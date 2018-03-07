50th anniversary of the National Trails System Explore a remnant of the legendary American West. The Pony Express National Historic Trail is the route where men on horseback carried mail across the country from 1860-1861. The horse-and-rider system became the country’s most direct and practical means of east-west communications before the telegraph. Today, you can auto-tour the route visiting interpretive sites and museums, or hit the trail by foot, bike or horseback. 01 / 22 Explore a remnant of the legendary American West. The Pony Express National Historic Trail is the route where men on horseback carried mail across the country from 1860-1861. The horse-and-rider system became the country’s most direct and practical means of east-west communications before the telegraph. Today, you can auto-tour the route visiting interpretive sites and museums, or hit the trail by foot, bike or horseback. 01 / 22

The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, the “King of Trails,” navigates dramatically diverse ecosystems through mountain meadows, granite peaks and high-desert surroundings. The trail crosses from the Rocky Mountains to Mexico for 3,100 miles.

Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

The National Trails System covers everything from scenic walks to historic sites, and everything in between. Begun in 1968 by the National Trails System Act, the NTS protects such historic trails as the Trail of Tears, the Oregon Trail, the Pony Express Trail, and more, including more recent history like the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail. But it's not just history that's managed by the NTS: The Appalachian Trail, Natchez Trace Trail and the Continental Divide Trail are all protected as well.

To celebrate the act's 50th anniversary, the U.S. Department of the Interior has put together a gallery of just some of the National Trails System's most famous trails. Scroll through the photos above, then take a look below for another special 50th birthday, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act:

America's Wild and Scenic rivers

In 1968, 200 miles of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway in Minnesota and Wisconsin was established as one of the original eight rivers under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Whether you choose to canoe and camp amid the northwoods, or boat and fish surrounded by wooded bluffs and historic towns, the St. Croix is worth the trip.

