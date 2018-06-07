Cruise ship tours: The last of the great ocean liners
Now a cherished hotel, museum and tourist attraction in Long Beach, Calif., the Queen Mary is the world’s most celebrated ocean liner (that did not meet with disaster). It measures 81,000 gross tons and has a length of 1,019 feet with a beam of 118 feet.
Construction on the mighty ship initially known as “534” began at the renowned John Brown and Company shipyard at Clydebank, Scotland, in late 1930. On Sept. 26, 1934, it was launched by namesake HRH Queen Mary. Thousands braved torrential rain to watch as the giant Cunard liner slid into the River Clyde.
As built, it carried 776 Cabin (later named First) Class, 784 Tourist (later named Cabin) and 579 Third (later named Tourist) Class passengers. Queen Mary’s maiden voyage from Southampton to New York commenced on May 27, 1936. That August, it won the Blue Ribband from the French liner Normandie for fastest crossing. Normandie took it back in 1937 but in 1938, lost it permanently to the Mary, which set a new average speed record of 31.6 knots in August 1938.
After the outbreak of World War II, the Queen Mary and running mate Queen Elizabeth were fitted to carry an average of 15,000 troops. With speeds that exceeded most U-boats and escort craft, the two giant Cunarders were credited by Winston Churchill with shortening the war by a year. They continued their trooping and repatriation duties until 1946. During this phase of its career, the Queen Mary was nicknamed "The Grey Ghost."
The Queen Mary returned to trans-Atlantic passenger service on July 31, 1947. The Queen Mary and the Queen Elizabeth maintained weekly crossings for the next two decades. Despite being surpassed in size by the twin-funneled, 83,000-gross-ton Queen Elizabeth and in 1952, losing the Blue Ribband to the SS United States, the Queen Mary would reign as the most popular and beloved ship in the world -- until the jet airplane brought down the curtain on trans-Atlantic travel in the early 1960s.
The Queen Mary’s 1,001st and final crossing took place in September of 1967. It was sold to the City of Long Beach for $3.5 million and departed on a 39-night delivery cruise around South America. In December 1967, the Queen Mary triumphantly arrived in California with a 310-foot pay-off pennant flying overhead and four London double-decker buses on the aft decks.
For the next three years, the ship underwent a $72 million transformation for a new role as an hotel, convention center and tourist attraction. Most of the machinery was removed for exhibition spaces, holes were cut into the side for new permanent gangways and a metal box was built around the remaining propeller. In 1971, the ship was opened for public tours and in December of 1972, the hotel and restaurants were also opened.
Since becoming a California-based tourist attraction, the Queen Mary has been used as a the occasional Hollywood set, most famously for the 1972 Irwin Allen disaster movie, "The Poseidon Adventure." Now classified as a building, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. Visitors touring the Queen Mary take the elevators to level four and embark on the Promenade Deck’s original teak-lined, glass-enclosed port promenade.
The Queen Mary’s pre-computer age wheelhouse has most of its original brass equipment, including beautifully polished, museum-quality Siemens double-headed telegraphs and twin Brown Brothers steering wheels, as well as Kelvin compasses.
Few things are more appealing to the eyes of a ship-lover than the majestic, black-topped orange/red funnels of the Queen Mary, especially from the perspective of the bridge wing. In between the myriad ventilators, deck houses and trio of funnels, there are areas of open space on Sports Deck for sunning and brisk walks in the sea air.
Sun Deck has a fully encircling teak walkway underneath a canopy of lifeboats and davits. The rare and now-endangered teak was restored in recent years by carefully cutting thin strips out of the original planks and laying them atop less exotic wood.
The Verandah Grill was the legendary former first-class a la carte dining room located on Queen Mary’s aft Sun Deck. In the Long Beach conversion, this once-exclusive venue was turned into a hot dog stand. In recent years, the room was restored and is now largely used for private functions.
The glorious maple burr and cedarwood paneled Observation Bar fronts an entire deck of public spaces and restaurants on Promenade Deck. The semi-circular space has a stepped-up terrace overlooking the cocktail bar. The room was recently used as a backdrop in the blockbuster Hollywood film, "The Aviator."
