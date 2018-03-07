Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) is helped away from the news conference after being overcome by heat at Englewood Fire Dept. HQ in Englewood on 07/03/18.

Mitsu Yasukawa/Northjersey.com

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey — Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. very nearly collapsed during a news conference to announce legislation he worked to author with Sen. Bob Menendez.

The 81-year-old Democrat was escorted from the city Fire Department headquarters with his arms around the necks of two firefighters. at about noon. About two hours later, a spokesman said the congressman was "doing fine and resting comfortably."

"He is being kept for observation after suffering from heat exhaustion," said Stephen Tighe, of Pascrell's office.

Tighe did not say if Pascrell was staying at a local hospital.

The news conference was held in a vast, unairconditioned garage at the Englewood Fire Department headquarters on South Van Brunt Street. The building’s overhead doors were closed, and the interior fans failed to halt the rising temperature.

Dominick Marino, of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey, told the crowd Pascrell had been brought to the department’s dorm to cool down.

“Standing here in this heat, he felt a little woozy,” Marino said. “We got him some water. He’s fine, he’s inside.”

In Englewood, @BillPascrell left a news conference because of what appeared to be heat exhaustion. Two firefighters walked him out of the city's fire headquarters. @northjersey — Steve Janoski (@SteveJanoski) July 3, 2018

The mercury had climbed into the low 90s when the congressman succumbed. With the humidity, it could have easily felt like more than 100 degrees.

The Englewood Hospital press office deferred comment to Pascrell's staff. Pascrell's son, Bill Pascrell III, was not immediately available.

Pascrell was initially spry at the news conference, shaking hands and catching up with constituents and other politicians. He seemed to tire during Menendez’s speech, and sat down when firefighters offered him a metal folding chair.

But firefighters dragged his chair away from the podium when Pascrell's head began to sink to his chest. The congressman clutched a bottle of water and fanned himself with a folded piece of paper before disappearing behind a city fire truck that served as the news conference’s backdrop. When Pascrell reappeared, his arms were draped about the necks of two men, who slowly walked him to the exit.

Pascrell has served in the House for more than 21 years. Prior to that, he served as mayor of Paterson and was a member of the General Assembly.

