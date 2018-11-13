Pepperdine University was surrounded by smoke on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, as crews continued to fight the Woolsey Fire

Nicole Hayden, The Desert Sun

Members of the Malibu community criticized the "shelter in-place" policy at Pepperdine University, which encouraged students to stay on campus as the Woolsey Fire spread.

Residents at a public meeting on Sunday evening argued that the policy diverts resources from the city to protect the students, who should have been evacuated in the first place.

However, students and university administrators countered on Monday that the protocol has been standard procedure for the past several wildfires and was designed in collaboration with local fire departments. One administrator said the university required fewer firefighters than had been originally allocated.

"There have been some frustrations stating that protecting the students sheltering in-place diverts resources," said Phil Phillips, Pepperdine's vice president of administration. "That didn’t happen. There weren’t any additional resources put on Pepperdine because we were sheltering in-place."

According to Phillips, the university was told that four strike teams would report to the campus to secure the community, but only two teams were ultimately allocated. The two teams, Phillips said, were more than enough.

"I’m not saying we should’ve gotten more," he said. "It just evidences for me that the fire department was doing the best it could to allocate the right number of resources. They weren’t saying, 'Let’s just flood Pepperdine.'"

Moreover, he said, the protocol, which was activated on Thursday at 7 a.m., did not require students to stay on campus, but it did strongly urge them to remain in either the university's Tyler Campus Center or the Payson Library, where food and medical services were available.

The university typically has between 3,000 and 4,000 students on campus during operating hours, Phillips said. An evacuation of all students and staff would have resulted in gridlock for the surrounding areas.

"It would have been ultimately dangerous," Phillips said. "It wouldn’t have served our students and it wouldn’t have served the residents of Malibu. It would have effectively kept everyone from evacuating."

But Malibu community members criticized this policy during a meeting at Woodland Hills on Sunday. State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, responded to questions about why these students were kept on campus, which not only made them vulnerable to the growing Woolsey Fire but also could divert firefighters from the rest of the city.

"The community may need to have a sit-down with the president [of Pepperdine]," Stern said. "We cannot sacrifice the rest of Malibu for Pepperdine."

Pepperdine student Araceli Crescencio said she felt completely safe in the Tyler Campus Center until a police officer entered the Payson Library around midnight on Saturday and ordered an immediate evacuation.

"He started screaming 'You have to leave,'" she said. "That’s when the students kind of lost it."

Crescencio said students in the library started calling the students sleeping in the Tyler Campus center, only heightening the panic.

A few minutes later, she said, the officer loudly recanted the call to evacuate, but by then it was too late. Crescensio said uncertainty lingered among the students. Local news stations descended upon the campus and inaccurately reported that students were being evacuated. She said that these reports caused the hysteria surrounding the university and its shelter in-place protocol.

"People didn’t know what was happening," she said. "And then you add on local news stations coming in saying Pepperdine was under evacuation, which made parents anxious."

Crescensio said students calmed down after university President Andrew Benton addressed them after the incident with the police officer. The next morning, students were told they could return to their dorms. Later Saturday afternoon, the university announced classes were cancelled until Nov. 26, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Matt Myerhoff, spokesman for the city of Malibu, responded to questions about whether the shelter in-place protocol was in fact diverting resources from the greater community with a terse statement.

"We understand how distressing this situation is. We are confident that the firefighters are working heroically, and doing absolutely everything possible to protect lives and property in Malibu," he said. "For specific questions about tactical decisions, please contact Cal Fire, which has command of this incident, at 805-465-6650."

Joe Hong is the education reporter for The Desert Sun. Reach him at joseph.hong@desertsun.com or follow him on Twitter @jjshong5.