The Main Hall was the Queen Mary’s first-class foyer and shopping arcade and features paneling in oaknut, chestnut and elm burr. One of many highlights in the exquisite Main Hall is the sculpted plaster frieze by Maurice Lambert atop the center shop.
The soaring Queen’s Salon is the former first-class lounge. If the 30-foot-tall central ceiling looks familiar, that’s because it inspired the set that went topsy-turvy in "The Poseidon Adventure," where a number of extras and a Christmas tree plunged into the glass fixtures.
This is a view of the first-class lounge in the 1950s with its posh armchairs, settees and burled wood tables, all since replaced with convention-friendly furnishings. The unicorn mural above the marble fireplace conceals a movie projector that gave the room a dual function as a cinema.
The Queen Mary Hotel is accessed by taking the elevator to level three. Passageways in the Queen Mary Hotel feature exquisitely polished burled maple and walnut woodwork.
Original former first-class staterooms such as this deluxe outside are paneled in lustrous woods and have many vintage fittings, such as Bakelite punkah louvre ventilators and Deco fans. Original rooms should be requested at the time of booking.
Many people strongly believe that the Queen Mary is haunted. One of the ship’s most popular attractions is its “Haunted Encounters” tour that takes visitors to areas that have been the site of reported paranormal activity. Placards around the ship recount such sightings.
No longer in use, the former first-class pool area is part of the “Haunted Encounters” tour. There have been repeated sightings of a ghostly little girl here.
Located on R Deck, the recessed central dome over the Grand Salon, formerly the first-class dining room, soars some 27 feet. The columns and veneers are made of Brazilian peroba wood, which glows in both the incandescent lighting and daylight emitted through portholes on either side of the room.
Here is a view of the room in its 1950s heyday when it was a haven of sea-going glamour. Today, it is used for an elegant Sunday brunch and private functions.
Macdonald Gill’s famous trans-Atlantic mural on the forward bulkhead has been often imitated but never duplicated. Two crystal ships once traced the actual positions of the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary during their crossings.
Reached from ground level by the stern of the ship, what is now called D Deck features the Queen Mary Story, a museum dedicated to the history of the Queen Mary and other trans-Atlantic liners. Giant, beautifully-constructed cutaway models of the Titanic and the Normandie are two key attractions.
Also on display is what remains of Queen Mary’s vast power plant. The main engine control panel, shown here, and one engine room were left intact.
Of the four massive bronze screws that drove the Queen Mary at record-breaking speed, only the aft/starboard survived. It can be accessed via the large box that was fitted to the ship in the Long Beach conversion. This is one of many spots where paranormal “sightings” have been witnessed.
The SS United States is the largest, fastest and arguably greatest American passenger ship ever built. After 47 years spent in various backwaters from Virginia to Sebastopol, Tuzla (Turkey), and finally Philadelphia, the ship is now in the hands of the SS United States Conservancy, a dedicated team of preservationists seeking to find it a new home and purpose.
In its heyday, the United States was a familiar sight on the Hudson River, its massive stacks and knife-like bow symbols of American pride. Cunard’s Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth and, of course, White Star Line’s Titanic are the only ocean liners that have eclipsed the United States’ fame.
The 53,330-gross-ton United States was designed by William Francis Gibbs, America’s foremost naval architect. Gibbs created a ship that could be modified with little effort into a Cold War trooper capable of carrying 15,000 soldiers. Fortunately never called into war duty, the United States carried 1,928 passengers in three classes (First, Cabin and Tourist) and 900 crew.
United States was ordered in 1950 and completed in 1952 by the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Company. The ship was assembled in sections in a graving dock, much as modern cruise ships are built today. For decades, its underwater hull and machinery were considered classified and could not be photographed.
The $78 million liner broke the trans-Atlantic speed record on its July 4, 1952, maiden voyage, achieving an eastbound average speed of 35.59 knots (41 mph). Affectionately nicknamed "The Big U," the vessel could reportedly reach a top speed of 38.3 knots. It is shown here on its triumphant arrival in New York harbor.
Its most opulent space was the first-class restaurant with its double-deck, domed ceiling and imposing glass fiber reliefs by Gwen Lux. Although considered austere by many, the ship’s interiors, designed by Dorothy Marckwald and composed of fireproof elements of brushed steel, linoleum and etched glass, were years ahead of their time.
