One person has been killed and two others seriously wounded when a man attacked pedestrians with a knife in Paris, French authorities said Thursday. The attacker was killed by police.

BFM-TV reported that the attacker carried out the stabbings in Trappes, a suburb in western Paris, and sheltered in a house before he was shot by police.

Reuters reported that police “neutralized” the attacker, citing a police source.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack on its Aamaq news agency. The claim couldn't immediately be verified.

There have been a number of high-profile terror attacks in Paris and other locations in France in recent years, many of them claimed by ISIS.

