A bourbon distillery in each state
Big Escambia Spirits is named after the creek the small distillery sits next to in Atmore, Ala. Dettling Bourbon was released in September 2017, and is a true field-to-bottle product. The distillery grows its own corn, which it combines with five other grains for its mash bill. There's no store or tasting room, but travelers can stop by the production distillery any day.
Port Chilkoot Distillery makes Boatwright Bourbon in Haines, Alaska, a small town north of Juneau. A mash bill of organic grains is double distilled in a copper still from Louisville and aged for two years. The distillery owner says that the extreme swings in barometric pressure in southeast Alaska help the aging process along. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday year round, plus Mondays and Tuesdays from May 16 to Aug. 31.
In Prescott, Ariz., Thumb Butte Distillery distills Bloody Basin Bourbon from a mash bill of 70% locally grown corn and ages for at least two years in char No. 4 American oak barrels. According to the distiller, some of the varieties of corn used have been grown in the American Southwest for more than 1,000 years. The tasting room is open Friday to Sunday.
In downtown Little Rock, Rock Town Distillery’s bourbon is a wheated expression distilled from local grains. It’s aged in small oak barrels that come from Gibbs Brothers Cooperage, another Arkansas business. There are also single barrel and three-year-old expressions of the bourbon available in the shop, open Tuesday through Sunday. Tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday as well.
In Rohnert Park, Calif., Sonoma County Distilling Company makes three types of bourbon for its West of Kentucky collection – cherrywood smoked, wheated and high rye. For the cherrywood, the barley is smoked to add a little flavor, while the other two respectively use wheat and rye as predominant flavoring grains, along with the California-grown corn.
In Denver, Laws Whiskey House’s flagship expression is Four Grain Straight Bourbon, made with corn, wheat, barley and rye, all grown in Colorado. Denver’s high altitude exposes the whiskey to unique fluctuations in temperature and pressure as it ages for a minimum of three years. Tours and tastings are offered Wednesday through Sunday.
In northwest Connecticut, Litchfield Distillery makes gin, vodka and straight bourbon using local grains in the town by the same name. The bourbon is about three years old, made from a mash bill of 70% corn and 25% rye, which are both locally grown. A 10-year-old bourbon consists of sourced whiskey that the distillery re-barreled for a number of years. Free tours and tastings are offered Wednesday through Sunday.
In Washington, D.C., One Eight Distilling has a new name and look for its Rock Creek Whiskey, now called District Made Straight Bourbon. The whiskey is bottled at a solid 95 proof, which makes it a good cocktail component. The mash bill consists of four grains, dominated by corn and rye with some wheat and barley (malted and unmalted). Distillery tours are on hiatus from June 30 to Sept. 15 due to construction, but check the website for tasting room hours in July.
In Smyrna, Del., Painted Stave Distilling got its start with a little help from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, as the two successfully lobbied the state of Delaware to enact laws making it easier to open a distillery. Painted Stave’s two-year-old Diamond State Bourbon is named after the last whiskey to be distilled in Delaware before Prohibition. The distillery is open Thursday to Sunday, with tours and tastings offered Friday to Sunday.
In Florida, St. Augustine Distillery’s Double Cask Bourbon is a young whiskey at just 16 to 28 months old, but the hot and humid Florida climate helps accelerate the aging process. The whiskey is called “double cask” because it’s a marriage of liquid aged in 25- and 53-gallon barrels. Instead of wheat or rye, barley is the second highest percentage in the mash bill after corn, so the distillery team refers to Double Cask as “malted bourbon.” Free tours are offered daily.
In Decatur, Ga., Independent Distilling Company’s Hellbender Bourbon is an aged version of its corn whiskey, with a two-grain mash bill of corn (83%) and barley (17%). The whiskey spends about 15 months in barrels before being bottled. The distillery is open Thursday to Saturday with cocktails and tours available.
Hawaii is the only state that doesn’t actually produce bourbon, but Hali’imaile Distilling Company’s Paniolo Whiskey is the next best thing. The whiskey is a blend of bourbon sourced from Kentucky and a distillate made using local Maui gold pineapples. The latter has no pineapple flavor, though; it is a neutral vodka-like spirit used for blending. The Maui distillery offers tours and tastings daily.
Boise’s 8 Feathers Distillery was founded in 2013, and five years later is releasing its very own Idaho bourbon. It’s made from a mash bill of locally grown corn, wheat and barley, and aged for two years in new charred oak barrels.
In Evanston, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. F.E.W. Spirits makes bourbon from a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% barley. It’s aged in Minnesota oak barrels for an unspecified length of time; founder Paul Hletko is more concerned with flavor profile than age statements. The tasting room is open Wednesday to Friday, with tours offered Wednesday to Sunday.
In the small town of Lawrenceburg, Ind., MGP has been making whiskey on a massive scale for many years, selling much of it to other companies who release it under their own brand names. Now MGP is releasing some of its own products, including George Remus Bourbon. The Repeal Reserve expression is a marriage of three high-rye bourbons, distilled in 2005 and 2006. Nearby, Third and Main in Aurora, Ind., offers the bourbon at its bar.
In Cumming, Iowa, Iowa Distilling Company makes straight bourbon in a state famous for its corn, which is the primary ingredient. The whiskey is at least two years old, and is being released in limited quantities due to high demand. Iowa Distilling Company has been around for about five years and makes a variety of other spirits including vodka and un-aged whiskey. The distillery store is open Tuesday to Saturday.
In Lenexa, Kansas, just outside of Kansas City, Union Horse Distilling Co.’s bourbon is made from Midwestern-grown grains, with a mash bill of 80% corn and 20% rye (instead of using malted barley, the distillery adds liquid enzymes). The current batch is aged for five years in new charred oak barrels. The distillery also makes rye and un-aged whiskey, as well as vodka. The distillery is open Monday to Friday with select Saturday tours available by reservation.
It’s hard to choose just one bourbon from Kentucky to highlight, and Buffalo Trace in Frankfort is certainly one of the best distilleries in the state. The distillery just filled its 7 millionth barrel, and has plans to expand over the next decade. Many excellent bourbon expressions are produced here, including Eagle Rare, Colonel E.H. Taylor and George T. Stagg. The inexpensive and dependable namesake bourbon gives you the most bang for your buck. Buffalo Trace offers a variety of tours and tastings daily.