The airplane, union strikes and high operating costs put an end to the United States' career in 1969. The ship was laid up at Newport News, Va., where it sat until being sold to Seattle-based developer Richard Hadley in 1978. A new cruise service was announced and brochures were published but nothing came of the venture.
Meanwhile, the SS United States’ cash-strapped owners decided to sell the ship’s fittings. In 1984, the old liner was opened up to thousands of curious visitors before its interiors were auctioned off. The United States was sold in 1990 to new owners who had it towed to Turkey and later the Ukraine for removal of asbestos and other toxic materials prior to a planned return to service. In 1996, it was towed back to the U.S. and berthed at Philadelphia’s Packer Marine Terminal.
In 1996, the completely gutted ship was moved to its current location and through the efforts of the now defunct SS United States Foundation and the SS United States Conservancy, “The Big U” was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, although nothing came of plans to rebuild the ship.
In 2003, the United States was once again put up for sale. Outbidding scrap merchants at the 11th hour, Norwegian Cruise Line bought it in the hopes of rebuilding it for their NCL America division. Unfortunately, this never came to pass and in 2011, it was once again put up for sale.
Although scrappers offered double the price, NCL agreed to sell the United States for $3 million to the Conservancy in March of 2011. Kept afloat and intact with contributions from members, local philanthropist Gerry Lenfest and even Crystal Cruises (who considered purchasing and rebuilding it in 2016), the foundation continues to seek out a new static role for the ship.
Although the United States looks dishearteningly weathered after spending more than four decades in waiting, the decay is largely cosmetic. Made of aluminum, the two massive funnels were deliberately oversized to make the United States instantly recognizable from a distance and to give it the impression of "power and grace" intended by architect William Francis Gibbs.
Peeling paint and superficial rust aside, the grace and beauty of the ship’s architecture is unparalleled. Far ahead of its time, the United States was built with an aluminum superstructure that was fused to the steel hull in a special process that averted the corrosive effects of marrying the two incompatible metals.
All but the graceful shell of the wheelhouse, where luminaries like President Eisenhower and John Wayne once visited, was auctioned off in 1984 or later stripped away in the Ukraine.
The United States’ upper decks feature tiers of graceful, open promenades including a fully encircling promenade on Sun Deck. Even the decking was made of a fireproof, concrete-like compound in lieu of traditional teakwood planking.
All true trans-Atlantic ocean liners had a glass-enclosed promenade and the United States was no exception. This is the starboard first-class promenade in an aft-facing view.
The first-class public rooms were located directly inboard of the promenades on Promenade Deck. Only the shell remains of the First Class Ballroom, which was recently used as a backdrop for the Colin Farrell action flick "Dead Man Down." The bar was built for the movie and is not an original fixture.
This is the lovely First Class Ballroom in its heyday. It had a square footprint but looked elliptical, thanks to a circular dome and four curved etched glass screens depicting sea life. Portions of these screens are now onboard Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Infinity. Note also the propeller blade and glass-topped tables.
Far aft, Promenade Deck continues with open deck space, the forward portion of which was reserved for first class. Removed to prevent unnecessary drag on the United States’ overseas tow, the four bronze screws were placed on the ship’s afterdecks. Of the two that remain, one is on aft/port Promenade Deck.
On Upper Deck, large open spaces have been cleared of everything but the ducting, some wiring and the support beams. This is the section where some of the ship’s finest first-class suites were located.
With names like The Duck Suite and The Red Suite, these lavish apartments had spacious sitting areas and separate bedrooms.
Standard First Class Cabins were also very spacious and well-appointed. This one has twin portholes and a long dresser.
Long-since-removed accommodation and reception areas were located on Main Deck. This is one of the original builders’ stencils that were exposed when the ship was gutted.
The once-magnificent First Class Dining Room is located on midships A Deck. Even its empty framework is impressive. Note the table base mounts in the decking.
Hopefully, there will be more to the story of one of the mightiest ships to ever grace the seas. For more information, please go to savetheunitedstates.com.
One of the most successful trans-Atlantic liners and cruise ships of all time, the Queen Elizabeth 2 is currently in Dubai awaiting the next phase of its long career. Also known as the QE2, it replaced Cunard’s venerable Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.
