color. Add them up. If your major bills are unsustainable at your future $100,000-per-year income, start making changes now to get them down. Don’t wait, or your problem will just get worse.

Finally, use the last color marker to circle the most frequently reoccurring expenses on your statement. Most likely it’s groceries, dining out or some other form of shopping. Total those circled numbers up. This is the make-it-or-break-it marker. How you get these expenses under control will determine whether you’re able to retire successfully or end up living without self-control in perpetuity. You’ve just identified your problem areas. Now do something about them.

Financial success begins with the ability to make money and ends with your willingness to seek self-control. Your money problem isn’t a financial one.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question for Pete the Planner? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

