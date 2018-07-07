The North Korean Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed two days of talks with visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as "regrettable" and accused the United States of unilateral demands of denuclearization.

The statement said the U.S. betrayed the spirit of last month’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by making unilateral demands on “CVID,” or the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea. He called the talks "really disappointing."

It said the outcome of the follow-up talks in Pyongyang was “very concerning” because it has led to a “dangerous phase that might rattle our willingness for denuclearization that had been firm.”

"We expected that the U.S. side would come with productive measures conducive to building trust in line with the spirit of the North-U.S. summit and (we) considered providing something that would correspond to them," the spokesman said, according to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap.

“However, the attitude and stance the United States showed in the first high-level meeting (between the countries) was no doubt regrettable,” the spokesman said, according the The Associated Press.

The statement, issued by an unnamed foreign ministry spokesman and carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, came hours after a second day of talks between Pompeo and senior North Korean officials. Both sides said they needed clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The spokesman reiterated Pyongyang's call for a "phased" and "synchronous" approach, saying that it would be the fastest way to denuclearize.

"It would be the shortest path toward realization of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula to ... boldly break away from the failure-ridden methods of the past, push for whole new approaches and seek to resolve problems one by one based on trust and in a phased and synchronous principle," he said.

It was Pompeo's third trip to Pyongyang since April and his first since last month’s historic summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo was meeting Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official.

Both men said they needed to “clarify” certain elements of their previous discussions, but provided no details. Pompeo left Pyongyang for Japan early Saturday afternoon but it wasn’t immediately clear if he met with Kim Jong Un, as had been expected.

Unlike his previous visits, which have been one-day affairs, Pompeo spent the night at a government guest house in Pyongyang after a three-hour dinner with Kim Yong Chol, something the North Korean official alluded to in comments as they began their talks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) and North Korean official Kim Yong Chol (left) arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pompeo arrived to press North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a more detailed commitment to denuclearisation following the summit with President Donald Trump.

Andrew Harnik, AFP/Getty Images

“We did have very serious discussion on very important matters yesterday,” Kim Yong Chol said. “So, thinking about those discussions you might have not slept well last night.”

Pompeo, who spoke with Trump, national security adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff John Kelly by secure phone before starting Saturday’s session, replied that he “slept just fine.” He added that the Trump administration was committed to reaching a deal under which North Korea would denuclearize and realize economic benefits in return.

Kim Yong Chol's reference, inadvertent or not, recalled Trump's tweet after his meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore that the two leaders had "largely solved" the nuclear issue: "President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight!"

Kim Yong Chol later said that “there are things that I have to clarify” to which Pompeo responded that “there are things that I have to clarify as well.”

There was no immediate explanation of what needed to be clarified but the two sides have been struggling to specify what exactly “denuclearization” would entail and how it could be verified to the satisfaction of the United States.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters that the U.S. remains “very firm” in its stance that three basic goals be met: complete denuclearization of North Korea, security assurances and the repatriation of remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War.

“Our policy hasn’t changed,” she said when asked why U.S. officials appear in public comments to have backed away from early demands that an agreement must cover “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.”

“Our expectation is exactly what the president and Kim Jong-un jointly agreed to in Singapore, and that is the denuclearization of North Korea,” Nauert said, adding that “progress” toward that goal had been made. She did not elaborate.