Indicators including recent satellite imagery show that North Korea is developing new missiles, according to a media report.

The Washington Post, which first reported the development, said Monday that U.S. intelligence agencies are seeing signs that Pyongyang is building the missiles in the same research facility that manufactured the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Evidence indicates that work has begun to build at least one and possibly two liquid-fueled ICBMs at the site in Sanumdong, on the outskirts of the capital Pyongyang, WaPo reported, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss classified intelligence.

Reuters reported that an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the intelligence is classified said that photos and infrared images indicated that vehicles were moving in and out of the Sanumdong site, but did not show how advanced any building of missiles could be.

The reports came after President Donald Trump tweeted following a summit last month in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea." Kim pledged the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," at the summit, but the short agreement said nothing about inspections or a verification process to make sure North Korea follows through.

