The body of John McCain lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 31, 2018 in Washington.
WASHINGTON – An astounding array of the nation's political, military, diplomatic and cultural leaders paid tribute Friday to the late Sen. John McCain – "a drum major for courage, truth and justice" – as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

The somber assemblage kicked off three days of ceremonies honoring McCain, a former Navy aviator and prisoner of war in Vietnam who went on to win six terms in the Senate. Before it's over, McCain will be remembered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington National Cathedral and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

In a fitting testimonial, the skies erupted in a downpour as McCain's flag-draped casket was carried up the marble steps of the Capitol by members of the U.S. armed forces Inside, tears welled up among mourners as it was placed on the simple pine catafalque hastily constructed in 1865 to hold the body of Abraham Lincoln.

The body of John McCain arriving at the U.S. Capitol in Washington before lying in state on Aug. 31, 2018.
At that moment, the 81-year-old senator became only the 31st person to lie in state over 166 years. Senators who served with him for decades stood at attention, hands on hearts; Sen. Jeff Flake, his Arizona colleague, fought back tears.

Vice President Mike Pence – standing in for the president with whom McCain frequently feuded, Donald Trump – hailed the senator as a man of iron will who never backed down from a fight.

“The president asked me to be here, on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served his country throughout his life," Pence said. He mentioned Trump twice, but the president said nothing as he left the White House in the early afternoon for events in Charlotte, N.C.

A former member of Congress, Pence recalled traveling the world with McCain, who later became chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I never traveled with a colleague who was better to our enlisted or harder on our generals," he said.

John McCain: The Senate calls
John McCain during his bid for Congress in 1984.
Congressman John McCain with Walter Cronkite in 1984.
Rep. John McCain with wife Cindy and newborn daughter Meghan on Oct. 23, 1984.
Cindy McCain leaves the polling place with newborn daughter Meghan after voting in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 6, 1984.
John McCain reacts as an elderly woman talks to him in 1985.
U.S. Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced plans in Phoenix to seek the U.S. Senate seat in late 1985 or early 1986.
Barry Goldwater (left) and John McCain, circa 1986.
Rep. John McCain, R- Ariz., holds his daughter Meghan, and his wife Cindy holds the couple's new baby, Sidney McCain IV, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix in May 1986.
Sen. Dennis DeConcini and Richard Kimball, who ran against John McCain in 1986 for the U.S. Senate.
A group of senior citizens, irate over a remark made by Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., display placards at his campaign office in Phoenix on July 8, 1986.
John McCain smiles at an elderly woman in 1986.
John McCain (right) sits with his wife, Cindy, and Burton Barr at Flagstaff airport on Aug. 18, 1986, during a campaign swing through northern Arizona. McCain hopes to capture Barry Goldwater's U.S. Senate seat in November.
During the debate at Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix, Richard Kimball accused John McCain of "climbing up on a soap box," apparently referring to the box that the TV stations had him stand on for their camera angles in 1986.
John McCain speaks to an audience in Encanto Park in Phoenix on Oct. 18, 1986.
Senatorial candidate John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy (center) watch early returns where CBS newsman Dan Rather predicted McCain the winner over his opponent Richard Kimball on Nov. 4, 1986.
Rep. John McCain and wife Cindy celebrate his election to the Senate in 1986.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds daughter Meghan McCain in his lap in 1987.
President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office shaking hands with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Washington, D.C., in 1987.
Sen. Christopher Dodd (second from right), D-Conn., introduces Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando y Bravo to Sen. John McCain (left), R- Ariz., on Jan. 15, 1988, as Texas Sen. Phil Gramm stands next to Dodd looking on. The senators are on a trip to Central America to evaluate progress in implementing the Guatemala Peace Accords.
Arizona Sen. John McCain dropped by to say hello to some Make-A-Wish kids on April 8, 1988. Here he is greeting Thomasina Schnepf, 11, from Phoenix, who once had a brain tumor.
Sen. John McCain (center), R- Ariz., on May 8, 1989, speaks with a soldier from the Panamanian Defense Forces after he voted. McCain is a member of the official observer delegation sent from Washington for the country's presidential election.
Sen. John McCain at the KTAR radio station in Phoenix in August 1989.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalled the "cocky, handsome naval aviator" who went on to become became "a generational leader in the United States Senate, where our nation airs our great debates.” 

"He would fight tooth and nail for his vision of the common good," McConnell said. "Depending on the issue, you knew John would be either your staunchest ally or your most stubborn opponent.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan recalled McCain's "distinct brand of candor," when he discovered the former Navy pilot "really does talk like a sailor.”

But if he were to bring his own children or grandchildren to visit McCain's final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, where he will be buried Sunday, Ryan said he would tell them: “This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced."