In New Orleans, Seven Three Distilling makes a variety of spirits, including Bywater Bourbon. The wheated whiskey is named after the Bywater neighborhood and is aging with an anticipated release date of 2020. Instead of malted barley, the distillery is using malted wheat in the mash bill, and all the grains come from local Louisiana farmers. Seven Three Distilling offers tours and tastings daily.
In Portland, Maine, brothers Eric and Ian Michaud operate Liquid Riot Bottling Co., a brewery, distillery, restaurant and bar open daily. Here, Old Port Bourbon is made with local corn, rye and buckwheat – the brothers say this last ingredient is a nod to their Acadian heritage. The bourbon is aged onsite for a minimum of two years.
In Rockville, Md., Twin Valley Distillers is a very small operation, producing only five or six barrels of bourbon a month. The straight bourbon is about 2.5 years old, aged in full-sized 53-gallon barrels, and made with local grains. Tastings are offered Tuesday to Friday, call for tours or private tastings.
In Sheffield, Mass., Berkshire Mountain Distillers produces Berkshire Bourbon using corn from a farm just a few miles away. The whiskey is triple distilled and aged for four years in new oak barrels. There is also a Smoke and Peat expression, which is finished in Scotch whisky casks from Islay. The distillery is open daily in the summer with tours on Fridays and Saturdays.
Detroit City Distillery uses Michigan corn, rye and barley to make Butcher’s Cut Bourbon. The whiskey is aged for less than two years in northern oak barrels made from smoked staves that impart a smoky finish to the bourbon. The tasting room, open Tuesday to Sunday, has a long list of cocktails made using the distillery’s spirits, and tours are offered on Saturdays.
In Waconia, Minn., J. Carver Distillery makes two types of bourbon. Brickyard Bourbon uses wheat in the mash bill and is aged in 30-gallon barrels from one Minnesota cooperage, while J. Carver Bourbon uses rye in the mash bill and is aged in barrels from three cooperages. Brickyard is aged for about two years, while J. Carver averages about 33 months. A cocktail lounge is open Friday to Sunday and tours can be booked online.
In Canton, Miss., Rich Grain Distilling Co. uses two mash bills for its bourbon – one with rye and one with wheat. Both grains are grown locally -- owner David Rich picks them up just a block away from the distillery using his forklift. The whiskey is aged in various barrel sizes for two to five years. The first release is a combination of the two mash bills, but Rich hopes to bottle each separately in the future. Tours are offered on Saturdays.
In New Florence, Mo., Wood Hat Spirits grows its own corn for four wheated bourbon expressions. Rubenesque and Montgomery County Bourbon are both aged for about 10 months in Missouri oak barrels. There are also two barrel-finished bourbons. One is finished in barrels that were sent to a local brewery, filled, emptied and returned. The other is finished in pecan barrels. Wood Hat Spirits' tasting room is open Mondays and Thursday through Saturday, with tours available.
In Bozeman, Mont., Wildrye Distilling’s Five Drops Bourbon is made from a mash bill of sweetcorn (grown by the distillery CEO’s father-in-law) and barley, with no other flavoring grains like rye or wheat. The bourbon is aged in small charred oak barrels for less than two years, fully exposed to Montana’s dramatic temperature swings. The tasting room is open daily.
In St. Paul, Neb., Loup River Distilling’s bourbon is made from a mash bill of 100% corn. Distiller Eric Montemagni uses enzymes for starch and sugar conversion instead of malted barley. The bourbon is aged for two years in a variety of barrels, from five to 53 gallons, which come from The Barrel Mill cooperage in Minnesota. Loup River Distilling is open Tuesday to Saturday.
About 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip in Henderson, Nev., Las Vegas Distillery’s Nevada 150 Bourbon was the first to be distilled in the state (in 2014) since Prohibition, according to owner George Racz. Now there are three expressions – a one-grain bourbon (all corn), a wheated four-grain bourbon and a seven-grain bourbon made with oat and millet. The bourbon is aged in full-sized barrels for about five years. Tours and tastings are offered Tuesday to Friday.
In Winchester, N.H., New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery makes Clark & Chesterfield Bourbon, a high rye expression with a mash bill of 51% corn and more than 30% rye. After aging in barrels for a year, the whiskey enters a solera aging system where it’s blended with a little bit of older liquid. The tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday, with tours on Saturdays.
In Fairfield, N.J., Jersey Spirits Distilling Co. distills two types of bourbon. The first, Crossroads, is a four-grain bourbon made from corn, rye, wheat and barley. It’s aged in five and 10-gallon barrels for seven to 15 months. Patriot’s Trail is the second expression, a high rye bourbon with 34% rye in the mash bill. The distillery uses New Jersey grain to make its spirits, with a tasting room open Wednesday to Sunday.
In Los Alamos, N.M., Don Quixote Distillery & Winery’s Blue Corn Bourbon is made from organic New Mexico blue corn, which is malted prior to fermentation (an unusual step in making bourbon). There is also a single cask expression available. The Santa Fe tasting room is open daily, and a Los Alamos store is open Tuesday to Sunday.
In the Hudson Valley town of Gardiner, N.Y., 90 miles north of New York City, Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery is best known for its Hudson Baby Bourbon. The whiskey was one of the first craft spirits distilled in New York state. It’s aged in a variety of barrel sizes and is made with New York corn. A visitor center is open daily with tours on Saturdays and Sundays.
In Conover, N.C., Seventeen Twelve Spirits makes a grain-to-bottle bourbon using corn, rye and barley that are grown specifically for the distillery. The current bourbon release has been aged for about two years in 53-gallon, char No. 3 barrels. Seventeen Twelve Spirits hosts tours on Saturdays.
In Fargo, N.D., Proof Artisan Distillers’ Crooked Furrow Bourbon is made from local corn and barley, and aged for two years. The bourbon is one of the newest releases from the distillery, which also makes aquavit, American malt whiskey and gin. Proof Artisan Distillers’ tasting room is open Wednesday to Saturday, and tours are available.
