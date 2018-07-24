New Orleans’ Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral, one of the oldest cathedrals in the U.S.

Curious Traveler

In 1718, a French explorer named Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville sailed down the Mississippi River to establish a new French colony on the Gulf of Mexico. This colony would expand New France from eastern Canada all the way down to the Gulf. That colony became New Orleans.

Now, New Orleans is known for celebrations, but it’s really kicking it up a notch (as New Orleans’ own Emeril Lagasse would say) for a year-long celebration of its tricentennial. So if you missed Mardi Gras this year, you haven’t missed the party. Here’s how to "Laissez les bontemps roulez" all year long.

Celebrate at the tricentennial festivals, events and parades

I don’t think it’s possible to visit New Orleans without catching a street festival or parade of some sort. We visited during the “New Orleans Food & Wine Experience,” with hundreds of shops and restaurants offering up their best tastes. It included an early evening Royal Street Stroll, with tents of treats, art galleries open late, and of course, a few jazz parades (with participants dressed in togas and throwing beads, naturally) thrown in for good measure.

There are many more festivals and events throughout the rest of the year, including a Creole Concert, a tricentennial cheese festival, a Crawfish Mambo and Oyster Festival, and even a Scottish Heritage festival. Check out the complete list of New Orleans Tricentennial events.

New Orleans kicks it up a notch for its tricentennial Founded in 1718, New Orleans is celebrating its tricentennial this year. 01 / 22 Founded in 1718, New Orleans is celebrating its tricentennial this year. 01 / 22

Stroll through history in the French Quarter

To really experience 300 years of history, walk the original street plan laid out in the 1700s by those French colonists. That’s easy to do since not much has changed in the French Quarter. Start your tour at the iconic St. Louis Cathedral, founded in 1720. It was named after St. Louis, the King of France, and is one of the oldest cathedrals in the United States. Just in front of the church is Jackson Square, which was originally named Place d’Armes, as many French-Canadian town squares were named. Today it’s the perfect spot to snap some photos, and do some people-watching. Of course, the kooky characters of New Orleans are part of its charm.

There are many great guided walking tours of the French Quarter to choose from, several located near St. Louis Cathedral, but it’s easy enough to do it on your own. Just stroll Royal, Chartres, Dauphine, Decatur and Bourbon streets, and take in all those gorgeous ironwork balconies, brightly colored Creole townhouses, and bop along with the street musicians on just about every corner.

Tricentennial museum exhibits

Of course, the French weren’t the first to inhabit the area, and the “New Orleans: The Founding Era” exhibit at the Historic New Orleans Collection does a wonderful job of showing all the different cultures that influenced New Orleans over the centuries, from the Chitimacha Tribe, to early African Americans to Spanish colonists, and then the French. Highlights include original street plans and maps from the early 1700s. You’ll be wowed by how little has changed in the French Quarter.

New Orleans is known as the birthplace of jazz. And rightly so. At the turn of the 20th century, musicians flocked to New Orleans, and were mixing African and European sounds to create a whole new music genre called jazz. Names like Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Sweet Emma Barrett and Trombone Shorty all lived and performed here in New Orleans. The New Orleans Jazz Museum is not to be missed, with incredible music and histories of legendary and lesser-known musicians, and rare collections. Two standout pieces are Louis Armstrong’s childhood trumpet, the one he learned to play on, and a piano owned by Fats Domino that nearly floated away during Hurricane Katrina.

Restaurants and bars celebrate New Orleans' tricentennial There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans. 01 / 35 There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans. 01 / 35

Taste that New Orleans history

With legendary flavors like Cajun, creole, soul food and all that Gulf seafood – it's impossible to pin down just one flavor or cuisine for New Orleans. With French, Spanish, Portugese, African, Caribbean and American influences, it’s a true melting pot of tastes. And a pot that usually has a crawfish in it. So here’s just a few of the can’t-miss spots to taste 300 years of New Orleans history.

You must start your morning off at the historic French Market. Established in the 1700s, it’s one of the oldest markets of its kind in the United States. And since 1862, the legendary Café du Monde has been serving up those iconic beignets and café au laits. It can get pretty crowded here, but it’s worth it for those delectable little French doughnuts, with powdered sugar to spare. And wear. It will definitely get all over you, so bibs are recommended.

Café du Monde is on Decatur Street, as is another New Orleans legendary food spot: Central Grocery, where they proudly claim as the home of the original muffaletta. The story goes that a Sicilian immigrant named Signor Lupo Salvatore opened his grocery here in 1906. He sold his Italian olive salad, meats and cheeses, and next door, a bakery made these wonderful Italian round breads with sesame seeds, called muffalettas. One day the light bulb went off, and the muffaletta sandwich was born. Today, the third generation of Salvatore’s family still owns and runs the grocery. And the muffalettas are incredible. Warning: If you order the full muffaletta, you’ll need to make some new friends to finish it all.

But New Orleans’ cuisine is always evolving. So for a taste of what’s new and hip, head outside the French Quarter to the Warehouse District, to two new spots that will have your taste buds singing "When the Saints Go Marching In.” Auction House Market features 'round the world tastes from Indian street food to Thai rolled ice cream to South American empanadas, and of course some local Gulf oysters. Hungry yet?

For more international flavors, nearby is Pêche, owned by James Beard award-winning chef Ryan Prewitt. His dishes are inspired by South America and Spain, but he uses local Gulf seafood, including fresh oysters and fish. Try the baked drum with mushroom broth and calas. Calas are sort of like beignets, so you get to have them twice in one day. Divine.

Budget-friendly flavors of New Orleans On a prime piece of real estate at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Street, Superior Seafood is the ideal place to hop off the streetcar line for an oyster happy hour. 01 / 20 On a prime piece of real estate at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Street, Superior Seafood is the ideal place to hop off the streetcar line for an oyster happy hour. 01 / 20

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com