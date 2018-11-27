Dozens of students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday protested the reassignment of four staffers in the wake of the Valentine's Day shooting rampage at the Florida school that left 17 people dead.

The teachers chanted "bring them back" and carried signs such as "don't revictimize us."

Broward County Public Schools announced Monday that three assistant principals and a security specialist at the school in Parkland would be reassigned. The decision came after investigators presented findings on the shooting to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

"BCPS is examining material received from the commission to review the response by staff to the tragedy and preceding events," the school district said in a statement. No specific reasons for the reassignments were revealed, however.

Some students have told the commission they warned administrators that the suspect, former student Nikolas Cruz, was dangerous. Commissioners also heard testimony concerning confusion among the school's leadership during and immediately after the shooting.

The full interim report from the commission is to be presented in January. The report will be used "to improve school safety and services to students," the district said.

The new assignments for Assistant Principal Jeff Morford, Assistant Principal Winfred Porter Jr., Assistant Principal Denise Reed and Security Specialist Kelvin Greenleaf were not released. Porter was named the district's assistant principal of the year two weeks before the shooting.

Congratulations to the 2018 Assistant Principal of the Year - Winfred Porter, Jr. ! #BCPSCaliber pic.twitter.com/brlKNvWOPl — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 2, 2018

Lisa Maxwell, executive director of the Broward Principals and Assistants Association, said the administrators will sue to keep their jobs at the school She called the reassignments a "political ploy" and said the administrators were denied due process because they were not told why they were being moved.

“They are easy to target, and yet ever since the tragedy and during the tragedy, they put their own lives on the line to save kids,” Maxwell said. “It’s absolutely devastating to them and their families, and now they are being victimized yet again.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the shooting, told the Sun Sentinel newspaper that the reassignments were long overdue. He credited the families of victims with raising concerns the commission outlined in a video presentation.

“We have been communicating all of this for almost nine months, as soon as we learned everything,” Guttenberg said. “It was only after they couldn’t ignore the video that they took action.”

Cruz, 20, arrived at the school via Uber at 2:19 p.m. ET. The suspect entered the freshman building about two minutes later and began shooting. He tossed his gun aside at 2:27 p.m. and walked out amid other fleeing students before officers ever entered.

Cruz wandered into a nearby Walmart, then a McDonald's before being apprehended while walking down a street about an hour after the tragedy unfolded. He is being held without bail on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

