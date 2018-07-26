636565481824184564-devos.JPG
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
Jacquelyn Martin, AP

A $40 million yacht owned by the family of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was vandalized in Ohio, reportedly causing somewhere from $5,000 to $10,000 worth of damage. 

The Toledo Blade reports the vessel — one of 10 owned by the DeVos family — was docked in Huron along Lake Eerie when someone untied it, allowing it to drift off. 

The ship's captain called police early Sunday and reported what happened. The crew found the vessel, named Seaquest, had several scratches but were able to wrangle it back to the dock. 

The police report, obtained by the Blade, notes the 163-foot boat struck a dock and had somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000 of damage. 

No arrests have been made. 

DeVos was in Ohio earlier this month to tour a career center and a correctional treatment program. It's unclear why the yacht was in Huron.

Officers were reportedly searching for surveillance video that may show who untied the yacht.

The Huron Police Department did not immediately respond to requests from USA TODAY. 

Contributing: Associated Press

