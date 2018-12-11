U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, speaks alongside his wife Connie Schultz, left, during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS – Days after winning a third term to the Senate, Democrat Sherrod Brown says he is considering whether to run for president in 2020.

“I haven’t had this dream to be president my whole life or even as a kid or any time,” Brown said Monday morning in an interview. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t considering it.”

Brown won re-election by about 6 points on Tuesday while Republicans swept the other partisan statewide offices by 4 to 7 points.

Could he win against the nation's top Republican, Donald Trump, in two years?

The 2020 buzz began almost immediately after Brown’s win, and his Election Night victory speech called the campaign a blueprint for Democrats and the country moving forward.

Brown campaigned on trade, protecting pensions and other worker-friendly issues, but also didn't shy away from his record as one of the most liberal senators in Washington. Brown has been an ardent Trump opponent on many issues but has sided with the president on trade issues.

“A progressive can win decisively without compromising on womens’ rights and civil rights and LGBTQ rights and without caving to Wall Street or the gun lobby,” Brown said.

Let our country—our nation’s citizens, our Democratic Party, my fellow elected officials all over the country—let them all cast their eyes toward the heartland, to the industrial Midwest, to our Great Lakes state.



Let them hear what we say.



Let them see what we do. — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) November 7, 2018

The message must have resonated outside of Ohio. Since then, "an overwhelming number of people" have reached out to Brown and his wife, journalist Connie Schultz, about 2020. Brown declined to name names but said the list of supporters included elected officials, labor leaders and constituents who called him, contacted his office and even messaged Schultz on Facebook.

There's no time line for a decision, Brown said, but it will be made jointly with his wife and family.

Brown, 66, was elected to the Senate in 2006. He was re-elected in 2012 and again on Tuesday, getting 53.2 percent of the vote compared to 46.8 percent for Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, according to unofficial election results.

In September, Brown told the Enquirer editorial board he was “not actively considering” a run.

In 2016, he told reporters he was not interested in being Hillary Clinton’s vice president. He later said he had been vetted for the job by the Clinton campaign but wasn’t interested in running for president.