In Columbus, Ohio, Watershed Distillery’s bourbon is made from a mash bill of corn, wheat, rye, barley and spelt. The whiskey is aged in barrels from Speyside Cooperage, also in Ohio, for about four years. The distillery hopes to release a six-year-old bourbon in the future. Watershed hosts a restaurant and bar, open Tuesday to Saturday, and Friday and Saturday tours can be booked online.
In Moore, Okla., Scissortail Distillery is run by a team of combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. The distillery produces a single barrel release called Leadslingers Bourbon. Fresh grain is added to the mash right before distillation to impart more flavor. The current batch has been aged for three years.
In Sisters, Ore., Cascade Street Distillery’s Broken Top Bourbon is named after a mountain in the area and made with a mash bill of corn, rye and barley. Aged for at least two years in new charred oak barrels, the whiskey was first released in the fall of 2016. Cascade Street Distillery's tasting room is open Tuesday to Sunday.
In Pittsburgh, Wigle Whiskey’s flagship expression is Organic Pennsylvania Bourbon, made from a mash bill of corn (organic and locally grown), wheat and barley. There are two other bourbon releases: Organic Wapsie Valley Bourbon, made using an organic heirloom variety of corn, and Smoked Bourbon, made with a hardwood smoked malt that imparts flavors reminiscent of a peated Scotch. Wigle Whiskey has a tasting room, bottle shop and whiskey garden among three Pittsburgh locations.
In South Kingston, R.I., Sons of Liberty Spirits Company launched its New England Bourbon in 2016. A mash bill of 100% Rhode Island corn makes it a bit sweeter than other bourbons. The whiskey is aged in a variety of barrel sizes for a minimum of 16 months before bottling. The tasting room is open Thursday to Sunday, with guided tours on Saturdays.
In South Carolina, Charleston Distilling Co. makes a four-year-old bourbon called Vesey’s. There is no barley in the mash bill, which is 70% corn, 20% wheat and 10% rye. All the grain comes from South Carolina and is milled in the distillery’s own mill house. The tasting room is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays, and tours can be booked online for any other day.
In Kadoka, S.D., Badlands Distillery is one of the few distilleries making bourbon in South Dakota. The bourbon is currently aging with an anticipated release in January or February 2019, when it will be about two years old. The mash bill includes corn grown on the owners’ farm. See upcoming spirits tastings on the distillery's Facebook.
Tennessee is best known for Tennessee whiskey like Jack Daniel’s, which is basically bourbon filtered through charcoal (also known as the Lincoln County Process). In Thompson’s Station, Tenn., H Clark Distillery doesn’t use charcoal filtration and produces one barrel per week of four-grain bourbon (corn, malted barley, wheat and rye). The current release is about two years old, and plans are in the works to eventually release a Bottled in Bond version. H Clark Distillery is open for tours, tasting and retail daily.
In Fort Worth, Texas, Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. claims to be the largest one west of the Mississippi River. TX Bourbon is a four-year-old wheated bourbon made using Texas-grown corn and wheat, along with a wild yeast strain. Each bottle comes topped with a handmade cap. Firestone & Robertson's Whiskey Ranch has a tavern open Thursday and Friday, and a store open Tuesday to Thursday.
In Salt Lake City, Utah, Sugar House Distillery gets its corn, rye and barley from local farmers. The bourbon is aged in char No. 3 barrels and bottled at 92 proof without any chill filtering. Distillery tours are available Monday to Friday.
In Burlington, Vt., Mad River Distillers’ Mad River Bourbon is made from a mash bill of 70% Vermont corn, with the rest made up of wheat, oats and barley. The bourbon is aged for at least one year in new charred oak casks. Mad Rivers' tasting room is open daily with samples, tasting flights and cocktails.
In Fredericksburg, Va., A. Smith Bowman Distillery has a new bourbon out that is the latest in a series named after a Revolutionary War commander. This limited release of 16-year-old bourbon is mostly available in Virginia, and was bottled at a hefty 116 proof. The distillery hosts free tours Monday to Saturday and a gift shop.
In its namesake town, just outside of Seattle, Woodinville Whiskey Co. ages its bourbon for five years in barrels that have been seasoned in open air for a year and a half prior to filling. The mash bill is made up of corn, wheat and barley grown in Washington. A tasting room is open daily with free tours Friday to Sunday.
In Maxwelton, W.V., Smooth Ambler is known for excellently sourced whiskeys. Big Level Wheated Bourbon is a new release that was distilled and aged for more than five years at the distillery. Smooth Ambler offers tastings Monday to Saturday and tours on Fridays and Saturdays.
In Dane, Wis., J. Henry & Sons produces several bourbon expressions. The most recent is a seven-year-old, single barrel, cask-strength whiskey called Patton Road Reserve. The mash bill consists of 60% heirloom red corn, with the rest being a mixture of rye, wheat and barley. The bourbon is aged in an old dairy barn that is not climate controlled. Henry Farms Prairie Spirits offers tours daily.
In Kirby, Wyo., Wyoming Whiskey’s flagship Small Batch Bourbon is made from a mash bill of corn, wheat and barley grown in the Big Horn Basin area of the state. There are also single barrel and cask strength expressions of the bourbon available. Tours are available Monday to Friday.

The United States Senate may be bitterly divided politically, but in 2007, it found one topic on which it could unify, declaring September "National Bourbon Heritage Month." Here's some of the language from the resolution that passed the Senate by unanimous consent:

Whereas Congress declared bourbon as America’s Native Spirit in 1964, making it the only spirit distinctive to the United States;

Whereas the history of bourbon-making is interwoven with the history of the United States, from the first settlers of Kentucky in the 1700s, who began the bourbon-making process ...

Today America's "native spirit" is enjoying a resurgence and is produced in all 50 states, while Kentucky caters to a new wave of bourbon tourists at its most famous distilleries. Explore the intriguing options for bourbon lovers in the slideshows above and below.  

