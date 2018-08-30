Upstart travel provider OneJet has run into difficulty, suspending all flights amid what it billed as a “transition.”

The company, which aimed to make money by offering business travelers non-stop service between mid-size markets that lacked direct links, said it hopes to begin selling flights again by Oct. 1. It was not clear what its prospects were.

OneJet, which had contracted outside operators to fly its flight, suggested it might try to begin operating its own flights.

“During this transition, we will be suspending scheduled services on current routes,” OneJet said in an Wednesday statement. ‘Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused by this disruption; the result of this transition will be a more robust and reliable operation for our customers from the fourth quarter forward.”

Well, looks like OneJet is done for. Flights and bookings are suspended for now. I called reservations and someone actually answered, but said the suspension was temporary. They all say that. — Brett Snyder (@crankyflier) August 29, 2018

But, even before the service disruption announced Wednesday, OneJet faced other problems.

The company had been sued for more than $760,000 by the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which claimed OneJet failed to fulfill service and destination quotas specified as part of an incentives package for its service in Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Among those was a requirement for OneJet to fly to 10 destinations from the city, but OneJet had been operating only two routes this month.

There’s more, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which reports:

"The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a federal tax lien against the beleaguered carrier seeking payment of $621,556 in excise taxes. According to the lien, filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, the quarterly excise taxes that have not been paid date back to Sept. 30, 2015, when there were two non-payments."

Another setback: Onejet’s planned acquisition of Ohio-based Ultimate Jet Charters also has apparently fallen through. The acquisition would have allowed OneJet to incorporate Ultimate Jet Charters’ 30-seat Dornier and one 30-seat Embraer ERJ135 regional jets into its network plans.

Rick Pawlak, managing director of Ultimate Air, told the Post-Gazette last week that his company “has terminated all acquisition agreements with OneJet, effective immediately.”

Previously, OneJet seemed to get a shot of credibility in October 2017 when it was announced that Tim Hoeksema, former CEO of now-defunct Midwest Airlines, joined a joint-investment effort for OneJet.

Stay tuned ...