53 / 101
The 963-by-105-foot ship was built by the John Brown and Company shipyard at Clydebank, Scotland, and launched by HRH Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 20, 1967. After fitting out and delays due to a damaged turbine, the 65,863-gross-ton ship finally entered service in May of 1969. When powered by its original steam engines, QE2 could achieve a top speed of 32.5 knots.
54 / 101
With its pencil-thin funnel and sleek lines, the ultra-modern QE2 was a dual-purpose ocean liner and cruise ship. Its original capacity was for 564 first-class passengers, 1,441 tourist-class passengers and 1,400 for one-class cruising The antithesis of its traditional predecessors, it had wide expanses of open deck and two outdoor pools that were especially popular in warmer climes.
55 / 101
The QE2’s trendy, modern interiors were at the time described as “Bond Street meets Twiggy” and a complete departure from the polished nickel, burled woods and ornate trappings of the original Queens. This is the two-story Double Room, which was later converted into the ship’s showroom.
56 / 101
In 1972, the first of many alterations saw the addition of a block of penthouse suites atop the ship and the elimination of an observation bar. Over the years, the QE2’s profile and layout would undergo many changes. In 1975, it embarked upon the first in what would become an almost annual tradition of world cruises.
57 / 101
In 1982, QE2 was requisitioned for trooping service in the Falklands War. Helipads were built atop the stern and the public areas were turned into dormitories. When it returned to regular service the following year, the funnel was painted in Cunard’s orange and black colors and the hull was painted dove gray.
58 / 101
In 1983, the unpopular gray was switched for a more traditional black hull color. By this time, QE2 was beginning to experience increasingly frequent mechanical problems. Further refits at this time saw the installation of an all-weather Magrodome over the stern pool and more interior modifications.
59 / 101
In 1986/7, QE2 was sent to Hamburg for its most extensive refit to date. At that time, the original steam power plant was replaced with MAN B&W diesels, new propellers were added, yet more alterations were made to the interiors and the distinctive funnel was enlarged. The now one-class, 70,327-gross-ton, 1,777-passenger QE2 was faster and more economical than ever, capable of a new top speed of 34 knots.
60 / 101
QE2’s outer decks have seen many changes over the years but there are still plenty of teak-covered nooks and open spaces where guests can sunbathe or curl up in a deck chair under a wool blanket.
61 / 101
The ship’s tiered afterdecks have been home to an ever-evolving scenario of open air pools, Magrodomes, tennis courts and putting greens over the years.
62 / 101
Although QE2 never had an enclosed promenade, the ship does feature a traditional teak-lined boat deck with solid mahogany cap rails where guests can enjoy a walk in the sea air.
63 / 101
Passengers enter via the circular Midships Lobby, which was distinguished by its sunken seating area, dramatic lighting and futuristic fiberglass pillar. The murals and burled veneer were added in the 1994 conversion.
64 / 101
Perhaps the grandest of the QE2’s public spaces, the Queen’s Lounge still retains its dramatic columns and honeycomb ceiling, although the furnishings and decor have evolved significantly with time. Throughout the ship’s career, this room was the elegant setting for afternoon tea.
65 / 101
The bottom level of the former Double Room was converted into a show room and its balcony has been a shopping gallery throughout the ship’s latter-day career.
66 / 101
Another latter-day addition, the popular Yacht Club is a ballroom and lounge located near the stern of the ship.
67 / 101
One space that never changed throughout the ship’s career is the double-deck Theater, once the realm of guest lecturers and movie screenings.
68 / 101
Although the QE2 eventually became a one-class ship, its dining options were anything but. Guests occupying the most expensive suites had exclusive access to the legendary Queens Grill, considered by many to be one of the finest restaurants ever put to sea.
69 / 101
Almost as legendary as the Queens Grill, the Princess Grill was also for the exclusive use of suite guests. Note the original steel-framed chairs and bronze statues.
70 / 101
As more suite accommodation was fitted to the ship, the Britannia Grill was added as a complement to the Princess Grill. All three current Cunarders -- the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria -- have Queens and Princess Grills.