Roberta McCain, 106, takes a moment at the casket of her son, Sen. John McCain, after a memorial service in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he lay in state Aug. 31, 2018.
Throughout the brief ceremony, McCain's widow Cindy, his children, grandchildren and his 106-year-old mother, Roberta, said stalwart facing his casket. Meghan McCain, his daughter, held her grandmother's hand.

In a show of bipartisanship sought by McCain, who was deeply involved in the memorial planning, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer participated in the presentation of the official Senate wreath. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined Ryan in presenting the House arrangement.

Sen. Chuck Schumer bows his head while waiting for the body of John McCain to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 31, 2018 in Washington.
Many top administration officials attended, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and several members of the Cabinet. Conspicuously missing: Trump, who was not invited. 

The list of speakers will be expanded Saturday, when the two presidents who blocked McCain from reaching the Oval Office, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, honor McCain at Washington National Cathedral. Other speakers there will include former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former senator Joe Lieberman and Meghan McCain, the senator's daughter.

A sense of history was palpable even before McCain's remains arrived inside the Capitol. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator who arrived during the Ford administration, placed his hand on the black-clothed catafalque.

Once the ceremony ended, Pelosi helped Rep. Sam Johnson of Texas, at 87 the oldest member of the House, to the casket to pay his respects. Johnson spent seven years as a POW in Hanoi, overlapping with McCain.

Cindy McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, McCain's best friend in the Senate, later addressed his staff and went into the Senate chamber to visit his desk.

Outside the Capitol, visitors began arriving at 7:20 a.m. for the privilege of filing past McCain's casket hours later. They included Democrats as well as Republicans, liberals as well as conservatives.

"He was so willing to always extend his hand across the aisle," said Verna Miller, a Democrat from Kensington, Md. "Hopefully, we can all learn a lesson from his kindness and his understanding and his willingness to work with everyone."

First in line was Kris Wiebold, who came from Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, who awoke at 3:30 a.m. to make the trip to the Capitol.

Kris Wiebold, left, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was the first person in line to view the casket of Sen. John McCain as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Aug. 31, 2018. Larry Hornstein, right, was second.
“I needed to be here to thank him for my freedom," Wiebold said. "I hope that his letter that he left the nation is read throughout school systems. Everybody should take a week or two weeks to learn about John McCain’s life.”

That farewell letter included a line Ryan quoted: "Our identities and sense of worth are not circumscribed but enlarged by serving good causes bigger than ourselves."

The speaker also quoted Ernest Hemingway, who wrote: "The world breaks everyone, and afterward many are strong at the broken places." 

“No one was stronger at the broken places than John McCain," Ryan said, alluding to the former prisoner of war's 5½ years in captivity during the Vietnam War. "The brokenness was his ballast.”

The benediction was delivered by Rear Admiral Barry Black, the Senate chaplain who referred to McCain as a drum major: “May the life of this American patriot inspire us to see you more clearly, to love you more dearly, and to follow you more nearly each day.”

Here are further details of the weekend's events honoring the late senator. 

Saturday

On Saturday at 8:30 a.m., a motorcade will carry the senator's body from the U.S. Capitol to Washington National Cathedral.

On the way, the procession will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where Cindy McCain will lay a ceremonial wreath honoring those who died during the Vietnam War. The public is welcome to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue to pay respects to the senator. 

Several visitors to the memorial, where a candlelight vigil will be held Friday evening, said they had MCCain in mind. "Many just felt he was a man of character and courage," said Bob Healy, a ranger with the National Park Service.

Daks, daughter, Danielle, of Nanuet, New York, called McCain “one of the better politicians.”

“I like that he stood up for what he believed in. He wasn’t a cookie-cutter politician,’’ said. Danielle Daks of Nanuet, N.Y. “He was willing to go against his party for his convictions. We don’t have a lot of that today."

An invitation-only national memorial service celebrating the senator's life will begin at 10 a.m. at Washington National Cathedral. 

McCain's daughter Meghan will give a tribute and daughter Sidney will give a reading. McCain's son, Jimmy, will read the poem "The Requiem."

McCain's close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will read from the gospels. 

Bush was McCain's rival in the 2000 presidential race. The senator withdrew after losing a series of primaries to Bush on Super Tuesday. McCain later supported his former adversary.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

Sunday

On Sunday, McCain will be buried in the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Services will be private.

