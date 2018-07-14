A Ryanair flight bound for Croatia from Dublin made an emergency landing late Friday after the Boeing 737's cabin lost air pressure.

Passengers reported a “pop,” then darkness and a rapid descent.

Flight tracking services showed flight FR7312 descended about 27,000 feet in seven minutes. The plane made an emergency landing at the Frankfurt-Hahn airport.

Been on a lot of flights in my time but never experienced emergency landing with oxygen masks and the works on flight to our holiday destination in Croatia. Flight path below - Frankfurt for now - not the start we planned but could be worse. #FR7312 #ryanairzadar pic.twitter.com/3Oe4pD6DDd — ruth cosgrove (@cosruth) July 13, 2018

“In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent,” Robin Kiely, a Ryanair spokesman, told USA TODAY. “The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.”

Kiely said customers were provided hotel accommodations — but encountered a shortage. A replacement aircraft shuttled passengers to Croatia on Saturday.

A passenger, Sarah McGarry, told the Irish Times, “We’re flying and next of all the oxygen mask comes down, we’re left in darkness for 15 minutes, there’s no reassurance just people shouting ‘emergency, emergency.’”

The German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported more than 30 passengers were taken to the hospital with ear injuries.

A picture from one of the passengers of the flight FR7312, from Dublin to Zadar. She cannot fly due her injuries. We are still in the Frankfurt-Hahn. No information, no alternatives, no place to rest.#Ryanair#nightmare@Ryanair pic.twitter.com/zcdNGHS1VF — Minerva Galvan (@Maingd) July 14, 2018

Another passenger, Conor Brennan, told the Irish Times he was taken to the hopstial with blood buildup behind his eardrums. His injuries, like others — required passengers to stay grounded.

Ryanair is organizing a bus to transport passengers on the 18-hour road route to Croatia.

