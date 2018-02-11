Rudy Giuliani, best known as President Donald Trump's lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to endorse Republican Senate candidate John James.

There was just one problem.

"Don James is running for Senate in Michigan," Giuliani tweeted. "He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security. He’s the future of our party. Let’s make that future now.. Vote for Don James."

Yes. Giuliani called James "Don" ... twice.

Don James is running for Senate in Michigan. He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security. He’s the future of our party. Let’s make that future now.. Vote for Don James. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 2, 2018

There are multiple Don James in history, but perhaps the most well-known Don James is the former college football coach at Washington and Kent State who posted a career record of 178-76-3.

In the end, it made for a humorous exchange between Giuliani and James, who took it all in stride a little later when he responded: "Thanks, Randy! While you were leading NYC through the aftermath of 9/11, I was at West Point training to bring terrorists to justice."

Thanks, Randy! While you were leading NYC through the aftermath of 9/11, I was at West Point training to bring terrorists to justice. pic.twitter.com/l5F1Vng56u — John James (@JohnJamesMI) November 2, 2018

James is running against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who held a 7-point lead over James in the latest Free Press poll.

'Bill Schuster for Governor'

Meanwhile, in the Michigan governor's race, it was bad enough that Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway couldn't make it to Sterling Heights on Thursday night for a GOP election rally with gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette and other candidates.

Conway wrote a "Missed you, Michigan" tweet, in which she sent her regrets and urged a vote for "Bill Schuster for Governor."

Huge, sincere and well-researched GOP endorsements tonight for Bill Schuster and Don James. #migov #misen pic.twitter.com/nvNgyyok5P — 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨 (@grahamdavis) November 2, 2018

She later corrected the tweet.

Missed you, #Michigan!



The stakes are high.

The choice is clear.



Vote on Tuesday for @SchuetteOnDuty @JohnJamesMI

@MIGOP



to protect prosperity and freedom.



Get to the polls! pic.twitter.com/CU5rKGo3mE — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 2, 2018

It was a bit of déjà vu for Schuette. In President Donald Trump's initial endorsement tweet for Schuette, Trump referred to the attorney general as "Shuette."

Republican political consultant Stu Sandler, who is working on both campaigns, said "the tweets are close enough."

"Thankfully, neither is a write-in candidate," Sandler said Friday. "Both have widespread support and people pulling for them nationally."

Trump continues to campaign in battleground states but is not expected in Michigan, according to his latest travel schedule.

Election Day is Tuesday.

