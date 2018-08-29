John McCain's body lay in a flag-draped coffin beneath Arizona's capitol rotunda Wednesday, on what would have been his 82nd birthday. Family members, including daughter Meghan McCain, mourned their loss on the first of several days of services honoring the late senator that will culminate with his burial Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.

Eulogizing McCain at his Thursday funeral will be none other than Joe Biden, the former vice president who once called McCain "profoundly out of touch" in a 2008 speech as the two faced off from opposing tickets in the presidential race.

But in that same speech, Biden still described McCain as a friend: "If he needed my personal help, I’d go."

This is OnPolitics Today: Subscribe here.

Trump makes baseless claim about Clinton, to which the FBI says: Uh, no

Amid a series of tweets rattled off Tuesday night, President Donald Trump made the claim that Hillary Clinton's email servers "got hacked by China." Advising the FBI and Justice Department to take action, Trump warned that failing to do so would mean "their credibility will be forever gone." Trump did not provide evidence for the claim, and the FBI, in a Wednesday afternoon statement, said it "has not found any evidence the servers were compromised."

Trump's other, uh, interesting claims Wednesday:

He could be Florida's first black governor. His opponent tells voters: 'Don't monkey this up'

Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, warned fellow Floridians not to "monkey this up" by electing his opponent, Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor who would be the state's first black governor. The comment came Wednesday during a segment on Fox News, during which DeSantis also called Gillum "articulate." Florida Democrats accused DeSantis of using "racist dog whistles," which DeSantis called "absurd." Fox News, for its part, said the channel did not "condone this language."

Get gone, McGahn

White House lawyer Don McGahn will leave the administration, Trump tweeted Wednesday, less than two weeks after a report that McGahn cooperated extensively in special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry. Trump called McGahn a "good man" Wednesday and told reporters he wasn't concerned about what his White House counsel may have told investigators. McGahn plans to depart after fall hearings to confirm Trump's supreme court pick Brett Cavenaugh, Trump said.

Elsewhere in politics:

Trump joins GOP war against Gillum: 'This is not what Florida wants'

Manafort wants his DC trial moved to Roanoke, Virginia

Former congressman claims 'Deep State' is real

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com