71 / 101
Non-grill guests were assigned one of two traditional restaurants, depending on their stateroom category. Shown in its final incarnation, the Caronia Restaurant was originally the Columbia Restaurant and, like the rest of the ship, has undergone many alterations over the years.
72 / 101
At the bottom of the dining tier, the Art Deco-inspired Mauretania Restaurant has also undergone several name changes and decorative styles.
73 / 101
QE2 was built with two indoor pools that were handy on cold or stormy Atlantic crossings. Eventually, one of the pools was converted into a spa.
74 / 101
One of the ship’s most distinctive features was its huge library and bookstore featuring a vast collection of nautical books.
75 / 101
In latter years, QE2 featured a Heritage Trail filled with important Cunard artifacts such as this bas-relief from the first Queen Elizabeth. Sadly, these treasures left Cunard’s realm when the ship was sold by the Carnival Corporation in 2008 to Nakheel, a Dubai-based company that planned to rebuild it into a stationary luxury hotel.
76 / 101
When Nakheel’s expensive and drastic conversion plans were crushed by the global economic downturn, rumors of the QE2’s possible scrapping began to circulate. Subsequent plans to convert the ship into a five-star hotel in either Singapore or Hong Kong seem to have stalled and the ship remains “as is” at Dubai. The boats and davits were removed in 2016.
77 / 101
Now better than ever following a massive refit in 2016, Cunard Line’s 2,961-guest flagship Queen Mary 2 measures 151,800 gross tons. Although the term “ocean liner” is used to describe many of today’s cruise ships, the QM2 is a bonafide dual-purpose liner and cruise ship.
78 / 101
What distinguishes a liner from a cruise ship? The 1132-by-135-foot QM2 has a long, tapered bow meant to cut through all types of seas, a reinforced hull with a relatively deep draft of 33 feet and powerful Wartsila diesels that can drive its four pods at a maximum speed of 30 knots (much faster than most cruise ships’ average of 22 knots).
79 / 101
The QM2 was built by Alstom-Chantiers de l’Atlantique at St. Nazaire, France. The shipyard, originally known as Chantiers de l’Atlantique, produced some of the world’s most famous liners, including the Ile De France (1927), Normandie (1935) and France (1961). Today, the yard is now part of the STX Europe conglomerate.
80 / 101
Since 2006, instead of Manhattan’s well-known midtown Hudson River cruise terminals, the QM2 has used Brooklyn’s Red Hook Cruise Terminal as its New York base. The facility is located across from Governor’s Island and also hosts the ships of Princess Cruises.
81 / 101
Our tour begins with the QM2’s outer decks. There is an open platform on Deck 11 with a forward-facing view over the long prow.
82 / 101
This view, looking aft from midships Deck 13, faces the funnel, a foreshortened version of the iconic QE2’s, with wind scoops designed to push exhaust skyward. The QM2 has acres of open teak decks.
83 / 101
One of the most appealing features of the QM2 is its beautifully terraced stern, which is shown from the vantage of Deck 12.
84 / 101
The impressive architecture of QM2’s forward superstructure, partially inspired by that of the Queen Elizabeth of 1940, can be enjoyed from the wedge-shaped upper level of the fo’c’sle on Deck 7.
85 / 101
Deck 7 is fully encircled by a teak-lined promenade, one of the ship’s most popular features.
86 / 101
The Commodore Club is a gorgeous bar with alcoves to either side that overlook the bow from the vantage of Deck 9.
87 / 101
Named for two past Cunarders, the Carinthia Lounge is a brand new space added in place of the underused Wintergarden in 2016.
88 / 101
The vast and recently revamped Canyon Ranch Spa on forward Deck 7 has a large thalassotherapy pool.
89 / 101
The completely restyled Queens Grill is the legendary dining venue for residents of the ship’s top Duplex, Penthouse and Queens Suite accommodation.
90 / 101
The Princess Grill, shown facing aft, is located on the port side of aft Deck 7. It is the posh dining venue for the QM2’s Princess Suite accommodation.
91 / 101
Located on forward Decks 6 and 5, the dual-level Illuminations Planetarium is a QM2 exclusive. In addition to being used for high-tech projections of the stars and planets on its retractable domed ceiling, it doubles as a lecture hall and cinema.
