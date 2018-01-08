More fireworks expected at Paul Manafort's trial?

Paul Manafort's bank fraud and tax evasion trial rolls to a seventh day Wednesday as lawyers for the former Trump campaign chairman are expected to cross-examine Rick Gates for another day. Manafort’s former business partner and the prosecution’s key witness testified that he engaged in a seven-year criminal conspiracy with his former boss in which he assisted in filing false tax returns and failed to disclose multiple foreign bank accounts. In cross-examination, the credibility of Gates was attacked as defense lawyers confronted him with millions of dollars in questionable expenses that in part financed a secret relationship with a mistress in London. The case against Manafort is the first to be tried by special counsel Robert Mueller and is focused on his business dealings.

California wildfires: Firefighters try to gain ground

A Northern California school district is delaying the start of school Wednesday due to the damage from a wildfire that is now the largest in state history. The Mendocino Complex Fire is actually two blazes — the Ranch and River Fires — that are burning a short distance apart, among more than a dozen roaring across the state. The other blazes in California include the Carr Fire, the 12th-largest in state history. The fire in and around Redding has burned more than 260 square miles and destroyed at least 1,077 homes, which makes it the state's sixth most destructive. More than 14,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, which have been fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Hurricane Hector forecast to roar south of Hawaii

Residents of the Big Island of Hawaii will escape the worst of Hurricane Hector as it roars just south of the island on Wednesday. Although some rain and wind is likely across the island chain, most of the hurricane's winds and heavy rain will stay offshore. However, large and dangerous surf will pound the Big Island's south and east facing beaches. Meanwhile, the center of Hurricane John is forecast to stay well offshore of the west coast of Mexico and the Baja Peninsula on Wednesday, though some rain and rough surf is possible along the coast.

Muslim civil rights group to sue U.S. over terror watch list system

A Muslim civil rights organization plans to file a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of the federal government’s terror watch list system, including a program in which air marshals have secretly monitored passengers with no known terrorist links. The suit, which will be filed on behalf of 10 Muslim travelers, claims due process rights were violated and will ask the federal court to grant an injunction to “prevent the federal government from putting innocent people, people who have not been charged, arrested or convicted of any crime, on any type of watch list."  The TSA, created after 9/11, recently acknowledged a program called “Quiet Skies” in which air marshals conduct secret observations of passengers for behavior including using the plane restroom repeatedly or displaying nervousness. 

CVS to offer nationwide telemedicine service through smartphone video

Drugstore giant CVS Health announced Wednesday that it plans to offer a nationwide service to treat easy-to-diagnose maladies and other medical issues via its smartphone app. The $59 telemedicine service will be offered for diagnosis of conditions like colds and flu, skin issues and general wellness matters. Analysts say the company is taking steps to overhaul its business as it faces the retail industry's decline and calls for alternative forms of health care services. The chain is initially offering the service in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Virginia and Washington, D.C. 