Kentucky bourbon distilleries
There are few finer sensory delights in bourbon country than strolling into a rickhouse and smelling the sweet aroma of aging bourbon. Kentucky’s distilleries offer many other attractions for bourbon enthusiasts touring the Bluegrass State.
Woodford Reserve master distiller Chris Morris, left, and master taster Elizabeth McCall roll an empty bourbon barrel outside a rickhouse at the distillery in Versailles, Ky. Morris has helped lead Woodford to the development of several new bourbons and has been with Woodford’s parent company, Brown-Forman, since 1997. McCall is in charge of quality control.
Morris displays a beaker of yeast that will be added to the mash of cooked grains to convert their sugars into alcohol.
Woodford Reserve uses old-fashioned pot stills to triple distill the spirit before it’s placed into barrels for aging. The pot stills are made in Scotland by Forsyths, a rarity for large bourbon distilleries.
Bottles of Woodford Reserve bourbon move along the bottling line.
Fred Noe, seventh-generation master distiller at Jim Beam, displays his signature bourbon at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse in Clermont, Ky. Jim Beam is the world’s top-selling bourbon. “Our Jim Beam White Label bourbon is a recipe that’s been carried down for seven generations over 200 years,” says Noe, as an image of Jim Beam peers over his shoulder.
The figure of Jim Beam is a popular photo op at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse. The bronze statue was unveiled in 2014 to commemorate Beam’s 150th birthday.
Jennifer Cissell, with Jim Beam, pours some Knob Creek bourbon to show how the fully matured spirit is filtered after it ages. Bourbon must be strained to remove “alligator skin,” the solids that flake off the inside of the charred barrels during the aging process.
Sadie Franklin flames an orange rind as the finishing touch on an Old Fashioned at the Jim Beam Bourbon Bar in Clermont, Ky. Kentucky passed legislation in 2016 that allows distilleries to serve cocktails on premises, and several have since introduced the service.
Bottles of Maker’s Mark bourbon frame the distillery’s welcome center in Loretto, Ky. Maker’s Mark is a wheated bourbon, made using wheat as a secondary grain to corn and still adding malted barley, as in traditional corn-and-rye bourbons.
Maker’s Mark chief operating officer Rob Samuels, grandson of the distillery’s founders, sips bourbon in one of the company’s barrel warehouses. The warehouse contains a glass ceiling, titled “Spirit of the Maker,” which renowned artist Dale Chihuly designed in 2014. “We are a single source of supply,” Samuels says. “Every drop of bourbon that’s been in one of our bottles, it was made right here.”
A glasswork titled “Crimson and Chestnut Fiori Boat” is juxtaposed against the pastoral setting of the Maker’s Mark distillery. Maker’s Mark is holding an exhibit of six Chihuly art installations through October. The artwork will glow with light on Saturday evenings.
Chef Newman Miller stands outside the newly opened Star Hill Provisions, an independent, farm-to-table restaurant serving lunch and craft cocktails on the Maker’s Mark campus. Miller is a veteran chef who grew up 10 miles from the distillery.
Bourbon fans love to pose with the giant turkey image at the Wild Turkey distillery in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Owned by Gruppo Campari of Italy, Wild Turkey is one of the largest bourbon producers in the world, rolling out a staggering 560 barrels of spirits per day.
Wild Turkey master distiller Jimmy Russell, 83, has worked at the distillery since 1954 and is among the best-known bourbon personalities in the world. “Bourbon used to be strictly a southern gentleman’s drink,” he says. “They got their bourbon, cigars and cards, and they went into the back room. But it’s become a worldwide drink now.”
Wild Turkey’s brands include Russell’s Reserve, small-batch and single-barrel bourbons that have drawn acclaim from fans of master distiller Jimmy Russell.
In the not-too-distant past, Four Roses blended whiskey had a permanent residence at the bottom of store shelves. No longer. After a 2002 sale of the brand to Kirin Brewery Co. of Japan, former master distiller Jim Rutledge led a Four Roses comeback. A respected bourbon brand once again, it’s in the midst of a renovation that will double its capacity by summer 2018.
Brent Elliott, Four Roses’ current master distiller, relaxes in a mash room in Lawrenceburg, Ky., where corn, rye and malted barley are cooked before being fermented. Elliott oversees Four Roses’ bourbon production method, which uses five types of yeast and two grain recipes to yield distinct flavor profiles. “What we do is unique,” Elliott says. “There’s a lot of quality behind the products.”
Marcus Niemann, assistant manager of quality at Four Roses, samples bourbon inside the company’s testing lab. Distillers keep a close eye on their products throughout the aging process to ensure quality and consistent flavor profiles before bottling the spirits.
Heaven Hill’s Bourbon Heritage Center is the distillery’s main campus in Bardstown, Ky. Heaven Hill makes several bourbons and ryes, including the Evan Williams and Elijah Craig brands. The center is a popular stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. “The trail has just exploded in the last few years,” says Bernie Lubbers with Heaven Hill. “We have the Kentucky Derby, but that’s once a year. This is all year.”
Heaven Hill whiskey ambassador Bernie Lubbers stands inside a rickhouse at the Bourbon Heritage Center, where more than half a million barrels are housed. Owned by the Shapira family since its inception, Heaven Hill produced its first barrel of bourbon on Dec. 13, 1935. “Now we’re on 7.6 million barrels,” Lubbers says.
Inside the tasting room at Heaven Hill’s Bourbon Heritage Center lies a bottle of William Heavenhill single-barrel bourbon. Distilleries often find certain barrels that have aged particularly well and turn them into specialty bottlings. An example is the Heavenhill bourbon, a 14-year-old spirit that’s available only at the center, for $250 a bottle.
Buffalo Trace, owned by Sazerac Co., is situated in Frankfort where thousands of buffalo once roamed, creating traces on their way to the Great Plains. The distillery produces 19 lines of bottled spirits. It's perhaps best known for Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve, a hard-to-find, limited-edition wheat bourbon named after the late, legendary distiller Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle.
A Buffalo Trace employee rolls a barrel in the company’s branding shed in Frankfort, Ky. Buffalo Trace has more than 300,000 barrels aging on site, where it provides five distinct free tours every day.
