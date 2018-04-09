Make room for California Pacific as USA's newest airline brand.  

California Pacific Airlines' West Coast flights are set to begin on Nov. 1, culminating eight years of start-and-stop efforts to launch the carrier.

The airline will be based at the McClellan-Palomar Airport, a secondary airport that sits about 30 miles north of San Diego in the California city of Carlsbad.

The airline has announced four routes from Carlsbad, with the first two – to San Jose, California, and Reno, Nevada – set to launch Nov. 1. Additional service to Las Vegas and Phoenix/Mesa will debut two weeks later. (scroll down for full list of routes and schedules)

California Pacific will use 50-seat Embraer E145 regional jets for its flights.

The launch of service will be a welcome milestone for the airline, founded in 2010 by now-97-year-old Southern California businessman Ted Vallas.  

"We're going to put the smile back in flying,” Vallas said to CBS San Diego in March 2010. “People are going to want to fly again. Even on a short trip to Las Vegas."

31 COOL AVIATION PICS: Planespotting at LAX (story continues below)

#avgeek photo gallery: 31 cool shots from LAX
01 / 31
Tails of airlines from across the world are readied for their next flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
02 / 31
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
03 / 31
Workers load an AirBridgeCargo Boeing 747-8F freighter at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
04 / 31
Raytheon's unusual Boeing 727-200, nicknamed VooDoo One, makes an appearance at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
05 / 31
A China Southern Boeing 777 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
06 / 31
A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
07 / 31
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
08 / 31
An Alitalia Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
09 / 31
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 taxies out from T7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
10 / 31
A ramp worker preps a Thomas Cook Airbus A330 for departure at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
11 / 31
Lufthansa's long Airbus A340-600 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
12 / 31
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
13 / 31
Parking lots full of rental cars reflect off of a landing American Airlines Boeing 787-9 at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
14 / 31
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
15 / 31
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
16 / 31
A Saudi Arabian Boeing 777 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
17 / 31
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
18 / 31
An Air China Boeing 777 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
19 / 31
A Virgin America Airbus A320 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
20 / 31
A United Airlines Airbus A320 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
21 / 31
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
22 / 31
An American Eagle CRJ-700 taxis to the terminal after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
23 / 31
A Hawaiian Air Airbus A330 takes off for Honolulu from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
24 / 31
A Hawaiian Air Airbus A330 takes off for Honolulu from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
25 / 31
A Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
26 / 31
An American Eagle Embraer E170 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
27 / 31
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
28 / 31
A China Southern Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
29 / 31
An Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 takes off for Moscow from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
30 / 31
An Air China Boeing 787-9 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2017.
31 / 31
An Air Berlin Airbus A330 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept.. 24, 2017.

But it’s been a challenge for California Pacific to get off the ground. The carrier ran into numerous roadblocks, ranging from problems with needed approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration to reaching an agreement with San Diego County, which owns the Carlsbad airport.

There have been several planned launches that have come and gone, but – finally – California Pacific has set a firm date that it appears likely to meet.

“There is a great deal of relief and joy,” Mickey Bowman, California Pacific’s chief operating officer, said to The San Diego Union-Tribune last week. “It’s obviously been a long time coming.”

California Pacific’s decision to purchase and rebrand an existing airline appears to have paved the way for its long-anticipated launch. Aerodynamic, Inc. (ADI) – a small Georgia-based carrier – was acquired by California Pacific in 2017. The move gave California Pacific access to ADI’s FAA operating certificate and fleet of four Embraer E145 regional jets.

California Pacific announced on Aug. 1 that it would rebrand ADI as California Pacific, effective Sept. 1. That paved the way for the launch of California Pacific’s standalone operation in Carlsbad in November.

Technically, some California Pacific flights have already begun.  

Two other routes that ADI operates from Denver as part of a government contract have already switched over to the new California Pacific name and booking platform. Those “Essential Air Service” routes to the South Dakota cities of Pierre and Watertown are expected to continue at least until the federal contract ends July 31, 2020.

But those flights may remain if things go well for California Pacific. 

Bowman tells USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog that aside from its main base in Carlsbad, California Pacific also hopes "to build its book of business out of Denver," as well. 