92 / 101
The Royal Court Theater is located on forward Decks 6 and 5 and is the main showroom featuring Broadway-style shows, celebrity guest lecturers, musicians and comedians. It was enhanced with a new LED backdrop and proscenium in 2016.
93 / 101
A stylized bronze medallion of the QM2 crossing the Atlantic is the centerpiece of the ship’s Grand Lobby.
94 / 101
The Chart Room Bar is largely inspired by a similar space on the QE2 and is one of the QM2’s most elegant lounges, boasting oversized furnishings, a tall ceiling and a frosted glass panel of the Atlantic Ocean.
95 / 101
Spanning Decks 1, 2 and 3 and offering two seatings for dinner, the Britannia Restaurant is the QM2’s main dining venue and takes its decorative inspiration from the first-class dining room aboard the first Queen Mary.
96 / 101
The open-seating Britannia Club Restaurants, both located aft of the Britannia, are reserved for guests in Britannia Club staterooms.
97 / 101
The Empire Casino is located on the port side of Deck 2 between the Royal Court Theater and the Britannia Restaurant.
98 / 101
The Golden Lion Pub can be found on the starboard side of Deck 2, just forward of the Britannia Restaurant. It serves up one of the best pub lunches at sea.
99 / 101
Queens Suites feature a separate sitting area, a bedroom and a large balcony. All have been refreshed with new soft fittings and furnishings..
100 / 101
Slightly smaller Princess Grill suites have also been refreshed with new soft fittings and artwork.
101 / 101
Sheltered Balcony staterooms are located in the ship’s hull and have queen beds that can convert to two twins, a separate sitting area and a veranda with a solid steel railing.
The dark hulls of Holland America and Disney ships evoke the similar look of such iconic ocean liners as Cunard's original Queen Mary. Built in the 1930s and long retired, it survives as a hotel and museum in Long Beach, Calif.
Queen Mary

They were icons of their era. Grand, elegant vessels built for epic journeys across the Atlantic. And even in retirement, they remain a sight to behold.

USA TODAY's latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a peek inside three of the greatest ocean liners ever built, all now permanently at dock — the Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth 2 and SS United States.

The tour also includes the one great ocean liner that remains at sea, the 14-year-old Queen Mary 2. These four ships are among the last of the iconic trans-Atlantic vessels that have yet to be sent to the scrap heap. As can be seen in the tour, which includes both historic and contemporary photos, they remain among the most spectacular machines ever made for transportation.

The tour was created by veteran cruise writer and ship photographer Peter Knego.

For a closer look at the Queen Mary 2, which emerged in 2016 from a massive, $132 million makeover, scroll through the carousel below. 

First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2
An icon of the oceans since its debut in 2004, Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 recently underwent a massive, $132 million makeover.
Designed to cruise trans-Atlantic voyages between Europe and the United States, the Queen Mary 2 was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of her debut.
The makeover of the Queen Mary 2 brought few changes to one of its most iconic features, its terraced rear decks.
The hub of the Queen Mary 2's exterior deck areas remains the Terrace Pool on Deck 8.
The Terrace Pool area on Deck 8 offers rows of comfortable lounge chairs, a pool and two hot tubs.
Facing the Terrace Pool on Deck 8 are two rows of seating.
The Terrace Pool is flanked on the ship's starboard side by the teak-lined Terrace Bar.
two decks down from the Terrace Pool at the rear of the Queen Mary 2 is its family pool area, home to the Minnows Pool.
The family pool area on Deck 6 also offers the shallow Splash Pool for toddlers.
The family pool area is home to a small play area for toddlers.
Mostly unchanged during the makeover of the Queen Mary 2 is the private outdoor lounge area on Deck 9 that's open exclusively to passengers in the ship's top Queens Grill and Princess Grill suites.
The teak lounge chairs at the Grills suite lounge area on Deck 9 now have plush blue and grey cushions.
Relatively unchanged during the makeover of the Queen Mary 2 was its exterior Boardwalk Cafe area on Deck 12.
The Boardwalk Cafe offers teak seating.
The Boardwalk Cafe area on Deck 12 also features rows of lounge chairs.
Passengers still can walk under the giant Queen Mary 2 signage on Deck 12.
Lounge chairs still line the sides of Deck 12 just outside of the interior, magrodome-covered Pavilion Pool.