Workers recently uncovered the foundation of a 19th-century distillery on the Buffalo Trace property during site work for another project. It contained fermentation tanks used to produce bourbon by the renowned Col. E.H. Taylor. Buffalo Trace plans to turn the discovery into event space.
Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is a rarity: a combination distillery and brewery. It includes Town Branch distillery and a line of Kentucky Ale beers in Lexington, Ky.
Town Branch’s bourbons include Town Branch rye, right, Town Branch bourbon and Pearse Lyons Reserve. The latter is named after the Irish biochemist who founded Alltech, which is a worldwide animal health company.
Alltech’s Pete Weiss sips Kentucky Bourbon Barrel ale at the company’s Lexington, Ky., warehouse. Alltech’s brewery began in 1999 and a few years later took a unique turn when the company started storing beer in used Woodford Reserve bourbon barrels. Kentucky Bourbon Barrel ale, which ages for six weeks, is now distributed in 35 states and seven countries.
Bardstown Bourbon master distiller Steve Nally, left, stands with president and CEO David Mandell. Bardstown Bourbon is working with a dozen distillers to produce their whiskies on a collaborative basis. “We provide a completely hands-on experience,” Mandell says. The location soon will include a bar open to the public as well as tours and educational opportunities.
Nally strolls through the company’s newly built distillery in Bardstown, Ky. It will fill a need for other distillers who are at capacity. “We’re a new distillery doing it the old way,” he says.
Warehouses are beginning to fill up at Bardstown Bourbon Co., which produces bourbon for third-party distilleries. CEO David Mandell says the company sold out all of its 15 million proof gallons before it opened its doors.
Barton’s 1792 Distillery is the oldest continuously operated bourbon distillery in Bardstown, Ky. While founding father Tom Moore registered the business in 1887, the bourbon’s name derives from the year Kentucky gained statehood.
The Tom Moore spring at the Barton 1792 Distillery has been flowing since the distillery began operations in the late 19th century. Barton uses treated spring water to produce its bourbon.
Tour guide Katie Martin gazes at barrels stacked vertically in Warehouse 32 at the Barton 1792 Distillery. Barton ages both bourbon and brandy, for Paul Masson, inside the unique, vertically stacked warehouse, which has a capacity of more than 75,000 barrels.
The insides of oak barrels are set aflame during the charring process at the Brown-Forman Cooperage in Louisville. Brown-Forman, parent of Woodford Reserve, is the only global whiskey business that makes its own barrels.
By law, Kentucky straight bourbon must be stored a minimum of two years in charred, oak barrels. The inside of one such barrel is displayed inside the Brown-Forman Cooperage. Some Woodford Reserve barrels are first toasted at high heat before they’re charred.
All hoop rivets on barrels made at the Brown-Forman Cooperage bear the signature “B” insignia.
A fun part of the Kentucky bourbon experience is traveling the Urban Bourbon Trail, a collection of more than 30 bars and restaurants in Louisville that must carry at least 50 bourbons. Here, bartender Tyler Kelly stamps a trail passport at the Old Seelbach Bar in the historic Seelbach Hilton hotel in downtown Louisville. Displayed is the Seelbach cocktail, a combination of Old Forester bourbon, Cointreau and sparkling wine, with seven dashes each of Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters.
Angel’s Envy distillery on Whiskey Row in Louisville is the legacy of Lincoln Henderson, the longtime master distiller at Woodford Reserve. Here, you'll find Kentucky straight bourbon aged in port wine barrels to create a rich, smooth finish at 86.6 proof. Now operated by Lincoln’s son, Wes, and grandson, Kyle, Angel’s Envy also produces rye (aged in rum barrels) and cask strength bourbon.
Angel’s Envy’s grain tanks are seen from the second floor of the downtown Louisville distillery. Bourbon production began in 2016, so until that spirit is properly aged, Angel’s Envy, acquired by Bacardi Ltd. In 2015, sources spirits from another distillery before putting them up in wine or rum barrels.
The reservation-only tour of the Angel’s Envy distillery wraps up with a tasting inside the Finishing Room bar.
Charlie Downs is the artisanal distiller at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in downtown Louisville. Downs has spent 41 years at Heaven Hill Distillery, which makes Evan Williams bourbon, starting out in the company’s bottling facility.
The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience tour includes a proprietary video re-enacting the adventures of Evan Williams’ bourbon making near present-day Louisville in the late 18th century. The attraction is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
Participants in special event tours of the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience may be able to sign their names on barrels of bourbon produced onsite.
The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience takes place at the former Stitzel-Weller distillery in Louisville. Stitzel-Weller produced a number of bourbons from 1935-1992. Now, the site is used to showcase bourbon and rye made by Bulleit Distilling Co., founded by Tom Bulleit in 1987.
A tower at the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience still bears the name of one of the classic Stitzel-Weller bourbon brands. Old Fitzgerald is now manufactured by Heaven Hill Distillery.
Forrest Williams, of the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience, leads a public tasting of Bulleit’s bourbon and rye whiskeys after a site tour. Bulleit’s brands are owned by the British beverage conglomerate Diageo and sourced from various spirits producers. That’s destined to change in the future: this year Diageo opened its own Bulleit production facility in Shelbyville, Ky., 30 miles east of Louisville.
Daniel Dougherty, a mixologist at the Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse, shakes up a whiskey sour cocktail during the “What’s Your Jam?” class. The downtown Louisville attraction features cocktail-making instruction by appointment, showing patrons how to craft a bourbon drink and then take it to the next level with unique ingredients.
The Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse includes a bar that showcases many of the distilleries’ labels.
The Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse is a working distillery. Visitors can help fill their own bottle of Urban Stillhouse Select 100-proof bourbon, then have the bottle personalized. Jim Beam employees recently created a specially etched bottle that they presented to members of the band U2 before a June concert in Louisville.
Kentucky Artisan Distillery in Crestwood, Ky., is a contract distiller that produces Jefferson’s Reserve and Whiskey Row bourbon, as well as Highspire whiskey. Jefferson’s Reserve, created in 1997 by bourbon historian Chet Zoeller and his son, Trey, signed up with Kentucky Artisan in 2012. Whiskey Row is the distillery’s house brand.
