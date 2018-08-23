"Unhinged" by Omarosa Manigault Newman

"Unhinged" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, the reality TV star's much-hyped tell-all about President Trump, makes its debut this week at No. 3 on USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list.

The memoir, released on Aug. 14, sold 34,000 copies its first week, according to the Associated Press, using figures from NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of sales for physical books. (USA TODAY does not release sales figures from outlets that report to our best-seller list.)

Despite widespread media appearances and a stream of headlines from the book, sales don't come close to those for Michael Wolff's Trump blockbuster "Fire and Fury" earlier this year. By its third week, Wolff's inside account of the White House had sold 1.7 million copies in various formats.

On USA TODAY's best-seller list, "Unhinged," in which the former White House aide accuses Trump of being a racist and claims he is mentally and physically unwell, came in behind "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis at No. 1 and "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan at No. 2.