One deck up and forward from the Boardwalk Cafe area is the Queen Mary 2's sweeping Sun Deck.
The Sun Deck now is home to a miniature tennis court.
Deck 13 also has a small golfing cage.
One of the most significant changes to the Queen Mary 2 during its refit was the removal of outdoor lounge areas near the front of the ship on Deck 13 to make way for 35 additional cabins. A wading pool and two hot tubs were removed.
Left alone during the overhaul was the Lookout, a small, forward-facing observation post at the very top of the ship on Deck 14.
A small nook in the Lookout holds the Queen Mary 2's ceremonial bell.
The hub of the Queen Mary 2's interior decks, the Grand Lobby, got a major update during the ship's overhaul.
Two panoramic elevators that descended into the Grand Lobby were removed during the makeover, allowing for a larger, grander space.
With the elevators gone, the Grand Lobby now functions as a lounge-like space more than ever before.
The Grand Lobby still is home to the Queen Mary 2's purser's office.
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs in the Grand Lobby. She christened the Queen Mary 2 in January 2004.
One of the interior spaces that remains largely unchanged after the makeover is Sir Samuels, a specialty coffee and wine bar named after Cunard's founder.
A stand at the entrance to Sir Samuels displays Godiva chocolates.
Regular Queen Mary 2 passengers also will find a lot that's familar in the Chart Room, across from Sir Samuels.
Located on Deck 3, the Chart Room boasts a circular bar that is a popular gathering point in the evenings.
The Chart Room also has plenty of cozy seating areas with plush chairs.
Veuve Clicquot, the Queen Mary 2's Champagne bar, received new soft fittings during the overhaul.
The Veuve Clicquot Champagne bar is located on Deck 3 just off the Grand Lobby.
The Queen Mary 2's soaring main restaurant, Britannia, was refreshed with new carpeting and other touches.
The Britannia restaurant is one of the Queen Mary 2's most soaring spaces.
The Royal Court Theater also was refreshed during the makeover.
Among additions to the Royal Court Theater was a high-resolution, 22-foot LED screen behind the stage.
The Queen Mary 2's Empire Casino has shrunken in size with part of its space now devoted to new single cabins.
The Empire Casino is located on Deck 2 just off the Grand Lobby.
Located on Deck 2, the Golden Lion Pub is an iconic spot on the Queen Mary 2 that also has gotten an update.
The circular bar at the Golden Lion Pub serves up a range of British and International beers and other libations.
A hoppy beer on draft at the Golden Lion Pub.
The Golden Lion is just outside of the Britannia restaurant's main entrance on Deck 2.
The overhaul of the Queen Mary 2 also brought a refreshing of the vessel's iconic ballroom, the Queen's Room.
With room for hundreds, the Queen's Room is the largest ballroom at sea.
The dance floor of the Queen's Room is home to nightly dances and balls accompanied by a live band.
A bronze bust of Queen Mary gazes over passengers near the entrance to the Queens Room.
G32, the Queen Mary 2's two-deck-high nightclub, remains tucked away behind the Queens Room on Deck 3.
G32's decor now is dominated by purples and blues.
One of the most significant changes during the makeover of the Queen Mary 2 was the addition of the Carinthia Lounge on Deck 7.
The Carinthia Lounge is located in the space that formerly housed the Wintergarden, an homage to the great winter gardens on ocean liners of old that never quite caught on.
The Wintergarden was completely gutted down to bare walls to create the Carinthia Lounge.
Also completely revamped is the Queen Mary 2's King's Court, the ship's casual buffet eatery.
Workers removed an elevator bank to allow the King's Court eatery to be expanded with new serving and cooking demonstration areas.
Formerly cramped and over-crowded, the King's Court eatery now features a much more navigable main food station area.
Comfortable seating nooks overlooking the sea are a feature of the King's Court eatery, which is located on Deck 7.
Hand washing stations now line the entrance to the King's Court eatery.
Coffee, tea and juices are available at self-serve stations within the King's Court eatery.
A wide selection of teas are available at the King's Court drink stations.
Another major transformation took place in the Queens Grill, the exclusive restaurant for passengers staying in the Queen Mary 2's top suites.