Water drips off pipes containing grain mash that frame a grain storage silo at Kentucky Artisan Distillery. Steve Thompson, past president of Brown-Forman, founded Kentucky Artisan in an abandoned ice cream distribution facility.
Distillate flows from a still at Kentucky Artisan Distillery, a craft whiskey producer 20 miles from downtown Louisville that’s open for tours Tuesday through Saturday. Kentucky Artisan sources all of its grains from Waldeck Farms, less than a mile away.
Joe Heron, founder of Copper & Kings Distillery in Louisville, stands amid a 4,300-square-foot wildflower bed outside the urban distillery. Copper & Kings is primarily a brandy distiller, and Heron, a native of South Africa, says he’s concerned about pollinator health. “It’s the single-biggest issue facing agriculture other than drought,” he says.
Deep inside the barrel room of Copper & Kings, loud, bass-heavy music pulses around brandy aging in once-used oak bourbon barrels. Copper & Kings founder Joe Heron calls it “sonic aging,” as the pounding bass causes the spirit’s molecules to slide. “You agitate and move the liquid around using music,” he says.
Copper & Kings makes a variety of brandy, gin and absinthe at its distillery in Louisville’s Butchertown district. With plenty of fruit intensity, the distiller’s brandy is positioned in the mid-market, a step up from typical U.S. brandies.
Located in Bardstown, Ky., Willett Distillery is one of the largest and oldest craft bourbon makers in Kentucky. Several brands of bourbon and rye are produced here under contract for other owners.
Britt Chavanne, with Willett Distillery, pours a glass of Noah’s Mill bourbon at the company’s tasting room in Bardstown, Ky. Chavanne’s grandfather helped establish the distillery in 1936. “Kentucky bourbon is rooted in families,” Chavanne says. “Our industry is really one big family.”
Willett Distillery has eight five-story warehouses on its premises, for a total capacity of 48,000 barrels. Willett is under a gradual expansion, which will include a functional gristmill, additional visitor center space and a bed-and-breakfast operation.
Peerless Distilling Co. was once one of the top-producing distilleries in Henderson, Ky., but it shut down during World War I. It’s recently been renovated, by the same family that established it, in a 125-year-old former tobacco warehouse in downtown Louisville.
There's a 2,500-gallon cooker inside the Peerless Distilling Co. plant in Louisville.
Corky Taylor, right, chairman and CEO of Peerless Distilling Co., shares a laugh with head distiller Caleb Kilburn as they stand astride the first barrel produced by Peerless. “We’re not making vodka or moonshine,” Taylor says. “We’re not making any products besides bourbon and rye.”
Barrel House Distilling Company is a founding member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, a collection of 13 distilleries making small-batch bourbon. Like the tour of the larger distilleries, visitors can secure a craft tour passport and wander the rolling, bluegrass hills of Kentucky in search of a more personal tasting experience.
Barrel House Distilling Co. is located in an old production warehouse of the former James E. Pepper distilling complex in Lexington, Ky. The building contains Barrel House’s operations as well as a bar and a gift shop in the Lexington Distillery District, which is being revitalized with restaurants and shops.
Jeff Wiseman, co-founder of Barrel House Distillery, displays the company’s signature Rock Castle bourbon. Barrel House also produces vodka, rum and moonshine. Wiseman sold his airfreight company to enter a partnership that established the distillery in 2008. “We didn’t have any experience,” he says. “We just had a passion.”
Boone County Distilling Co. is a good example of the nouveau bourbon distillery in Kentucky. Established in 2015, it hearkens to history for its marketing message, but it’s eagerly awaiting the aging of its own distilled product.
Boone County’s top seller is Eighteen 33 bourbon, which calls attention to the year that the first distillery was founded in this northern Kentucky county. It’s a 10-year-old bourbon distilled by Midwest Grain Products of Indiana. Boone County itself has produced a bourbon cream drink and an unaged whiskey called Tanner’s Curse.
Boone County’s signature bourbon has a grain recipe (or “mash bill”) of 74% corn, 21% rye and 5% malted barley.
Joyce Nethery, left, and daughter, Autumn, run Jeptha Creed distillery in Shelbyville, Ky. Joyce Nethery says it's a “ground to glass” distillery. They grow all of their own corn and also have fruit trees and shrubs used to flavor spirits. They established Jeptha Creed in 2014, and the first bourbon is expected to be ready in 2019.
A secret to Jeptha Creed spirits is the use of “bloody butcher” corn, an heirloom, non-GMO corn that the distillery grows itself. “This varietal of corn has been in use since 1845,” says co-owner Joyce Nethery.
Jeptha Creed produces moonshine and several flavors of vodka at its production facility, which includes a large patio for entertainment.
Inside Wild Turkey distillery
A trip to Wild Turkey begins at the visitor center, which opened in 2014 as part of the distillery’s expansion. The building sits on a bluff overlooking the Kentucky River and was designed in the style of Kentucky's historic tobacco barns.
The Heritage Wall explores the history of Wild Turkey, from the Ripy brothers' time making whiskey in the 1800s, to the Austin Nichols years, to Jimmy and Eddie Russell’s long tenure at the distillery.
Wild Turkey won’t reveal the exact percentages of the mash bill, but this representation gives one a sense of the grain proportions used to make the whiskey. The proportion of rye in the recipe is a bit higher than other bourbons.
The bar in the Wild Turkey tasting room has nearly every Wild Turkey product available to sample, including the small-batch Russell’s Reserve family of whiskeys and the single-barrel Kentucky Spirit.
Many bottles of whiskey can be found in the visitor center’s gift shop, including of course, the flagship Wild Turkey 101 and 81-proof bourbons. The labels were redesigned in 2015.
Rye whiskey is also at the core of the Wild Turkey lineup. The 101 and 81-proof bottles are available at the gift shop, and make great cocktails of varying strength.
The distillery, which received a $50 million investment in 2010, is just up the hill from the visitor center. Here, master distiller Eddie Russell stands in front of the brand’s iconic image.
