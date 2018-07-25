WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan took a break from his GOP leadership duties on Wednesday to read a series of nasty (and funny) tweets aimed at his political character, his workout routine, and the fate of his animal-infested SUV.

“Woodchucks eating Paul Ryan’s car has given me hope for the future,” says one missive directed at the Wisconsin Republican, who recently recounted that his Suburban was no longer driveable because a family of woodchucks had feasted on the vehicle while it was stored at his mother’s home.

“Paul Ryan is proof that you don’t need a spine to do P90X,” Ryan says, reading another tweet that refers to a workout routine the famously fit Ryan does.

Ryan’s staff made the video ahead of a speech the speaker will give Wednesday morning to congressional interns. His remarks will focus on “rediscovering our common humanity as a way to restore civil discourse and strengthen civil society.”

Social media has clearly not helped in that endeavor.

“Paul Ryan’s the kind of guy who crashes your kegger, drinks all your beer, and then calls the cops to make his noise complaint,” Ryan says, reading another tweet in the video.

Other politicians have done mean-tweet videos, including former House Speaker John Boehner and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