The Queens Grill now has an Art Deco-inspired decor that includes plush crimson-and-white chairs.
Also getting new decor was the Grills Lounge on Deck 7, a bar that's exclusively available to passengers staying in Grill suites.
The Commodore Club, which overlooks the bow of the ship on Deck 9, also has a new look.
The Commodore Club received new carpeting and furnishings. It now features stylish white lounge chairs.
The bar in the Commodore Club in the wake of the Queen Mary 2's overhaul.
Just off the Commodore Club on Deck 9 is Churchill's, the Queen Mary 2's cigar bar.
Churchill's is stocked with a range of cigars and fine spirits.
Also overlooking the bow of the ship on Deck 11 is the Atlantic Room, the ship's card room.
The Atlantic Room often is set up for bridge.
Every cabin on the Queen Mary 2 received an update, including its 76 Queens Grill suites.
Among the top cabins on the ship, Queens Grill suites now feature an all-new look with crisp white-on-white bedding with blue and red accents, and contemporary furnishings.
Large walk-in closets are a highlight of Queens Grill suites.
A built-in vanity sits across from the built-in closets in Queens Grill suites.
Another view of a bathroom in a revamped Queens Grill suite.
Queens Grill suites have large bathrooms with marble-topped sinks and bathtubs that double as showers.
A Queens Grill suite balcony.
Queens Grill suites feature a foyer area with a coffee bar area.
More storage is located near the entrance to Queens Grill suites.
Built-in wardrobes near the entrance to Queens Grill suites feature room for hanging clothes.
Shelving and a personal safe also can be found in the storage area near the entrance to Queens Grill suites.
Queens Grill suites feature a built-in miniature refrigerator stocked with soda.
One of the more unusual features of the Queen Mary 2, its Illuminations planetarium, remains a central attraction on the revamped vessel.
Illuminations is tucked away at the front of the ship on Deck 2.
The Pavilion Pool & Bar on Deck 12 also got a refresh.
Covered with a glass magrodome that can be opened on sunny days, the Pavilion Pool is surrounded by comfortable, cushion-topped teak lounge chairs.
The Pavilion Pool area also offers table tennis.
Some areas of the Queen Mary 2 haven't changed at all, such as the outdoor Observation Deck in front of the Atlantic Room on Deck 11.
From a bumped-out wing of the Observation Deck, passengers can look back cross the superstructure of the Queen Mary 2.
The Observation Deck offers panoramic views over the bow of the ship.
The Queen Mary 2's Canyon Ranch SpaClub, located on Deck 7, also received a significant overhaul.
The Canyon Ranch SpaClub offers a full range of salon services including hair styling, manicures and pedicures.
The Canyon Ranch SpaClub's beauty salon is located on Deck 8.
The Queen Mary 2's fitness center remains essentially unchanged in the wake of the ship's makeover.
Located at the front of the ship on Deck 7, the Queen Mary 2's fitness center is relatively small for a ship of its size and can feel crowded at times.
Little changed is the Queen Mary 2's Library, which is located at the front of the ship on Deck 8.
The Library is one of the most extensive at sea and is staffed by its own librarian who records the books that passengers check out.
A stately hallway on Deck 3 leads from the Grand Lobby to the main Britannia restaurant.
Hidden away toward the forward end of Deck 3 is a hallway lined with chairs looking out over the sea.
Another corridor lined with game tables is located along the front of the ship on a partial deckway that is known as Deck 3L.
Another large interior promenade can be found on Deck 2 leading from the Grand Lobby to the lower entrance to the Britannia restaurant.
The grand hallway on Deck 2 is lined with elaborate wall panels.
Teak benches line one of the walls of the Sun Deck.
A sales office for future cruises is located on Deck 3 near the Empire Casino.
Located on Deck 2, the Queen Mary 2's new photo gallery is now primarily a digital experience.
One of the features of the Queen Mary 2 that remains after its refit are the self-serve laundry rooms found on a number of cabin decks. Unlike on some other ships with laundry rooms, there is no charge to use the washing machines and dryers.
Queen Mary 2 also has a row of flexible classroom-like spaces on Deck 2 called Connexions.
Connexions includes a computer learning classroom.
A buoy lines the top deck of the Queen Mary 2.