Corn and rye are the two main grain components of the Wild Turkey mash bill. They are stored in these massive towers just outside the distillery.
Wild Turkey’s proprietary yeast is added to the mash in these huge fermenters inside the distillery. This important early step in making bourbon has a big impact on the flavor.
The fermentation process takes a few days inside these steel vats, as the yeast reacts with the grains, eating the sugar and creating carbon dioxide and alcohol.
There are many fermentation tanks at Wild Turkey. The liquid left inside at the end of fermentation is basically a low alcohol beer, also known as distiller’s beer.
An impressive cloud of steam rises from tank No. 4 as it is cleaned after running through the fermentation process. Tanks must be frequently cleaned to avoid contamination.
The core expressions of the Wild Turkey lineup are on display in the fermentation room, showcasing the many types of bourbon that can be made from just a few simple ingredients.
Wild Turkey’s column still is 52 feet tall and 5 feet in diameter. It was installed in 2010, so liquid that came off of this still is just starting to be found in bottles of Wild Turkey after aging for at least six years.
Everything in the control room is computerized, allowing workers to monitor every step of the process from fermentation through distillation in a high-tech center.
The distillery’s quality lab is where the whiskey is tasted and tested by a panel of experts to ensure that it meets Wild Turkey’s high standards. Samples are kept for many years so that the distillery can pinpoint where a problem originated, should that ever occur.
Campari spent $44 million to build a new bottling facility on the Wild Turkey campus. It opened in 2013. Skyy Vodka is also bottled here, among a few other spirits.
Much of the bottling process is automated, although there are still elements that must be done by hand. Here, 1-liter bottles of Wild Turkey 101 wait to be packed in boxes.
Bottles of Russell’s Reserve are labeled by hand, one of the steps in the bottling process that still requires a human touch to get right.
There are 29 warehouses spread out across the Wild Turkey property, with a few more currently being built. There are no vent fans in the warehouses – windows are opened and closed to help circulate the air.
Each barrel in a warehouse has a code telling workers what’s inside and when it was filled. That way the master distiller can access the full range of available stock and keep track of every drop of whiskey.
Bonded A Warehouse is one of the oldest warehouses at Wild Turkey. It was built in 1894 and houses many of the barrels that go into single-barrel expressions.
These barrels are not racked in the warehouse because master distiller Eddie Russell allows people to taste from them using a whiskey thief, a device that siphons whiskey from the bunghole. Consumers looking to buy a single barrel will taste from a variety of casks before deciding on their selection.
Some of the barrels in the warehouse have been there for many years and begin to show their age, though they are monitored closely for leaks. All are new, charred American white oak barrels.
The smell inside the warehouses is quite literally intoxicating, as the angel’s share evaporates into the air filling it with the scent of whiskey and oak. Every drop of Wild Turkey comes from one of these barrels.
Wild Turkey gets its barrels from the Independent Stave Co. cooperage in Lebanon, Ky. At this stage of the process, barrels are doused in flame to reach a number four char, also called the alligator char.
Sparks fly out of the barrels when they're cooled with a spray of water after being charred. The alligator char, the deepest level of char, is a key component of the Wild Turkey flavor, releasing vanillin and tannins into the whiskey as it ages.
Vendome Copper & Brass Works is located in the Butchertown neighborhood of Louisville. The company supplies Wild Turkey, and many other distilleries, with its stills and other copper needs.
A small pot still is being constructed at Vendome. This type of still differs from the giant column still used at Wild Turkey, and is obviously much smaller than anything that would be used at the distillery.
A worker stands inside a huge mash tun that's being built at Vendome, showing the size of the equipment that’s used at a large distillery like Wild Turkey. If the equipment is too big to be transported to the distillery, Vendome will sometimes construct it onsite.
When barrels are filled with new make spirit, they are transported to the various warehouses on the property, and most will be aged for at least six years.
The new make spirit that goes into the barrels is clear and tastes quite different from the final product. Over time it will pick up flavor and color from the barrel as it expands and contracts in and out of the wood.
The Wild Turkey warehouses aren’t temperature controlled. The Kentucky climate – cold winters and warm summers – is one of the key factors in aging the whiskey, although the temperature inside the warehouses is more consistent than outside.
The black material that you can see on the outside of the warehouses is actually a fungus called Baudoinia compniacensis. It is present at many distilleries because it feeds on ethanol.
The Wild Turkey tasting room, sometimes referred to as the Angels’ Room, overlooks the Kentucky River.
The Wild Turkey distillery is up and running every day of the year, except for a period of a few weeks when it must cease operations to make scheduled repairs. You can still visit during this time, but you might not see the distillery in action or smell the yeast and mash in the air.
Three generations of the Russell family have been the core of Wild Turkey for decades. Jimmy Russell sits in the center, with son Eddie on the left and grandson Bruce on the right.
Jimmy Russell is a Kentucky legend. He got his start in the business more than 60 years ago and is responsible for celebrated Wild Turkey expressions like Rare Breed and Russell’s Reserve.
Jimmy and Eddie are two of the most important tasters at Wild Turkey. They are not just the public face of the brand, they know the whiskey better than almost anyone else with close to 100 years experience combined.
A Boulevardier made with Wild Turkey is one of master distiller Eddie Russell’s favorite cocktails. The drink is made with bourbon or rye, sweet vermouth and Campari.
Inside Woodford Reserve Distillery
The entrance to the Woodford Reserve Distillery showcases its status as a National Historic Landmark. Distillation on the property likely dates as far back as 1780, with buildings from the 19th century still onsite, including this one built by Oscar Pepper in 1840.
Woodford Reserve is a proponent of stone warehouses, as well as a process known as heat cycling. "Our distillery was built as a heat cycle warehouse, one of the original heat cycling warehouses dating back to 1874," Morris says. "Those two warehouses are no longer with us, we just have their footprint. But we still maintain that tradition which is now becoming quite special in the industry."
Woodford Reserve has an estimated 260,000 barrels of whiskey maturing across its warehouses, at the original distillery site and on newer properties.