Photos: John McCain through the years
Sen. John McCain poses at the Republic Media building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
U.S. Sen. John McCain at his office in Phoenix on Monday, April 6, 2015.
This is an undated file photo of Sen. John McCain, lying injured as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. It was among 4,000 photos and documents given to a U.S. delegation by Hanoi. McCain was a U.S. Navy pilot downed in Vietnam in 1967.
John McCain is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., public relations officer, March 14, 1973, to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after the POW was released.
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, a POW for over five years, waves to well-wishers on March 18, 1973, after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida.
Then-U.S. Navy Commander John McCain, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits an orphanage that cares for youngsters fathered by American G.I.s in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. McCain, a son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW.
Then-U.S. Navy Commander John McCain, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American G.I.s. McCain, son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW.
Then-U.S. Rep. John McCain holds a photo of a marker in Hanoi, Vietnam, at Truc Bach Lake where he parachuted after being shot down as a Navy pilot in the Vietnam War. McCain, who was a POW for 5½ years in Hanoi, was in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 18, 1985, en route to Hanoi to visit this site.
John McCain speaks to an audience in Encanto Park in Phoenix on Oct. 18, 1986.
As John McCain looks on (left), Vice President George H. W. Bush is greeted by Evan Mecham during a visit to Phoenix in October 1986.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., center right, huddles with Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., to discuss strategy at the conclusion of the daily members meeting in the Mansfield room near the Senate floor in Washington on March 26, 2001.
Sen. John McCain addresses the media at Swift Aviation at Sky Harbor International Airport on May 5, 2008.
Sen. John McCain and President George Bush shake hands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at the end of the president's brief visit to the Valley on May 27, 2008.
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles as he appears with former first lady Nancy Reagan Tuesday, March 25, 2008, in Bel Air, Calif. Reagan endorsed McCain for president as the Arizona senator continued to collect the backing of leading Republicans who might help him win over critical conservative voters.
Republican presidential nominee U.S. Sen. John McCain concedes victory on stage during the election night rally at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa on Nov. 4, 2008, in Phoenix.
Republican presidential nominee John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, bask in the celebration at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul on Sept. 4, 2008.
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (R) (D-Ill.) and Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) shake hands after the first of three presidential debates before the 2008 election on Sept. 26, 2008.
Then-President-elect Barack Obama applauds Arizona Sen. John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate, during a bipartisan dinner in McCain's honor on Jan. 19, 2009, in Washington, D.C., on the night before Obama's inauguration as 44th U.S. president.
Arizona Sen. John McCain talks with host David Letterman in this 2008 Late Show appearance.
Sen. John McCain and former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin make a campaign appearance on March 26, 2010, at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona.
Sen. John McCain gets his own apron after talking to employees at the Home Depot Rapid Deployment Center in Tolleson, to campaign and tour the new facility on July 30, 2010.
Sen. John McCain and wife Cindy cast their ballots at Madison Camelview Elementary School in Phoenix on Aug. 24, 2010.
U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife, Cindy McCain celebrates his win in the GOP primary race, on Aug. 24, 2010, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. Sen. McCain defeated former Rep. J.D. Hayworth.
U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) speaks as Sen. Joseph Lieberman (ID-Conn.) (center) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) (left) listen during a news conference about the crisis in Syria on May 11, 2011, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Former presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) (R) announced that he is endorsing Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney during a town hall meeting at Central High School January 4, 2012, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Sen. John McCain celebrates a goal by the Phoenix Coyotes as they host the Nashville Predators in the first period of Game 2 of the second round playoff series Sunday, April 29, 2012, in Glendale.
Senator John McCain speaks during a gathering of supporters for presidential candidate Mitt Romney Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix.
Sen. John McCain holds a town hall with West Valley residents at Peoria City Hall, on Aug. 23, 2012.
From left, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. sit on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013, before President Barack Obama's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress.
Sen. John McCain speaks with those gathered at a town hall meeting at the Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center in Phoenix on March 24, 2013.
Sen. John McCain visits U.S. troops at a missile site in Turkey on May 27, 2013. McCain quietly slipped into Syria for a meeting with rebels.
Jack (from left), Renee, Cindy and John McCain are pictured at Jack and Renee's weekend wedding in San Francisco in summer 2013.
Sen. John McCain laughs during an exchange with Secretary of State John F. Kerry. The two spoke during a 2013 U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing about the authorization of use of force in Syria.
Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake address members of the media at McCain's Phoenix office on May 28, 2014, following the release of a report stating by the Veterans Affairs that at least 1,700 veterans at the medical center were not registered on the proper waiting list, putting them at risk in the convoluted scheduling process.
Sen. John McCain hugs Mitt Romney during a rally for John McCain's re-election campaign at Dobson High School on Dec. 12, 2015 in Mesa.
Sen. John McCain with his wife Cindy gives a victory speech to his supporters during his campaign party at Heard Museum, Steele Auditorium in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2016.
U.S. Sen. John McCain reacts at The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University on Aug. 15, 2016.
Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning his sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Nov. 8. Sen. John McCain greets supporters after winning sixth Senate term during his campaign party at the Heard Museum in Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, for a meeting on the revised Republican health-care bill which has been under attack from within the party.
Sen. John McCain listens to former FBI director James Comey at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russia's interference in last year's presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials on June 8, 2017, in Washington.
Sen. John McCain receives the Liberty Medal from Chair of the National Constitution Center's Board of Trustees, former Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2017. The honor is given annually to an individual who displays courage and conviction while striving to secure liberty for people worldwide