Scroll down for schedule details of California Pacific's four new routes as well as the two Denver-South Dakota routes that joined the company's network from the acquisition of ADI: 

PHOTO TOUR: Planespotting at San Francisco International/SFO (story continues below)

Planespotting at San Francisco International Airport
01 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 747 takes off for Hong Kong from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
02 / 40
Virgin America tails group together at Terminal Two at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
03 / 40
An Emirates Airbus A380, flying in a special Los Angeles Dodgers livery, departs for Dubai from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
04 / 40
An Air France Airbus A380 begins the long journey to Paris from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
05 / 40
An Air China Boeing 747-8i lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
06 / 40
A WOW Air Airbus A330 arriving from Iceland lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
07 / 40
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 departs from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
08 / 40
A United Airlines ramp worker guides a departing United Boeing 747 out for departure from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
09 / 40
Wings flexing, a United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
10 / 40
United Airlines Boeing 757s trade places at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
11 / 40
A tiny United Express CRJ regional jet is dwarfed by the massive the Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing behind it at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
12 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 arriving from Frankfurt, Germany, lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
13 / 40
Singapore Airlines' first nonstop flight connecting Singapore and San Francisco taxis to the gate at San Francisco International Airport after arrival on Oct. 23, 2016.
14 / 40
Jets line up for departure during the early evening rush at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
15 / 40
A British Airways Boeing 777 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
16 / 40
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter prepares to land at its base at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
17 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxies to the gate after arrival at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
18 / 40
A Japan Airlines (JAL) Boeing 777 leads the way through a heavy crosswind while a British Airways Airbus A380 follows behind for landing at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
19 / 40
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 arriving from Tokyo lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
20 / 40
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
21 / 40
A United Express CRJ regional jet lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
22 / 40
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 lands at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
23 / 40
An Air China Boeing 777 arriving from Beijing prepares to land at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
24 / 40
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 takes off for London from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
25 / 40
An Air Berlin Airbus A330 arrives to San Francisco International Airport from Germany on Oct. 23, 2016.
26 / 40
An Air Berlin Airbus A330 departs San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
27 / 40
As night falls, a United Airlines Airbus A319 prepares for departure from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
28 / 40
Jets line up for departure during the early evening rush at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
29 / 40
A United Airlines Airbus A319 waits to cross the runway at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
30 / 40
A China Southern Boeing 787 Dreamliner taxiies to a gate after arriving to San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
31 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 777 taxies out for departure on an early morning at San Francisco International Airport on April 23, 2016.
32 / 40
An entrance to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is seen on July 1, 2016.
33 / 40
A Virgin America plane lands within view of a United Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport on Feb. 18, 2015.
34 / 40
A sign is posted near the departures monitor for the new Yoga Room at San Francisco International Airport's terminal 2 on Jan. 26, 2012.
35 / 40
Terminal 2 is seen through the window of a sky train station at San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2015.
36 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 747 sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015.
37 / 40
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on May 10, 2011.
38 / 40
An American Airlines aircraft passes in view of an American Airlines gate at San Francisco International Airport's "T2" Terminal 2 on April 6, 2011.
39 / 40
The Virgin Galactic spaceship sits on the runway at the new T2 Virgin terminal at San Francisco International Airport on April 6, 2011.
40 / 40
Fliers enter the San Francisco's new "T3E" gates under this modern-looking entrance area.

San Jose, California 

Carlsbad service begins Nov. 1; two daily flights on weekdays, one daily flight on weekends.

Reno/Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Carlsbad service begins Nov. 1; four flights a week (one round-trip each Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday).

Las Vegas

Carlsbad service begins Nov. 15; three flights a week (one round-trip each Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday).

Phoenix/Mesa

Carlsbad service begins Nov. 15; one round-trip flight every day except Sunday.

Denver-Pierre, South Dakota

Inherited from Aerodynamic, Inc.; Up to two daily round-trip flights. Also, one daily round-trip to Watertown, South Dakota

Denver-Watertown, South Dakota (1-stop)

Inherited from Aerodynamic, Inc.; Up to two daily round-trip flights that makes a stop in Pierre, South Dakota

TODAY IN THE SKYThe world's new No. 1 airline for 2018 is ...

Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20)
01 / 21
A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
02 / 21
x
03 / 21
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
04 / 21
This file photo from March 16, 2013, shows a Turkish Airlines planes at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.
05 / 21
Air New Zealand has debuted a new livery.
06 / 21
Austrian Airlines provided this image of one of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
07 / 21
An Etihad Airways' Boeing 777.
08 / 21
x
09 / 21
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 lands from Tokyo at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016.
10 / 21
Onlookers photograph the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
11 / 21
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 15 for 2017: Qantas Airways.
12 / 21
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
13 / 21
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 10 for 2017: Garuda Indonesia.
14 / 21
Hainan Airlines staff holds a banner commemorating the carrier's launch of service between Beijing and Boston.
15 / 21
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on September 24, 2017.
16 / 21
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
17 / 21
Flight attendants serving on EVA Air's last passenger Boeing 747 jet take photos of one another before departing Hong Kong for Taipei, Taiwan on August 21, 2017.
18 / 21
x
19 / 21
A rendering of All Nippon Airways' planned 'Star Wars'-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
20 / 21
Qatar Airways' economy class cabin, seen aboard the world's first Airbus A350-1000 at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Feb. 20, 2018.
21 / 21
Singapore Airlines welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com