The distillery periodically raises temperatures during the winter, starting when a measured barrel's liquid reaches 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and ending when it reaches 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Two to four such cycles are done per season. "We're driving the spirit deep into the walls of the wood during the heating cycle," Morris says. "During the down cycle, the cooling process, the wood is tightening up and the whiskey is drawn out of the wood, really heavily extracting those caramels, vanillas, all of those spice and fruit notes we have in the wood."
Woodford experiences a particularly high annual angel's share, or evaporative loss of whiskey, because of the heat cycling process. During the first year of maturation, Woodford experiences a 10% loss, with subsequent years dropping to between 5% and 6%.
Woodford Reserve uses a series of three copper pot stills for distillation, a unique system for bourbon production or American whiskey of any variety.
The first still, known as the beer still, is the largest of the trio, processing 2,500 gallons. The next two stills, known as the high wine still and the spirit still, each hold 1,600 gallons.
According to Morris, the triple distillation process takes a full day for a single batch.
Elizabeth McCall became the assistant master distiller to Chris Morris earlier this year. She previously spent nearly a decade working in the distillery's R&D and sensory departments.
"What Elizabeth impressed me with is her passion for the company, her passion for our brand, and obviously, on the sensory-sciences side, she was an expert taster already," Morris says.
Morris shares that passion for all things whiskey, all things history and all things Woodford Reserve. The master distiller is particularly giddy for the brand's connection with the Kentucky Derby. "I love it from the standpoint of the history of the Kentucky Derby, and of course, the bourbon industry in Kentucky is based on history as well," he says.
Woodford Reserve barrels its freshly distilled whiskey at a relatively low 110 proof, as opposed to the maximum allowable 125 proof. "The reason behind that is to capture flavor," McCall says. "So we have increased the amount of barrel that we're exposing our whiskey to per batch...and the more we lower the proof point, the more we're able to absorb some of those wood sugars and create a sweeter product."
Woodford Reserve keeps plenty of barrels on hand, ready to be filled. By choosing a 110 entry proof, the distillery uses 14% more barrels than would otherwise be necessary (by following the more standard 125 proof practice). "And as you know, that comes at great expense," Morris says. "Fourteen-percent more barrels, 14% more warehouse space, 14% more handling."
Woodford Reserve cites five key areas that influence flavor: grains, water source, fermentation process, distillation and the specifics of maturation.
The distillery uses a lengthy six-day fermentation period to produce more esters, which add fruity characteristics to the whiskey.
There are six wooden fermenters at the distillery, each of which holds 7,500 gallons. The specific yeast strain used in fermentation is known internally as Woodford Reserve 78B.
Woodford Reserve sells full barrels to consumers around the world, including liquor stores, bars and even private groups. The distillery offers the private barrel program for its standard bourbon, as well as its Double Oaked bourbon.
The Woodford Reserve Distillery has its own onsite bottling line and packaging area. As part of the Brown-Forman family, it's not unusual to see sister brands such as Old Forester on the line.
Brown-Forman has its own cooperage, which offers its brands such as Woodford Reserve the opportunity to entirely control the barrel production process. This includes seasoning barrel staves outdoors for nine months, before toasting the barrels and charring them. Morris says that toasting "can preset certain flavors deep into the wood that charring can't do."
Woodford Reserve has created its own flavor wheel, organizing flavors by source and variety. The wheel for Distiller's Select, the standard Woodford Reserve bourbon, has approximately 40 specific flavors highlighted.
Flavors from the whiskey can be showcased and brought to life with a small bite of food, whether an orange slice, cheese or chocolate. A tasting flight of Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select, Rye and Double Oaked, offers a case in point at the distillery.
Visitors can try a side by side tasting of the standard Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select and Double Oaked, which was the distillery's first permanent product expansion when it debuted in 2012.
23. Woodford Reserve works well with any number of cocktails, including of course, the mint julep, the Kentucky Derby's official drink.
Morris and McCall collaborate on a signature Woodford Reserve mint julep for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, including entirely Kentucky ingredients. The julep is sold at the Derby as part of its charitable $1,000 mint julep program.
Woodford Reserve bottles its standard bourbon at 90.4 proof. That proof level has become a signature for the brand, and all of its additional products are bottled at the same proof, excepting the new, robust batch proof edition.
Absent from any bottle of Woodford Reserve is an indicator of age. While certain distilleries have removed or lowered age statements due to supply issues, Woodford has never showcased one, preferring to bottle when the whiskey is truly ready as opposed to when it hits an arbitrary number.
Old warehouse buildings remain on the grounds of the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Older buildings were made from stone or brick, with newer buildings showcasing insulated concrete. Other distilleries in Kentucky may opt for wooden or metal structures open to the elements, whereas Woodford heat cycles its maturing whiskey.
With lush green surroundings, it's no surprise that Kentucky’s Woodford County is also horse country. "You talk about who our neighbors are, we have Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh just five minutes away," McCall says.
Limestone water is one of the prized ingredients of Woodford Reserve, and all Kentucky bourbon. Yes, it's good for horses, too. "Limestone water in Kentucky, all the calcium, magnesium, potassium, all of those nutrients that make really great bourbon also makes really great race horses and the perfect breeding ground for the industry," McCall says.
The Woodford Reserve grounds in Versailles, Ky., are a National Historic Landmark for longevity and importance to the industry. "We are acknowledged by historians as the site where James Christopher Crow and Oscar Pepper really wrote the book on how to craft bourbon whiskey, not just for Kentucky but for the rest of the country," Morris says.
The site's historical importance is further buoyed by the fact that it's still operational. "You know, how many buggy whip factories are still making buggy whips?" Morris asks rhetorically. "They're all gone!"
After restoring the site and its beautiful surroundings and building a visitor's center, the creation of the new Woodford Reserve Distillery in the mid 1990s is now seen as one turning point in the revival of bourbon, which spurred along bourbon tourism.
The Woodford Reserve distillery site was repurchased by the Brown-Forman company in the early 1990s. Brown-Forman previously purchased the property in the early 1940s, operating it for several decades before ceasing production and selling the site.
Reserve a one or two-hour distillery tour online with tastings and mixology aspects available.
